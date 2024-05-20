Why Eating at Restaurants Is So Expensive Right Now

If it feels like restaurant bills are getting more expensive, you’re not imagining it: The cost of dining out is on the rise even as grocery prices decline.

The latest inflation data shows that prices for food away from home increased by 0.3% from March to April, while food-at-home prices declined by 0.2%. Compared to a year ago, the restaurant index is up 4.1%.

Americans are taking notice. As restaurant prices rise faster than general inflation, 68% of a surveyed group of consumers said they are “trading down from restaurant meals to food from the grocery store,” according to a recent report from Vericast, a marketing firm.