Flash Deal! These Apple AirPods and Powerbeats Wireless Headphones Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever

At the Apple Store, Powerbeats3 wireless headphones are currently selling for their regular list price of $199.95, and AirPods start at $159.

But why pay full price when you can get these headphones for up to 60% off? Over at Amazon, Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones are on sale for as little as $79.99 right now. That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen for these headphones, which are part of the Beats by Dr. Dre collection, and yes, that even includes 2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales — when the lowest price for Powerbeats3 wireless headphones was $90.

Take note that the $80 price applies only to this Powerbeats3 model in the “Defiant Black-Red” color.

Courtesy of Amazon

The other two color options — white and black — are on sale for $94.99 at the moment at Amazon, though at last check Amazon said the white ones wouldn’t be in stock for a couple weeks. If you want them sooner, that same $94.99 price is also available at Best Buy for Powerbeats3 wireless headphones in black and white.

Courtesy of Best Buy

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones come with up to 12 hours of battery life, as well as “Fast Fuel,” a 5-minute charge that can give you an hour’s worth of usage when the battery is low. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, and connect to a wide range of devices via Bluetooth. You can also use Powerbeats3 headphones to answer calls and control your music using Siri with “RemoteTalk.”

You can check out even more wireless headphone deals at Walmart, which has Powerbeats3 in select colors (including “Pop Violet”) on sale for $89.

Courtesy of Walmart

Meanwhile, you can also get Apple AirPods right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The latest model of Apple AirPods with a charging case is listed at the full price of $159 if you purchase directly from Apple. At Amazon, these Apple AirPods are on sale for $128.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

That may not seem like a huge discount compared to the 60% off sale on Powerbeats 3 headphones, but it’s cheaper than the AirPods deals we saw throughout the recent Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale period.

As for Apple’s more heavily hyped AirPods Pro wireless headphones, they’re listed as on sale at Amazon for $234.99 (down from $249 regularly). But unfortunately Amazon says they’re currently out of stock. So if you want AirPods Pros immediately, it looks like the only option is to pay full price at Apple, Best Buy, or another retailer that has them available.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.