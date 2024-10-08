Avatar

Mary Ellen Cagnassola

ReporterSocial Security, retirement, housing
Joined February 2021

Mary Ellen (M.E.) Cagnassola joined Money as a reporter in 2022 following several years covering local communities in her home state of New Jersey and U.S. news for national brands, including Newsweek and People.

Since receiving a B.A. in English and journalism and media studies from Rutgers University in 2017, M.E. has written about pretty much everything under the sun. As the versatile lead reporter for TAPinto Newark from 2019 to 2021, she won awards from the Center for Cooperative Media and the Society of Professional Journalists-New Jersey for her coverage of COVID-19, domestic violence, homelessness, eviction, police brutality, city government and more. She served on the board of the Society of Professional Journalists-New Jersey from 2021 to 2023.

Her time at Money has afforded her newfound experience reporting primarily on Social Security policy, retirement, housing, lifestyle and employment. Influenced by her origins in community journalism, M.E.'s consumer finance coverage is informed by her dedication to service and equity. Some of her favorite topics that she has covered so far include the financial toll of caring for aging parents, sales taxes on diapers and period products, the booming personal loan industry and the customer service crisis at the Social Security Administration.

Sometimes, M.E. makes TikTok videos for Money with her cat and Money’s in-house acting talent, Willow, from their home New York City.

Education

Rutgers University, BA Journalism

Previous Experience

Member of the board of the Society of Professional Journalists-New Jersey, 2021-2023

MARY ELLEN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Splurge on the thing that will improve your life if you can.

The latest from Mary Ellen

Best Banks and Credit Unions in California

Best Banks and Credit Unions in California

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20245 min read
Here’s How Much Debt the Average American Has

Here’s How Much Debt the Average American Has

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 10, 20245 min read
Why Some Social Security Recipients Will Get 2 Payments in May

Why Some Social Security Recipients Will Get 2 Payments in May

Retirement
Published: May 2, 20244 min read
Why Keeping Your 401(k) After Retiring Could Be a Smart Savings Decision

Why Keeping Your 401(k) After Retiring Could Be a Smart Savings Decision

Retirement
Published: Aug 27, 20247 min read
Most Adults Fail This 5-Question Quiz on Retirement Basics

Most Adults Fail This 5-Question Quiz on Retirement Basics

Retirement
Published: Aug 27, 20244 min read
Most Older Investors Say Retiring at Age 65 Is No Longer Feasible

Most Older Investors Say Retiring at Age 65 Is No Longer Feasible

Retirement
Published: Apr 17, 20244 min read
Young Adults Are Trying to 'Hack' Their Way to Financial Stability

Young Adults Are Trying to 'Hack' Their Way to Financial Stability

Everyday Money
Published: Apr 16, 20244 min read
10 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled the Fastest

10 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled the Fastest

Real Estate
Published: Apr 12, 20243 min read
Why the 'Right' Retirement Age Doesn’t Actually Exist

Why the 'Right' Retirement Age Doesn’t Actually Exist

Retirement
Published: Aug 27, 202410 min read

MARY ELLEN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Splurge on the thing that will improve your life if you can.
1
1234
...
27