5 Best Car Insurance Companies in Pennsylvania

​Car insurance in Pennsylvania is moderately priced, and even costs slightly less than the national norm. However, recent reports indicate that Pennsylvania experienced one of the highest surges in rates among U.S. states, with a 38% increase in car insurance costs in 2024 alone.

What to know about car insurance in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's "choice no-fault" system allows drivers to select between full and limited tort options, which affects rights to sue for non-economic damages.

If your vehicle's insurance lapses, you can pay a $500 civil penalty instead of facing a three-month registration suspension. This option is available once within a 12-month period.

Pennsylvania requires teens to complete 65 hours of supervised driving, including 10 hours at night and 5 hours in inclement weather, before obtaining a junior license.

How we chose the best car insurance in Pennsylvania

Money’s picks for the best car insurance in Pennsylvania all offer standout coverage and are based on the selections in our national ranking of the best car insurance providers. We also consider how companies fared in the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which includes a ranking of customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic, and complaints data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). For more details on how we select picks, see the methodology below.

Amica Our Partner View Rates

HIGHLIGHTS Satisfaction Insufficient data for J.D. Power in Pennsylvania, but Amica does very well in other customer satisfaction surveys for car insurance Complaints Much better than most: NAIC (Index: 0.57) Financial stability Superior: A.M. Best (Rating, A+)

Amica is known for top-notch service. While the company is not ranked for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic from J.D. Power, due to limited data, Amica tends to do very well in customer satisfaction surveys and is the best insurer overall in our national picks for best car insurance Nationally, it has fewer complaints lodged with the NAIC than would be expected for an insurer of its size. It also has a standout B rating from body shops and other repair facilities that report their experiences with insurers to the Crash Network. (The Network grades most insurers as C or lower.)

The company’s telematics program stands out for allowing customers to redeem good-driving rewards for gift cards with merchants such as Amazon and Target.

Amica’s premiums tend to be more expensive than the norm in price comparisons, though, so this is an insurer best suited to those who value top-of-the-line customer service over cost savings.

HIGHLIGHTS Satisfaction Above average in the mid-Atlantic: J.D. Power (713/1,000; average is 654). Complaints About the same as most: NAIC (index of 0.9; 1.0 is average) Financial stability Superior (A.M. Best rating, A+)

In the areas it operates, Erie Insurance tends to rank well; indeed, it’s J.D. Power’s top-scoring car insurer in the Mid-Atlantic, which includes Pennsylvania.



Erie offers affordable rates and unique benefits such as a fixed insurance rate, Erie only operates in 12 states and Washington, D.C., excluding much of the country and major population centers like New York.

The company has a low complaint record with the NAIC and ranked third in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. More importantly, the insurer earned a rare and outstanding A- rating from body shop owners in CRASH Network's Insurer Report Card.





Geico Our Partner View Rates

HIGHLIGHTS Satisfaction About average in the mid-Atlantic: J.D. Power (647/1,000: average is 654) Complaints Better than most: NAIC (index: 0.75; 1.0 is average) Financial stability Very superior (A.M. Best rating, A++)

GEICO is a decent, though not outstanding, insurer in most respects. It scored about average in customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic in the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Its record for complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners is better than most insurers, though. Also, while GEICO’s premiums are generally middle-of-the-road, they’re sometimes notably less expensive than those of competitors for some drivers.

An area where GEICO stands out is in its telematics – or usage-based insurance (UBI) – policies. In its national rankings, J.D. Power ranks GEICO as among the most satisfying for telematics-based insurance.

GEICO’s UBI program, which runs on the company’s mobile app, includes the ability to upload a photo of vehicle damage and quickly receive a repair estimate via the app, streamlining the claims process.

GEICO stands out for offering an unusually wide array of discounts for which drivers can be eligible, including possible discounts to members of alumni and professional associations and clients of other businesses owned by GEICO's parent company, Berkshire Hathaway.

HIGHLIGHTS Satisfaction Above average in the Mid-Atlantic: J.D. Power (711/1,000; average is 654). Complaints Better than most: NAIC (index of TK; 1.0 is average) Financial stability Superior (A.M. Best rating, A+)

NJM Insurance scored well above average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s car insurance ranking for the Mid-Atlantic, where the company serves Pennsylvania and Maryland. (NJM also serves Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio.)



While there’s limited data from online publishers on NJM’s rates, what there is suggests it offers car insurance at a lower cost than some competitors. The company also has a better-than-average record for complaints with the NAIC than would be expected for an insurer of its size.



NJM lacks some offerings and features of its bigger national competitors. There’s no accident forgiveness program, for example, or optional endorsement to provide new-car replacement. Customer support isn’t available 24/7, and not at all on Sundays.



State Farm Our Partner View Rates

HIGHLIGHTS Satisfaction Above average in the mid-Atlantic: J.D. Power (652/1,000: average is 654) Complaints Better than most: NAIC (index: 0.84; 1.0 is average) Financial stability Very superior (A.M. Best rating, A++)

J.D. Power only awards State Farm an average score for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic. Yet the insurer has fewer complaints than the norm lodged with NAIC. Also, State Farm's premiums can be less expensive than some competitors, especially when it comes to insuring teen drivers.

State Farm stands out for its insurance for younger drivers. It offers teen drivers who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA a Good Student Discount of 25% until age 25, a steeper reduction than most other companies. It also offers a Student Away at School discount that only covers the student – and only charges for them – while they’re at home for breaks and holidays, a potential cost-saver for families with drivers who are at college.

A guide to car insurance in Pennsylvania

Here's the information and advice you need to ensure your car insurance coverage in Pennsylvania is adequate, both to meet the state mandates and to ensure you are well-protected.

Pennsylvania's insurance requirements

Like almost all states, Pennsylvania imposes requirements for the types and amounts of car insurance its drivers must carry. Here are the insurance minimums you need to drive legally in the state.

Bodily Injury Liability Coverage

This part of your policy protects you financially if you injure someone in an auto accident. Your responsibilities might include payments for medical expenses, pain and suffering and lost wages.

Pennsylvania’s coverage requirements for bodily injury liability are to have at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident.

Property Damage Liability Coverage

This covers you if you cause damage to someone else's property in a car accident. The coverage includes damage to other vehicles and property, such as fences or other structures. Pennsylvania's coverage requirements for property damage liability are to have at least $5,000 per accident.

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury Coverage

Pennsylvania has one of the best records for the percentage of drivers on its roads who are carrying insurance. Nonetheless, the state mandates that car insurance sold in Pennsylvania include coverage to protect you if the responsible party in a car accident lacks insurance or doesn't carry enough of it. Pennsylvania's requirements for uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage are to carry at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident.

Medical Payments

This coverage can help pay for medical expenses injured drivers and passengers face after an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Medical payments coverage can cover the costs of ambulance rides, hospital stays, surgery and rehabilitation.

Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry Medical Benefits coverage, often referred to as Medical Payments (MedPay), as part of their auto insurance policy. The minimum required limit is $5,000.

Buy more than the minimum coverage if you can afford it

Experts recommend you get more than the mandated minimums for car insurance, provided your budget allows it. That's true even in Pennsylvania, which has comparatively stringent requirements. For liability coverage, a frequent recommendation is to carry at least $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury, along with $100,000 for property damage.

Even though Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry liability coverage, its requirements fall short of these recommended amounts. Carrying less liability insurance than the expert recommendations can save you money on your premiums. However, it won't do you any favors in an accident with a lot of injuries - which can result in a significant liability cost for you.

As for medical payments coverage, you may also want to consider buying more of it than the required $5,000. For medical payments coverage on your car insurance, it's generally recommended to select a limit that can cover your health insurance deductible and potential out-of-pocket expenses; limits typically range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Review your medical coverage and decide whether to buy more coverage than the state minimum to meet this rule of thumb.

Consider the coverage lenders may require

Auto-loan lenders want to ensure that their investment in the vehicle is protected in case it is damaged or written off as a total loss. If the vehicle is financed, the lender holds the title until the loan is paid off, so they need to be certain the vehicle is insured.

In addition to carrying at least the state minimums for liability coverage, auto loan lenders usually require you to carry the following types of insurance:

Comprehensive insurance, which covers damage to the vehicle from events other than collisions, such as theft, vandalism or natural disasters.

Collision insurance, which covers damage to the vehicle in a collision with another vehicle or object.

Some lenders may also require additional coverage types, such as paying the uninsured driver fee, which is not required in Pennsylvania. But lenders may also demand coverage that isn't required in the state, such as acquiring gap insurance, which covers any shortfall between the depreciated value of the vehicle (the usual maximum payout in the event the car is written off for insurance purposes) and the remaining balance of the loan.

If you fail to maintain the required insurance coverage, your lender may purchase insurance for you. That can be more expensive than if you bought the coverage yourself, and the lender may add the cost to your loan balance, which means you will pay interest on it.

Review your loan agreement to understand the specific insurance requirements of your lender.

How to pay less for car insurance in Pennsylvania

Some simple strategies can lower the cost of your car insurance. (In addition to taking one or more of the moves below, you can, of course, consider changing insurers to get a lower price; here’s how to switch car insurance.)

Research discounts

As in all states, companies that write car insurance policies in Pennsylvania offer a range of discounts depending on how good your driving skills are, how loyal you are to your insurer and more. Common rate reductions include those for maintaining a clean driving record, with no claims or traffic violations; taking a defensive driving course, which is now offered online; and maintaining good grades as a student.

Bundle insurance policies

A number of insurers allow you to bundle your car insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance and reward you with lower rates on both. The discount if you bundle auto and home insurance typically ranges from about 5% to 15%, which means you might save hundreds of dollars a year.

Increase your deductible

The deductible is the portion of a claim you’re required to pay out of pocket before your insurance company pays the rest. Increasing your deductible can make your premiums more affordable. However, be careful not to raise the amount to a figure you’d be hard-pressed to pay in the event you were to have an accident.

Review your policy regularly

It’s wise to reassess your policy when it comes up for annual renewal, or whenever you make life changes that affect it, such as adding or subtracting drivers for the car or changing how far or how often you commute. These reviews ensure that you get the coverage you need, and only that.

Reduce coverage

You can reduce your annual premium by dropping collision or comprehensive coverage on vehicles that don’t have a lease or loan. However, be wary of eliminating this coverage if you can't afford to replace your car.

Consider usage-based insurance

You can potentially save in several ways by switching to usage-based insurance (UBI). With such coverage, also known as “telematics,” you agree to use an app or device to monitor driving behaviors like how fast you drive, how quickly you turn and how abruptly you brake.

You can sometimes save for a time simply for trying out telematics. After the trial, assuming your driving passes the test, you should enjoy ongoing savings on your insurance.

Shop around for cheaper rates

Shopping around and comparing quotes from at least three different insurance providers can help you get the cheapest rate without sacrificing important coverage. However, resist letting rates and discounts alone determine your choice. You should also consider companies' track records for customer service, including claims handling, and flexibility in account options, such as deductibles. You might also assess the insurers’ apps and other digital features.

Methodology

We selected our picks by researching and evaluating the following factors to arrive at the standout companies. Factors are listed in rough order of importance in our analysis:

Customer experience: We favored companies that scored well in one or more credible satisfaction studies. Where available, we used the insurer’s customer satisfaction score for the Mid-Atlantic in J.D. Power's 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Where unavailable, we used J.D. Power national data on satisfaction with claims and the shopping experience. We considered the complaints index of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, where a lower number means the company received fewer complaints than would be expected for its size, and the CRASH Network’s report, which rates insurers based on feedback on claims handling from automotive collision repair professionals.

Pricing profile: While the car insurance rate you will pay will vary based on your personal factors, we analyzed eight online analyses of car insurance rates to determine each company’s price profile compared with its competitors.

Discounts: We rewarded the range and generosity of each company’s discounts, including those for bundling car coverage with other types of insurance options, remaining loyal and/or claim-free with the insurer, being a good student and taking a defensive driving course.

Technology: Most insurers now use apps to facilitate obtaining premium quotes, filing claims and more. Companies received credit for the quality and functionality of their apps, as reflected in our reporting and J.D. Power’s assessment of the best auto insurance apps.

Financial stability: An insurance company’s financial stability can be gauged by its A.M. Best financial strength rating. We chose insurers with an A rating or better.

