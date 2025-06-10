We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Lifestyle

Should You Put Your Credit Score on Your Dating Profile?

By: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Jun 10, 2025 1:45 p.m. EDT 6 min read
Paper craft style illustration of a social media dating profile heart icon
Money; Getty Images

Inaccurate photos, lazy pickup lines and outdated references to The Office are all mainstays on Tinder, Hinge and Bumble profiles these days.

But, increasingly, the apps are also rife with... people's credit scores?

Yes, really: It's become a trend for folks to share their credit scores on Tinder, Hinge and the like, usually by posting a screenshot from FICO alongside the requisite photo with a baby and photo with a dog. But while the latter two indicate you're good with kids and love animals, respectively, boasting about your TransUnion 810 might not send the message you think it does.

"It's not something I would ever let one of my clients do," says Eric Resnick, an online dating and profile writing expert.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Need help with your credit? Let an expert help!
Credit Repair companies help identify and dispute mistakes on your credit report that could be weighing down your score. Click your state to learn more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Plans

Quick reminder: A credit score is a three-digit number from 300 to 850 used by lenders to evaluate a prospective borrower's credit worthiness, or likelihood of paying them back. Credit scores are usually based on factors like payment history, debt levels, length of credit history and mix of accounts.

In that sense, it's conceivable someone would want to share their credit score on their dating profile in order to convey their financial savviness (and vet that of others), says Sarah Darr, head of financial planning at U.S. Bank.

"It's important to understand and end up in a relationship with someone who shares the same values, lifestyles and habits [as you]," she adds. A credit score on your profile can demonstrate your financial priorities: "You're trying to say 'it's important to me and I've worked hard at this,' because earning a strong credit score is not something that happens overnight."

Research backs this up. A 2015 study from the Federal Reserve found that people in committed relationships tend to have credit scores that are "highly correlated" with their partners', and couples with bigger score gaps at the beginning of their relationship are more likely to break up than those with smaller gaps. The higher their credit scores, the more likely folks were to get, and stay, together.

But a high credit score doesn't tell the full story of someone's financial history.

Not only do credit scores vary depending on which entity is calculating them, but they also leave folks without thick credit files — aka loans — at a disadvantage, all but forcing consumers to take on debt if they want to appear "worthy." (In fact, often credit scores go down when someone pays off a big loan.)

Credit scores are so touchy that the financial industry as a whole is moving away from them as a measure of borrower quality. So "to use that as a defining characteristic as to whether you should or should not get to know someone [on a dating app] seems a little bit shortsighted," says Resnick, founder of ProfileHelper.com.

Julie Guntrip, Jenius Bank's head of financial wellness, has similar hesitations.

She points out that credit scores are backward-looking. For instance, late payments can stay on your credit report for up to seven years; bankruptcies can linger for up to a decade. That's a long time, especially if you're young.

"It's a reflection of your financial behavior in the past, not necessarily in the present," Guntrip says. "You may be on a totally different path today," so is your credit score really an effective way to evaluate your current compatibility with someone?

While you may see your high score as a flex, Resnick warns that choosing to define yourself by your credit score in your first interaction with a potential partner has pitfalls. For one thing, there's no way for them to know whether you're telling the truth.

Adding a credit score to your profile can come off as defensive and condescending — it may feel like you're trying to set a bar for the other person, similar to writing "don't bother if you're under 5'10." Guntrip compares it to putting your college GPA on your adult resume.

Resnick says dating profiles are meant to give prospective partners a sense of who you are and start a conversation… not to prove your value.

Including a screenshot of your credit score on your profile might even narrow the field, which is a risk in itself.

"If financial health is the first and only thing you're looking at in terms of choosing a partner, then sure," add it, he says. "But it's going to turn off people who aren't built that same way."

While financial compatibility is crucial in a relationship, putting a credit score on your dating profile has more cons than pros. For most people, there are better ways, and better times, to bring up money while dating.

"I've met very few people who look at a man or woman and say, 'Oh my God, I heard [s]he's an 800,'" Resnick adds.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Find a Credit Repair company that works for you

View Plans

Wide range of affordable and comprehensive package options

  • The advisory team helps you take the necessary steps to improve your credit health overall
  • Setup or First Work Fee: $99 - $195
  • Monthly Fees: $79.99 - $129.99
  • Over 10,000 Google Reviews at 4.8 Stars
  • 90-day Money-Back Guarantee

 

View Plans

All plans include unlimited disputes to all three credit bureaus

  • Monthly fees: $79 or $119
  • Flat-rate six month fee for $599 also available
  • First work fee: $19
  • No available discounts
  • Money-back satisfaction guarantee refunds the month you cancel the service and previous month

 

View Plans

Even the most basic packages include financial management tools

  • Credit monitoring is included with every plan, regardless of the price
  • Setup or First Work Fee: $29 - $49**
  • Monthly Fees: $69 - $149
  • 60-day Money-Back Guarantee

**(With $100 back coupon orig. price of $129 - $149)

View Plans

$129.95 per Month

  • Licensed attorneys, paralegals, and personalized score improvement strategies
  • $1M coverage in identity theft
  • Mobile app allows you to monitor the development of your case
  • Free credit assessment - Cancel Anytime

View Plans

Over 15 years of experience in the industry

  • First work fee: $129
  • Monthly fees: $129.99
  • Includes free consultation, credit score analysis and more
  • No available discounts
  • 90-day money-back guarantee

More from Money:

Inside the Business of Romantasy, Where Book Fans Mix Love, Literature and Profit

To Have and to HODL: Welcome to Love in the Age of Cryptocurrency

Am I a Terrible Person for Worrying My Future Boyfriend Will Be Broke?

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Clean up your credit report with Credit Saint
View Plans