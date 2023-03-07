Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
California Has the Worst Tippers in America, According to a New Ranking

By: Sarah Hansen
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Published: Mar 07, 2023
Close up of hand of person paying waiter for restaurant bill
Money; Getty Images
Americans are still tipping when they go out to eat, even as inflation pushes food prices higher. But new data released by Toast, a payments platform for restaurants, shows that not every state tips equally.

You can find the most generous tippers in Delaware, where restaurant patrons tipped an average of 21.8% on their dining bills in the fourth quarter. California was the least generous state – tips there averaged just 17.5%.

Toast also ranked the cities with the most generous tippers: Cleveland came out on top of the 12 major metro areas analyzed, with an average tip of 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Residents of San Francisco tipped the least — just 17%.

Toast’s data from 79,000 restaurants across the country includes tips made on a credit card or another form of digital payment, but not cash.

The data

Here’s how all the states stacked up against each other, from the highest average tip to the lowest.

  1. Delaware: 21.8%
  2. Indiana: 20.8%
  3. Wyoming: 20.8%
  4. Kentucky: 20.7%
  5. West Virginia: 20.6%
  6. Ohio: 20.6%
  7. New Hampshire: 20.6%
  8. South Carolina: 20.4%
  9. Wisconsin: 20.3%
  10. Pennsylvania: 20.3%
  11. Maine: 20.3%
  12. Michigan: 20.2%
  13. Missouri: 20.1%
  14. Rhode Island: 20.1%
  15. Montana: 20.1%
  16. Iowa: 20.0%
  17. Colorado: 19.9%
  18. Kansas: 19.9%
  19. Nebraska: 19.9%
  20. Maryland: 19.7%
  21. North Dakota: 19.7%
  22. North Carolina: 19.6%
  23. Idaho: 19.6%
  24. Alaska: 19.6%
  25. Tennessee: 19.5%
  26. Vermont: 19.5%
  27. Virginia: 19.5%
  28. Massachusetts: 19.4%
  29. South Dakota: 19.4%
  30. Oregon: 19.4%
  31. Alabama: 19.4%
  32. Arizona: 19.3%
  33. Connecticut: 19.3%
  34. Illinois: 19.3%
  35. Georgia: 19.3%
  36. Utah: 19.2%
  37. Oklahoma: 19.2%
  38. Minnesota: 19.2%
  39. Mississippi: 19.1%
  40. Arkansas: 19.0%
  41. New Jersey: 19.0%
  42. New Mexico: 18.9%
  43. Texas: 18.9%
  44. Louisiana: 18.8%
  45. New York: 18.7%
  46. Hawaii: 18.7%
  47. Nevada: 18.4%
  48. Florida: 18.3%
  49. Washington: 18.2%
  50. California: 17.5%
