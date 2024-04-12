10 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled the Fastest

Remember when the average home price was about $300,000? It was only a decade ago — and in many markets, prices have grown at an even faster clip to reach today's highs.

A recent analysis by real estate marketplace Point2Homes found that in just a few years, prices have doubled in most of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. In fact, home prices have risen more quickly in recent years than ever before thanks to the era's challenging market conditions.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Unlock the Best Interest Rate for You State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed 15 Year Fixed 7/1 Adjustable 10/1 Adjustable Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Interest rate estimates for: Poor/Fair Credit 7.51% - 9.17% Good/Very Good Credit 7.13% - 8.75% Exceptional Credit 7.13% - 7.82%

How quickly have home prices risen?

It’s no secret that inflation, limited supply and fierce buyer competition have pushed home prices to record-breaking highs since the pandemic. In 2020, a homebuying frenzy created unprecedented demand, leading to intense bidding wars between buyers.

Then inflation began to surge in mid-2021, and the Federal Reserve subsequently kicked off a series of interest rate hikes, which indirectly sent mortgage rates soaring. Today, the national median home price is $424,900, according to March data from listing site Realtor.com, and the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan is hovering near 7%.

Supply remains limited as many would-be sellers stay locked into their current rates. Unsurprisingly, a lot of wannabe homebuyers have been pushed out of the market by the lack of affordable options.

A whopping 68 big U.S. cities have seen the prices double in under 10 years as a result of these conditions. In Spokane, Washington, the median home price has climbed from $184,500 in 2018 to $371,000 now, according to Point2 analysts.

Median home prices have also doubled in five of Florida’s largest markets in only six to eight years. And in Arizona, prices in seven big cities are twice what they were six to seven years ago.

10 cities where home prices doubled the fastest

These are the major U.S. cities where home prices have doubled at the greatest pace, according to Point2:

Detroit, Michigan Spokane, Washington Tampa, Florida Miami, Florida Baltimore, Maryland Scottsdale, Arizona Buffalo, New York St. Petersburg, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Phoenix, Arizona

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your new home with more convenience and less hassle A Mortgage Expert at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) can lend you a hand for a smoother process. Your dream home is possible. Click below to make it happen. View Rates

More from Money:

Housing Market Predictions: What Buyers and Sellers Can Expect This Spring

The 10 Top Cities for First-Time Homebuyers, According to Zillow

Homes Worth $1 Million or More Are Now the Standard in 550 Cities