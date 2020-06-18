Many companies featured on MONEY advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Amazon Has a New AirPods Pro Deal — and It's the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

By Brad Tuttle
3:49 PM EDT
Courtesy of Amazon

The best AirPods Pro deal we’ve ever seen is live at Amazon right now.

Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds hit stores last fall to much acclaim, hype, and fanfare — and they were an immediate smash success. Even though buying a pair would set you back a steep $249, they were sold out or incredibly hard to come by for months.

For much of 2020, however, the earbuds have been in stock, and shoppers have had their pick of AirPods deals, including AirPods Pros on sale fairly routinely for around $235. And Amazon just quietly began running the lowest AirPods Pro price ever: As of June 18, the e-retailer was selling Apple AirPods Pro for $219.98.

Best AirPods Pro Deals

According to CamelCamelCamel, a site that tracks product pricing on Amazon, AirPods Pro earbuds have hopped back and forth from $249 to $235 for much of 2020. For a brief spell in late May, AirPods Pro prices dropped to $230 on Amazon. But the price has never been as low as it is right now ($219.98).

As far as we can see, no other retailer is currently matching Amazon’s sub-$220 price for AirPods Pro. At last check, Walmart was offering AirPods Pro at the discounted price of $234, while Target and Best Buy were listing them at full price, $249.99.

How long will Amazon have AirPods Pros on sale for less than $220? There’s really no way of telling. Amazon almost never announces in advance when sales like this will suddenly go live, nor does it publicize when deals will disappear. So our advice would be to snag the offer while it’s still available, assuming you’ve been interested in buying AirPods Pros for a while.

Are AirPods Pro Worth the Money?

Even at their lowest-ever price, AirPods Pros cost about $80 more than basic original AirPods with a wired charging case. We’ve seen many other headphones with decent quality on sale for well under $100 as well.

So are AirPods Pros worth the money, even at their newly cheap low price during Amazon’s flash sale? Like so many purchasing decisions, the answer here is totally subjective. Pretty much everyone says that a set of AirPods Pro is much more comfortable and offers better sound and noise-cancellation than the standard AirPods. But whether or not those improvements justify the added expense of AirPods Pro is totally up to you.

If you’re on the fence, check out what AirPods Pro reviewers say, and read up on the debate between AirPods vs. AirPods Pro.

