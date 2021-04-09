When Are State Taxes Due? Most (but Not All) States Extended the Filing Deadline to May 17
You have an extra month to file your 2020 federal income tax returns, but taxpayers in some states have another deadline to mind: the deadline to file state income taxes.
Most states have followed the lead of the IRS, extending the deadline to file state income taxes to May 17 from April 15. But there are some exceptions (you can find details via a list compiled by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants). Keep in mind that in most cases, extensions don’t apply to estimated tax payments, which are still due April 15.
Here are the state tax deadlines for every state.
Alabama
While the state will automatically waive late-payment penalties for payments remitted by May 17, 2021, interest will still accrue from April 15, 2021, through the actual payment date.
Alaska
There is no individual income tax.
Arizona
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Arkansas
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
California
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Colorado
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Connecticut
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Delaware
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
District of Columbia
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Florida
There is no individual income tax.
Georgia
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Hawaii
The state tax filing deadline is April 20, 2021, and will not be postponed, according to Hawaii’s Department of Taxation.
Idaho
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Illinois
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Indiana
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Iowa
The state tax filing and payment deadline — as well as the deadline for first-quarter estimated payments — has been moved to June 1, 2021.
Kansas
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Kentucky
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Louisiana
The state tax filing and payment deadline was moved to June 15, 2021 after many were impacted by winter storms in February.
Maine
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Maryland
The state tax filing and payment deadline — as well as the deadline for first- and second-quarter estimated payments — has been moved to July 15, 2021.
Massachusetts
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Michigan
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Minnesota
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Mississippi
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Missouri
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Montana
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Nebraska
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Nevada
There is no individual income tax.
New Hampshire
There is no individual income tax on wages and salaries in New Hampshire, but the state does tax investment earnings. The state tax filing and payment deadline is still April 15, 2021, and will not be postponed, according to the state’s Department of Revenue Administration.
New Jersey
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
New Mexico
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
New York
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
North Carolina
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021, tax payments made after April 15, 2021 will accrue interest until the date of payment.
North Dakota
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Ohio
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Oklahoma
The state tax filing and payment deadline — as well as deadline to pay 2021 estimated income taxes — has been moved to June 15, 2021, after many were impacted by winter storms in February.
Oregon
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Pennsylvania
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Rhode Island
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
South Carolina
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
South Dakota
There is no individual income tax.
Tennessee
There is no individual income tax on salaries and wages, but Tennessee did tax investment earnings up until 2021. The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Texas
There is no individual income tax.
Utah
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Vermont
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Virginia
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Washington
There is no individual income tax.
West Virginia
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Wisconsin
The state tax filing and payment deadline has been moved to May 17, 2021.
Wyoming
There is no individual income tax.
Fine tune your financial life this year with Money's expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing.
