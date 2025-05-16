8 Money Experts Share How They're Preparing for Trump's Tariffs

Tips, to-do lists and hot takes are flooding the web ahead of President Donald Trump's tariffs, which experts say will drive up prices almost across the board for American consumers starting this summer.

But what are those experts themselves doing? While no piece of advice applies to everyone, it can be helpful to learn how the folks who know best are handling sticky money situations. To that end, we emailed eight certified financial planners to find out the concrete steps they're taking to prepare their budgets for the impact of the tariffs.

Here's what they said.

Jessica Goedtel, owner of Pavilion Financial Planning

We’ve made a few key decisions in our household in response to tariffs. We’ve paused major home projects and opted to keep the money in savings for the time being. Instead, we’re focusing on small, low-cost projects.

We’re also still making room for travel and experiences. With all the stress and uncertainty in the world, we need even more space for joy.

Melissa Caro, founder of My Retirement Network

We actually started thinking about the potential impact of tariffs at the end of last year... We sat down as a family and did an inventory of major household items we might need to replace in the coming months.

For me, the most immediate need was a new computer. I had been planning to replace mine within the next year or so, but with the possibility of higher prices due to tariffs, I decided to move up that purchase and bought a new one in December.

Once the current tariff plans were officially announced, we did another quick review of our household essentials. That’s when I realized our washer and dryer were nearly 25 years old. They were still working, but given their age, it felt like a matter of “when,” not “if,” they’d need replacing, so we went ahead and upgraded those as well.

Aside from these larger purchases, we haven’t been stockpiling smaller items or engaging in any panic-buying. Our approach has simply been to do a family “spot check” of significant items that we might need to replace anyway and get ahead of any potential price increases or supply issues. In short, we’re trying to be proactive and practical, not alarmist, in the face of these new tariffs.

John Bell, owner of Free State Financial Planning

I have not specifically stocked up on anything yet as I think a lot of the COVID stocking-up was overdone. With that said, port traffic has been down, so I may end up making sure I have plenty of basics like toilet paper, paper towels, etc., but I am not going to be a hoarder.

Catherine Valega, founder of Green Bee Advisory

I’m recommending purchasing (if upgrades are needed) cellphones, computers, etc. Also, I’m recommending an expense audit — where can we cut back? Dining out? Online purchases? If we can tighten our belts for the foreseeable future, we hopefully do not need to stop any ongoing stock/investing (via 401(k), taxable accounts, etc).

Ryan Haiss, CFP at Flynn Zito Capital Management

Personally, I don’t think we need to go into full-on panic mode in response to the tariffs. While buying in bulk might make sense for household staples you already purchase regularly — like paper towels or non-perishables — I wouldn’t recommend stocking up just for the sake of it.

Instead, I’d focus on larger, more impactful purchases. For example, if you’re in the market for a new car, it might be worth looking into how tariffs could affect vehicles manufactured abroad versus those assembled in the U.S. The pricing gap could widen depending on where the car is sourced from.

As for travel, the recent weakening of the U.S. dollar means international trips may be more expensive than they were a year ago. That could make a domestic destination more appealing this summer — swapping a European vacation for a U.S. one, for instance.

Michael Macco, president of Macco Financial Group

Though I have considered potential pricing changes, I haven’t changed my consumer behavior much.

I still must buy a rather expensive part for an auto repair for my vehicle. And we will still consider replacing my wife’s vehicle sometime this year. But those are costly regardless of timing. And like many Americans, both cash flow and the timing of that cash flow is important.

I’m not anxious about accelerating a high-cost item… because it’s still high-cost. And maintaining my monthly budget is an important consideration.

Jon Luskin, owner of Luskin Financial Planning

No real change over here. Personally, I’ve contributed a little bit more to the kids’ 529 college savings plans, taking advantage of the recent market price drops. The same for the company 401(k), putting a little bit more money [in] earlier than usual.

W. Michael Lofley, CFP with HBKS Wealth Advisors

Well, for one thing, my wife is getting all of her last-minute Temu purchases in. I still haven’t quite figured out what she’s “preparing for,” though.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Get the financial advice you need, without leaving your home An Online Financial Advisor can help you develop a sound and effective economic plan that works for you. Click below to learn more. Get Started

More from Money:

Could Trump's Tariffs Actually Help Me Save Money?

Panic at the Checkout: What America Is Racing to Buy Before Trump Tariffs Hit

'No Place to Hide': Where and When Trump's Tariffs Will Hit Your Wallet