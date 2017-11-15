Best Buy Has Great Black Friday Deals on TVs, Apple Products and More

Like many retailers, Best Buy is already rolling out some pre-holiday discounts, but the real deals are what the electronics giant has in store for Black Friday.

These deals are available at Best Buy stores — some are available only in-store — when Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening, and most are available online as well.

Since Black Friday is less than two weeks away, Money went through Best Buy's deals to help you plan your tech-buying strategy for the holiday season. Here are some of the deeper discounts and bigger doorbuster deals at Best Buy.

Black Friday deals on TVs

This is a big year for TVs, with deep markdowns on both entry-level (maybe for your kid's bedroom or dorm?) as well as top-of-the-line TVs with all the bells and whistles. TVs, especially larger sizes, are a hot point of competition for many retailers, which is why you'll find that some of Best Buy's cheapest doorbuster prices are only available in the store.

• Sharp 50" LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Smart Roku TV: $179.99, $320 off. This deal is in-store only, although this TV is currently on sale for $399.99 online.

• Samsung 65" LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p TV: $749.99, $350 off

• Samsung 50" LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Smart TV: $399.99, $300 off

• Toshiba 55" LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Chromecast TV: $279.99, down $220. This nearly 50% discount on a 4K Chromecast TV is another deal that's in-store only, beginning 8 a.m. Friday morning. Right now it's currently on sale for $479.99.

• Sony 65" LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Smart TV with High Dynamic Range: $1,499.99, down $500. Of note: This TV is already marked down and is currently on sale for $1,799.99.

• Sony 75" LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Smart TV with High Dynamic Range: $1,999.99, down $800. Right now, this TV is on sale for $2,499.99.

Black Friday deals on XBox and Playstation 4

This is also a big year for gamers, with titans Sony and Microsoft going head-to-head with major discounts on popular gaming consoles. Both the Xbox One and PS4 controllers are also on sale for $39.99 each.

• Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console: $189.99, off $90. This also includes the controller, and the console comes with 4K Blu-ray and video streaming.

• Sony PlayStation4 1TB Console: $199, off $100.

Black Friday deals on laptops

In addition to these Black Friday deals, Best Buy also is offering up to $250 off HP Omen gaming laptops.

• Dell 15" touchscreen Inspiron: $359.99, $170 off the regular price. This laptop features an Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and a 2TB hard drive.

• Apple 13" MacBook Air: $799.99, down $200. It's rare to find a significant discount on MacBooks, and this deal is for the newest model, with the Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory and a 128GB Flash hard drive.

• Lenovo 11" IdeaPad: $99.99, down $100. This under-$100 laptop comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB memory and a 32GB Flash hard drive.

• HP 13" Spectre convertible laptop: $949.99, down $400. As laptops go, this is a pricey machine, but this is also a big discount for a robust laptop-tablet hybrid. This model features the Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB memory and a 256GB hard drive.

• Lenovo 15" Yoga 710 convertible laptop: $599.99, down $230. This hybrid machine features the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and a 256GB hard drive.

• Microsoft 15" Surface laptop: $899.99, down $250. Designed for Windows 10 S, this featherweight laptop (less than 3 pounds!) packs a lot into a thin, lightweight frame: the Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB memory and a 128GB hard drive.

Black Friday deals on Apple products

Apple products rarely go on sale outside of the company discounting older models to make way for newer versions, so fans of the brand will want to make note of these discounts. Best Buy also has discounts of up to $200 with a new activation on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as up to $150 off iPad Pro models.

• Apple iPad Mini 4: $274.99, $125 off. This price is good for the model with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage.

• Apple 13" MacBook Air: $799.99, down $200. We know we mentioned this one, but a $200 discount on an Apple laptop is pretty rare, which bears repeating.

• Apple 21" iMac: $899.99, down $200. It's also unusual to find a good discount on iMacs — although it's worth noting that this one is currently on sale for $999.99 on BestBuy.com. This deal is for the latest model, which comes with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and a 1TB hard drive.

• Apple 27" iMac: $1,599.99, down $200. This larger version of Apple's desktop computer also has the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and a 1TB hard drive.

• Apple Watch Series 1: starting at $199.99, down $50.

• Apple iPad: $249.99, down $80. This price is for the 9.7" model with wi-fi and 32GB storage.

