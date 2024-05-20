Why Eating at Restaurants Is So Expensive Right Now

Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
If it feels like restaurant bills are getting more expensive, you’re not imagining it: The cost of dining out is on the rise even as grocery prices decline.
The latest inflation data shows that prices for food away from home increased by 0.3% from March to April, while food-at-home prices declined by 0.2%. Compared to a year ago, the restaurant index is up 4.1%.
Americans are taking notice. As restaurant prices rise faster than general inflation, 68% of a surveyed group of consumers said they are “trading down from restaurant meals to food from the grocery store,” according to a recent report from Vericast, a marketing firm.
