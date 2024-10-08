Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Sort by: Cash Bonus APY (Annual Percentage Yield) Cash Bonus Our Partner Company Highlight Our Partner VIEW RATES Savings Account with up to 4.30% APY* (see website for details) Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)

The Keystone State is one of the largest states in the country based on its population. As a result, there is a vast variety of financial institutions operating within the state — approximately 150 banks and credit unions in operation as of 2024.

Money researched account offerings, annual percentage yields (APYs) and fees of leading institutions to determine the best banks and credit unions in Pennsylvania for 2024-2025:

*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.

With its headquarters in Pittsburgh and 250 branches in the Keystone State, PNC offers Pennsylvanians a variety of deposit accounts with low fees and deposit minimums, and customers can benefit from the bank's promotional APYs on CDs to grow their money. PNC Bank is highly rated for customer service; J.D. Power ranked PNC third out of 15 banks for the state in the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The downside? PNC's rates tend to be on the lower end for its savings accounts, and rates vary by ZIP code, so not everyone will qualify for its best rates.

Pros Higher-than-average APYs for CDs

Broad branch and ATM access

High customer satisfaction ratings Cons Relatively low APY on savings accounts

Rates vary by ZIP code

Best Customer Satisfaction: Fulton Bank View Rates

For those who prefer building a relationship with a local bank, Fulton Bank is a good choice. It has hundreds of branches in Pennsylvania and offers a variety of customer support options, including in-person appointments, secure messaging and phone. It also has a powerful mobile app you can use to manage your money.

The bank has several account options, including interest-bearing checking accounts, and a relatively rare rewards program that allows you to earn rewards on debit card purchases. Although Fulton Bank has a strong presence in the state, it recently announced it was closing several branches, so it may not be as accessible in Pennsylvania as it once was.

Pros Hundreds of branches in Pennsylvania

Offers rewards on checking accounts

Powerful mobile app Cons Recently announced the closure of some branches

Money market accounts have high deposit requirements

Best for Money Market Accounts: Huntington Bank View Rates

When it comes to money market accounts — a useful tool for building your savings — Huntington Bank offers accounts with significantly higher-than-usual APYs. Additionally, as long as you have a Huntington Bank checking account, there is no monthly fee. The bank operates physical branches in Pennsylvania, and it's the top-rated bank for customer satisfaction for the state in the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

You must have a Huntington Bank checking account to qualify for a money market account, and the account only earns the higher APY once you reach a balance of $25,000 or more.

Pros No monthly fees

Much higher-than-usual APYs on money market accounts

Top-ranked for customer satisfaction Cons Must have a Huntington Bank checking account

Only earns interest if you maintain a balance of $25,000

Best for Checking Accounts: M&T Bank View Rates

With many banks, there's a fee to have a checking account. Even if a bank offers monthly fee waivers, you have to meet balance or deposit requirements to qualify. By contrast, M&T Bank offers completely free checking options without any fees or balance requirements. M&T Bank operates hundreds of branches, and it has a broad ATM network, making it easy to access your money when you need it.

However, M&T Bank has limited CD terms, and it doesn't disclose its APYs online for its savings accounts or CDs.

Pros Checking accounts without monthly fees or balance requirements

Extensive branch and ATM network

Low opening deposit requirement Cons Limited CD terms

Doesn't disclose APYs online

Best Credit Union: Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union View Rates

Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, or PSECU, is a state-charted credit union in Pennsylvania offering bank accounts with low fees and higher-than-average APYs on some accounts. With its low-cost checking account, you can even earn cash back rewards on debit card purchases. With PSECU, you can earn interest on your checking account balance, and it offers substantially higher-than-average rates on share certificates — the credit union version of a CD — for certain terms.

Unfortunately, not everyone is eligible for PSECU membership. To qualify, you must work for a Pennsylvania college or university, work for a partnering employer or be related to a current member. There is a workaround; you can join if you become a member of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Parks Society or the Pennsylvania Consumer Council, but becoming a member of those organizations may require an additional fee.

Pros Cash back rewards on debit purchases

Interest-bearing checking

High APYs on share certificates Cons Relatively low APYs on savings accounts

Not everyone qualifies for membership

How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025

To determine our list of best banks for 2024-2025, Money evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks and online banks ranked by assets. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks.

The best banks and credit unions in Pennsylvania were selected based on the account options they offer, their APYs, minimum deposit requirements, fees and customer satisfaction ratings. We prioritized banks with a broad network of branches and ATMs, and multiple customer service contact options.

You can read our full methodology here.

