When Are State Taxes Due? Most (but Not All) States Extended the Filing Deadline to May 17

You have an extra month to file your 2020 federal income tax returns, but taxpayers in some states have another deadline to mind: the deadline to file state income taxes.

Most states have followed the lead of the IRS, extending the deadline to file state income taxes to May 17 from April 15. But there are some exceptions (you can find details via a list compiled by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants). Keep in mind that in most cases, extensions don’t apply to estimated tax payments, which are still due April 15.

Here are the state tax deadlines for every state.

Alabama

While the state will automatically waive late-payment penalties for payments remitted by May 17, 2021, interest will still accrue from April 15, 2021, through the actual payment date.

Alaska

There is no individual income tax.

Arizona

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Arkansas

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

California

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Colorado

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Connecticut

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Delaware

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

District of Columbia

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Florida

There is no individual income tax.

Georgia

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Hawaii

The state tax filing deadline is April 20, 2021, and will not be postponed, according to Hawaii’s Department of Taxation.

Idaho

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Illinois

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Indiana

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Iowa

The state tax filing and payment deadline — as well as the deadline for first-quarter estimated payments — has been moved to June 1, 2021.

Kansas

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Kentucky

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Louisiana

The state tax filing and payment deadline was moved to June 15, 2021 after many were impacted by winter storms in February.

Maine

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Maryland

The state tax filing and payment deadline — as well as the deadline for first- and second-quarter estimated payments — has been moved to July 15, 2021.

Massachusetts

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Michigan

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Minnesota

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Mississippi

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Missouri

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Montana

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Nebraska

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Nevada

There is no individual income tax.

New Hampshire

There is no individual income tax on wages and salaries in New Hampshire, but the state does tax investment earnings. The state tax filing and payment deadline is still April 15, 2021, and will not be postponed, according to the state’s Department of Revenue Administration.

New Jersey

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

New Mexico

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

New York

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

North Carolina

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021, tax payments made after April 15, 2021 will accrue interest until the date of payment.

North Dakota

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Ohio

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Oklahoma

The state tax filing and payment deadline — as well as deadline to pay 2021 estimated income taxes — has been moved to June 15, 2021, after many were impacted by winter storms in February.

Oregon

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Pennsylvania

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Rhode Island

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

South Carolina

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

South Dakota

There is no individual income tax.

Tennessee

There is no individual income tax on salaries and wages, but Tennessee did tax investment earnings up until 2021. The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Texas

There is no individual income tax.

Utah

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Vermont

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Virginia

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Washington

There is no individual income tax.

West Virginia

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Wisconsin

The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.

Wyoming

There is no individual income tax.

