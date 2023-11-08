Best Banks for Small Businesses

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner LEARN MORE No monthly fees No minimum balance requirements

A virtual card for immediate and secure spending

Integrations with Stripe, Quickbooks, Xero, and many others

Free transfers, mailed checks, and incoming wires

Banking services are provided by Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.; Member FDIC. Our Partner LEARN MORE 4.25% APY for Premier customers, 2.0% APY for Bluevine Standard tier customers Unlimited transactions, and no minimum balance required

Free ACH transfers to and from external accounts

Pay vendors via check, ACH or wire transfer ($15 wire fee applies)

Mobile check deposit using the BlueVine mobile app

Business checking accounts are automatically eligible for FDIC-insurance through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC up to $3 million Our Partner LEARN MORE Earn $200 Cash Bonus in Three Steps Open a new eligible Bank of America Business Advantage checking account by December 31, 2023.

Make a qualifying deposit* of $5,000 or more in new money within 30 days of opening the new business checking account.

Maintain an average balance of $5,000 for the next 60 days (days 31-90) during the maintenance period** *Qualifying deposits are deposits of new money, which is money not currently or previously held in any account at Bank of America or Merrill. **The maintenance period begins thirty-one (31) days after account opening and ends ninety (90) calendar days after account opening. Our Partner LEARN MORE Unlimited free transactions and cash deposits 1.50% APY for all balances

No monthly service charges and no minimum balance requirement

Voice banking available 24/7

Excellent customer reviews and reputation

Member FDIC Our Partner LEARN MORE Sign up in 3 minutes Deposit checks up to $75,000 via mobile app

Withdraw cash at any of the 2 million ATMs worldwide

Budget for taxes, rent, and other large expenses

Connect with business apps like PayPal, Quickbooks, and Square

Banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Our Partner LEARN MORE No account fees or minimum balance. Free cash deposits, ACH transfers, checks, and payouts from processors like PayPal, Stripe, and Square.

Create up to 20 checking accounts per business to stay organized.

Issue up to 50 physical or virtual debit cards—with spending limits—to your team.

FDIC insured via Thread Bank and Evolve Bank & Trust.

Financial institutions — and the business bank accounts they offer — need to be sensitive to the demands of small businesses, whose needs often include tight control over costs.

Small business owners benefit from checking account options that include a small-business checking account with no fees, or at least with ready ways to skip those charges. Free business checking accounts, low minimum balance requirements, cash management tools, an ample number of free transactions and low transaction fees are big pluses when it comes to meeting diverse business needs.

It also helps if the bank pays an annual percentage yield (APY) on the balance in a business interest checking account, and is also open to being a lender to a small business, even one that hasn't been in business for very long. (Borrowing from a bank can be a better bet than turning to the mostly online sources we picked as sources of the best small business loans, best long-term small business loans and best small business loans for bad credit.)

The banking services and features noted above were among those we considered in picking Money’s best banks for small businesses. In doing so, we emphasized business bank accounts, and especially business checking accounts. While we researched both online banks and those that provide in-person banking, most of our picks have a brick-and-mortar presence.

Capital One - Best Overall

BlueVine - Best for Low Fees

EverBank - Best for Interest Rates

US Bank - Best for Startups

Bank of America - Best For Cash Deposits

Chase - Best for Businesses Owned by Veterans

Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided here is accurate as of November 3, 2023.

Best Overall: Capital One Learn More

Pros The highest score in the leading survey of customer service

Unlimited fee-free transactions

Wide selection of well-regarded business credit cards Cons Limited number of physical branches

No APY on business checking accounts

Why we chose it: Capital One offers small businesses a standout combination of highly satisfying customer service and low fees.

Capital One has consistently finished first – or come close – in recent surveys of satisfaction with small business banking by respected researcher JD Power. The bank’s Basic Business Checking account has relatively modest costs – including fee-free transactions, even for cash deposits of up to $5,000 a month.

You must fulfill certain conditions in order to avoid some fees with Capital One, but the requirements are manageable, even for a modest new business. The $15 monthly fee on checking can be waived through meeting a minimum deposit requirement of keeping at least $2,000 in the account for the past 30 days or 90 days, whichever sum is larger.

To eliminate potential overdraft fees, you must open a Capital One Business Deposit account such as a Business Savings account,, which carries no fee provided you maintain a balance of at least $300.

HIGHLIGHTS MONTHLY MAINTENANCE FEES $15, waived with $2,000+ balance APY None CASH DEPOSITS No fee up to $5,000/month; $1 per $1,000 after that MONTHLY TRANSACTIONS Unlimited transactions SIGNUP BONUS $0

Best for Low Fees: BlueVine Business Our Partner Learn More

Pros No monthly service fees or minimum balances on checking

No overdraft fees

2.0% APY on checking accounts Cons $4.95 cash deposit fee

2.9% fee for bill pay with credit card

$15 fee for same-day bank wire transfers

Why we chose it: For businesses that don’t handle a lot of cash, or need face-to-face service, Bluevine Is an online-only bank that offers low-fees and high-earning business accounts.

BlueVine business checking stands out from most larger banks because it charges very few account fees, and those it does charge are low, like the ones for cash deposits and bill payment with credit cards.

The 2.0% APY you’d receive with its Business Checking Account offers is higher than other comparable accounts we looked into. Earning that APY does, however, come with the requirement that, monthly, either $500 or more is charged to a Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard or at least $2,500 is received in payments to the checking account. Those are conditions an especially small business may struggle to meet.

While it lacks its own ATMs, BlueVine provides access to over 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs with no additional fee. And it integrates unusually well with other platforms and tools that are important in addressing small business needs, including Venmo, Square and QuickBooks.

HIGHLIGHTS MONTHLY MAINTENANCE FEES None APY 2.0% with conditions CASH DEPOSITS $4.95 each MONTHLY TRANSACTIONS Unlimited transactions SIGNUP BONUS $0

Best for Interest Rates: EverBank (formerly TIAA) Learn More

Pros APY on business checking, with modest conditions

Attractive money-market and CD options

ATM-fee reimbursements Cons Only a handful of physical locations, all in Florida

$5,000 minimum balance to avoid monthly service fee

Why we chose it: Everbank offers interest on its business checking accounts with fewer hurdles than other banks, as well as providing unusually good returns on its money-market accounts and CDs.

Some competitors pay more in interest on checking accounts than Everbank, but they impose more requirements to earn those returns. Everbank pays its interest (0.50%) with practically no conditions.

Everbank also offers better interest rates than many institutions on money-market accounts and CDs. Also, while the Florida-based bank has relatively few ATMs of its own, it offers ATM fee reimbursements on what you pay at other machines (up to $15 a month, or unlimited if you have a monthly balance of $5,000+).

Fees on some of Everbank’s small business checking accounts are a little behind some competitors, though. You must maintain a $5,000 balance to avoid the $14.95 a month account fee, and the basic checking account comes with only 200 free transactions a month. Wire transfers will cost you $25 fee on domestic transactions and $35 for international ones.

HIGHLIGHTS MONTHLY MAINTENANCE FEES $14.95 a month, waived with a $5,000+ minimum balance APY 0.50% CASH DEPOSITS N/A MONTHLY TRANSACTIONS 200 free per month SIGNUP BONUS None

Best for Startups: US Bank Learn More

Pros Loans available, quickly, to unusually young businesses

Relatively low fees

High scores in the leading survey of customer service Cons Branches in only 28 states, concentrated mostly on the west coast and in the midwest

Limited online information, including loan qualification criteria

Why we chose it: US Bank is unusually fast and flexible when it comes to loans to new, small businesses. Its fees are also modest.

Where many banks require companies to have a track record of several years before they even consider lending, US Bank will loan to companies as young as six months and without collateral. The bank’s Quick Loan program allows online applications for fixed-rate unsecured loans of up to $50,000, financed for up to four years, albeit at high interest rates (at least 8.49% in October 2023). If secured, the rate is reduced and the potential loan size rises to $250,000.

Also, while the bank says its line of credit – Cash Flow Manager – is “best for companies in business for at least two years,” it doesn’t specify a minimum age at which it will extend the credit, for which you can apply online. The bank’s Silver Business Checking account has no monthly service fees and 125 free transactions per month.

US Bank also offers generous sign-up bonuses more often than many banks. In October 2023, it was offering $350 for a new account opened with at least a $5,000 balance, and $800 for one with $25,000 or more.

HIGHLIGHTS MONTHLY MAINTENANCE FEES None APY None CASH DEPOSITS $2,500 free per cycle MONTHLY TRANSACTIONS 125 free per month, then $0.50 each SIGNUP BONUS $350 or $800

Best For Cash Deposits: Bank of America Our Partner Learn More

Pros Up to $7,500 in fee-free cash deposits

Fee-free unlimited electronic transactions Cons $16 monthly fee, albeit easily waived

No free ATM access beyond B of A's machines

Why we chose it: Bank of America’s high limits on free cash deposits make it a standout for small businesses who handle a lot of non-electronic transactions.

Enterprises who take in a lot of cash will of course all but eliminate online banks from consideration. Even many brick-and-mortars cap monthly cash deposits, at least those that come without fees.

Bank of America offers one of the highest limits for cash deposits, at $7,500 a month, as well as unlimited non-cash transactions of all kinds.

The standard business checking account ostensibly comes with a $16 monthly fee. But it's waived for every month in which you maintain at least $5,000 in your business savings and checking accounts or charge at least $250 to a linked B of A business debit card.

Access to ATMs (and even physical branch locations) is naturally important to cash-dependent businesses. Bank of America has a robust network, with 3,900 retail financial centers and an ATM network of about 15,000 ATMs located in 39 states. If a company facility isn’t close to you, however, you’ll likely incur fees to make cash deposits elsewhere, since the bank provides no free ATM privileges beyond those at its own machines.

HIGHLIGHTS MONTHLY MAINTENANCE FEES $16 a month, waived with combined $5,000+ checking/savings balance or with $250+ in debit card use APY None CASH DEPOSITS $7,500 free per cycle, then 30 cents per $100 deposited MONTHLY TRANSACTIONS Unlimited transactions SIGNUP BONUS $200

Best for Businesses Owned by Veterans: Chase Our Partner Learn More

Pros No monthly service fees with proof of military service

Line of credit fees waived for the first year

Ink line of standout business credit cards Cons No APY on business checking accounts

Overdraft charges of up to $34

Why we chose it: Chase makes its solid banking offerings less expensive for veterans-turned-entrepreneurs by waiving several fees for those who have served.

Small businesses run by veterans get to skip monthly fees for the Chase Business Complete Banking account – the bank’s basic business checking option – rather than having to maintain at least a $2,000 monthly balance to get that break, as non-veterans must do. Veterans also enjoy a year without fees for a business line of credit.

As a traditional bank, Chase serves all small businesses, veteran-owned or not, with checking accounts that offer unlimited digital transactions, plus allowing up to $5,000 a month in cash deposits without fees – a higher free limit than some banks. There’s also a $300 signup bonus for signing on for a business checking, with a fee-free business savings account thrown in.

In addition, Chase’s Ink line of business credit cards is well-reviewed and includes the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card, which earns up to 5% cash back on select business categories and is our best credit card pick as the best no-annual-fee business credit card. We highlighted Chase Merchant Services as a standout for fast deposits in our listing of best credit card processing companies .

HIGHLIGHTS MONTHLY MAINTENANCE FEES Waived with proof of military service APY None CASH DEPOSITS Allowed for up to $5,000/month MONTHLY TRANSACTIONS Unlimited transactions (debit card, Chase ATMs); 20 paper/tellers SIGNUP BONUS $300

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Business success begins with better banking. Run your business on your own terms with a Novo Business Checking Account. Click below to open an account. Open an Account Today

How We Chose Money’s Best Banks for Small Business

Our selections for the best banks for serving small business were limited to banks, rather than also including credit unions. We considered both banks with a brick-and-mortar presence and those that operate entirely in online banking.

To determine the winners, we focused primarily on the institution’s basic checking account, since that is the bedrock business bank account for any enterprise. Data points we weighed included monthly fees charged and how readily they might be waived; the number of free transactions allowed per month; the APY paid on the balance; and any bonus paid to open the account. We describe costs and transactions as the “monthly maintenance fees” and “monthly transactions,” since a month is the most common statement cycle.

For the more specialized picks, we considered the perks, if any, that are offered to veterans or those who are currently in the military and the cost and limits on making deposits in cash. As well, while we have a ranking of the best small business loans, we considered some lending provisions to include banks that serve businesses well not only with checking services but stand out for the credit they extend, especially to enterprises so new that they’ve been in business for months rather than years.

Whenever possible, we considered customer service rankings from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Satisfaction for Small Business Study.

Money’s editorial team collected and analyzed the data in October and November 2023. All interest rates and bonuses quoted are valid as of November 3 2023, and are subject to change at any time. N/A indicates information that was not readily available online.

More from Money

Best Banks

Is a Merchant Cash Advance Right for Your Small Business?

Best Small Business Insurance