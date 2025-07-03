Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Opinions are our own,
but compensation and in-depth research determine where and how they appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Economy and Politics
  2. Tariffs

Tariffs Trigger the Sharpest Drop in Online Spending in Over a Decade

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Lead News Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Jul 3, 2025 10:03 a.m. EDT 4 min read
Illustration of an online shopping cart stopping in its tracks when faced with tariffs
Rangely García for Money

E-commerce is undergoing the biggest slowdown in over a decade as a result of tariffs on imported goods and related economic uncertainty, according to a new report from a management consulting firm.

"For the first time since the survey's 2012 inception, consumers report that their online purchases have declined across all product categories except groceries, which remain flat," AlixPartners said in a 2025 trends report released Tuesday based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers.

The largest declines in online shopping were for big-ticket items, including furniture, home furnishings such as rugs and window treatments, large electronics and sporting goods. The shares of consumers self-reporting recent purchases of these items fell by double-digit amounts since the July 2024 survey, according to the report.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
As gas prices rise, it’s time to pump up your savings
Navigate high driving costs with a Car Insurance policy that keeps your money in your pocket. Click on your state below to compare rates.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

  • Cosmetics: 34% purchased in the past 12 months (down from 44% in last year's survey)
  • Office/home-office supplies: 24% (down from 37%)
  • Sporting goods: 18% (down from 30%)
  • Furniture: 18% (down from 28%)
  • Home furnishing: 18% (down from 28%)
  • Large electronics: 15% (down from 25%)

President Donald Trump's tariff policies are the main driver of the change, according to the report. "Elevated consumer awareness of tariffs is clearly flowing through into buying decisions," Chris Considine, a partner in AlixPartners’ retail practice, said in a release.

While the Trump administration has paused some tariffs while it tries to negotiate deals with trading partners, the U.S. is enforcing a blanket tariff of 10%, higher reciprocal tariffs on specific countries and other levies. Importers were paying an effective tariff rate of 21% as of May 11, according to a Wednesday report from Maersk, a Danish shipping company. That's up from 5% in November.

Online shoppers are already seeing these tariffs show up in the cost of items they're adding to their carts. That's especially true for items imported from China and other Asian countries that are subject to higher levies.

"Gen Z shoppers, by no coincidence, are also the most likely to purchase from overseas e-retailers such as Shein and Temu, which feature low prices and lengthy, uncertain shipping times. Those Chinese e-retailers have seen their U.S. sales and web traffic plunge following the imposition of stiff new tariffs and the closing of a loophole for low-priced goods," the AlixPartners report said.

Overall, 34% of surveyed shoppers report responding to tariffs by delaying purchases, hoping to wait out the uncertain price environment. Meanwhile, 28% have pushed up purchase timelines to get ahead of levies, according to the survey data, which was collected in May and early June.

AlixPartners offered a generally negative outlook for online shopping. "There must be some stakeholders in the e-commerce ecosphere that are feeling cheerful, but you won't find them in the numbers in this report," the firm wrote.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Reduce payments and make debt manageable with a Debt Relief program

VISIT SITE

Recommended for debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • $20 Billion+ debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $20,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no-risk consultation
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ BBB rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

VISIT SITE

Best for people with $10,000 in unsecured debt or more

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • Free consultation, 100% confidential
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • AFC accredited and A+ rated by the BBB
  • Resolving debt since 2009

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Client rating of 9.4 stars

VISIT SITE

$15,000 in credit card debt

  • Client rating 9.4 stars 
  • 100% Service Guarantee
  • No upfront fees
  • Free savings quote online or by phone
  • Professional debt consultants
  • See below disclosures

More from Money:

Best Credit Cards

To Afford a Typical House, Americans Now Need to Earn Six Figures

We Asked AI Which Stocks to Buy in July. Here's What It Said

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $20,000 or more, Freedom Debt Relief can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started