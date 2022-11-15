These Credit Cards Just Started Offering 10% Cash Back on Uber and Uber Eats

Four Capital One credit cards now have a rewards bonus that's ideal for anyone who enjoys eating out or is always in need of a ride: unlimited 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases.

The Capital One Savor Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Students and Capital One Quicksilver Rewards for Students cards all just began offering the 10% cash back rate.

Both existing and new cardmembers can benefit from this new bonus category, which is available until Nov. 14, 2024. Customers simply need to use their eligible credit card to book a ride through the Uber or order takeout from the Uber Eats app. They'll get 10% cash back credit card rewards automatically on each purchase.

Membership in the Uber One program — which includes $0 delivery fees and up to a 10% discount through Uber Eats as well as 5% back on Uber rides — isn't required to access the 10% cash back reward rate. But Capital One is offering cardholders a free Uber One membership, also available through Nov. 14, 2014.

Cardholders have to enroll for the membership through the Uber or Uber Eats app (or website) and set an eligible card as the preferred form of payment. Capital One will then provide a monthly statement credit to cover the subscription cost for Uber One, which is normally $9.99 per month.

Even without the new bonuses on the table, these Capital One cards provide very solid rewards. Three of them rank among Money's best credit cards, best cash back credit cards and best student credit cards.

The Capital One Savor Rewards and Capital One SavorOne Rewards are perfect for those who enjoy going out. For a $95 annual fee, the Savor Rewards gives 4% back on dining and entertainment. The SavorOne Rewards has no annual fee and earns 3% back on the same categories.

The cards earn 4% and 3% cash back, respectively, on popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. They also give 3% back for purchases at grocery stores, 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through the Capital One Travel portal and 8% for sports and entertainment tickets purchased through Capital One Entertainment and Vivid Seats.

The SavorOne Rewards for Students has the same reward rates as the standard SavorOne Reward, and it’s easier for college students to get approved for the student card. The Quicksilver Rewards for Students card has more limited bonus categories. It offers a 1.5% cash back rate on every purchase and 5% back on hotels and rental cars booked through the Capital One Travel portal. However, note that many credit cards have a 1% reward rate for purchases outside their bonus categories.

The Capital One credit cards participating in the new Uber and Uber Eats 10% bonus don't charge any foreign transaction fees and provide an extended warranty on eligible items bought with them. They also include travel accident insurance — which may cover serious injuries or death — at no extra charge when the card is used to purchase airfare or other transportation that's part of the trip.

