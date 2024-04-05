The 10 Top Cities for First-Time Homebuyers, According to Zillow

First-time homebuyers are becoming one of the largest segments of the real estate market, making up half of all buyers in 2023. While this demographic continues to grow, though, it is forced to reckon with an expensive housing market that does not necessarily favor them.

When interest rates do eventually come down from their recent record highs, it's likely to kickstart the long process of getting mortgage rates back to a place where sellers are incentivized to sell and buyers are able to afford homes. But that will all be the end result of a lengthy chain reaction that the Federal Reserve has not yet set into motion.

Fortunately for homebuyers, not all markets are equal. While first-time homebuyers anxiously wait for rates to drop, there are plenty of options for markets that offer a great bang for your buck.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Unlock the Best Interest Rate for You State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed 15 Year Fixed 7/1 Adjustable 10/1 Adjustable Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Interest rate estimates for: Poor/Fair Credit 7.37% - 9.14% Good/Very Good Credit 6.88% - 8.75% Exceptional Credit 6.88% - 7.55%

Real estate company Zillow recently published its list of the best markets for starter homes. The firm used several metrics to determine these top housing markets, including rent prices, inventory of affordable houses, inventory relative to renting households and density of households aged 29-42.

Here are the 10 markets for first-time homebuyers in 2024, ranked by Zillow in order of their aggregate scores:

St. Louis, Missouri Detroit, Michigan Minneapolis, Minnesota Indianapolis, Indiana Austin, Texas Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Antonio, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Kansas City, Missouri Baltimore, Maryland

In a blog post, Zillow explained that the data points allowed it to rank markets based on how easy it is to navigate the buying process. Markets with low rent, for instance, help buyers save up for a down payment more quickly; the inventory metrics identify markets with a higher number of active, affordable listings and areas with more listings per renter household, providing more options; and the age metric measures the portion of households whose owners fall within Zillow's "homebuying age" of 29-42. A higher density of younger homeowners would suggest a higher success rate for first-time buyers.

In sum, this means that buyers should theoretically have more buying power in these cities than anywhere else in the country.

It's worth noting that Zillow's list focuses on large, urban areas rather than suburbs. In January, Realtor.com published its own list of the best markets for first-time homebuyers; it highlights mostly suburban towns. However, there are similarities between the two, like the inclusion of many Midwestern and Southern markets and a lack of West Coast towns.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your new home with more convenience and less hassle A Mortgage Expert at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) can lend you a hand for a smoother process. Your dream home is possible. Click below to make it happen. View Rates

More from Money:

Homes Worth $1 Million or More Are Now the Standard in 550 Cities

To Afford a Down Payment, Young Homebuyers Often Need 'a Pot of Family Money'

These Are the 4 Best Money Moves for April