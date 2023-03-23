Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Book your next trip with travel insurance that can cover unforeseen events like lost luggage. Protect your trip with Allianz Travel Insurance.

The spring and summer travel season is ramping up. If you have a trip planned this year, a hotel rewards program is a great way to make the most of your spending. You need not be a weekly hotel guest to take advantage of rewards perks like free WiFi, late checkout and room upgrades.

But hotel programs vary in the niceties they offer and how easily – as in within how many stays or nights – you can move from one elite level to the next. The higher the level you achieve, the more and better the extras – and, often, the more points you earn with every stay.

No single hotel program (or chain), we conclude, is right for all who travel. From lovers of luxury to the budget-constrained, here are the best hotel rewards programs for every type of traveler. And for more help planning your stay, check out Money’s ranking of the best hotels.

Pros Elite status starts at 10 nights

No blackout dates

Can pool points with up to 10 other members Cons No guaranteed late checkout rewards options

Points can expire

Highlight: You can spend Hilton points when you’re shopping on Amazon — by linking the accounts online.

The Hilton Honors rewards program is our top pick for the average traveler. All members get free benefits like guaranteed discount rates, waived resort fees on reward stays, the ability to choose their own rooms and free WiFi on sign-up.

Also, Hilton makes it easier to move up tiers compared to its competitors: Members get to Silver status – the lowest level above Member – after ten nights, while top-tier Diamond status comes after just 60 nights.

Higher tiers of membership also get a daily food and beverage credit, room upgrades and lounge access, among other perks. You can start redeeming rewards at 5,000 points, which you’ll earn after spending about $500 at eligible hotels. Most properties cost significantly more points per night, but you can always pay for your rewards stay with both points and cash. Hilton’s Points Explorer tool makes it easy to compare your options.

Hilton isn’t the biggest chain, but its properties are more than ample in variety. There are 19 Hilton brands, located in more than 100 countries, and they range from the ultra-swanky Waldorf Astoria to the budget-minded Tru by Hilton. And you can earn and use points on hotel stays, flights on partner airlines (including United and Delta), car rentals, Lyft rides and more.

Credit cards: Hilton Honors by American Express, Hilton Honors Surpass by American Express, Hilton Honors Aspire by American Express

Pros Huge international network with lots of options, from budget to luxury

Points can be transferred to 35-plus airline rewards programs

Late checkout available for elite tiers, subject to availability Cons Points can expire

On some dates, hotels may cap the rooms available for points bookings

Highlight: You can earn and use Marriott Bonvoy points at 30 different hotel brands that span more than 8,000 properties in 139 countries and territories.

Marriott, along with Wyndham, offers the largest hotel network of all the programs we evaluated. Marriott’s network includes the swanky Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis chains, the mid-range Sheraton and Westin hotels and the budget-oriented Courtyard and Four Points brands. But Marriott makes it a little less easy to move program tiers than with Hilton.

Credit cards: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless from Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Bold from Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Bevy from American Express, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant from American Express

Pros Free nights start at just 7,500 points, discounts at only 1,500 points

Can roll over qualifying nights into the next year

Top-tier members get free upgrades on Avis and Budget rentals Cons Rewards travel is subject to blackout dates

Points can expire

Fewer luxury hotels than competitors

Highlight: Members with military status are automatically upgraded to Gold level membership.

Wyndham’s program requires you only to stay five nights at a Wyndham property to earn the second tier of status, which gets you upgrades like late checkout and the ability to choose your preferred room. That beats even Marriott Bonvoy’s rewards, for which second-tier status comes only after you stay at least 10 nights. As with Marriott, base-level Wyndham members get access to special rate discounts.

Wyndham’s properties, while numerous, are less diverse than those of Marriott, however. Heavily focused on budget brands like Days Inn, La Quinta and Ramada, the chain offers comparatively few luxury (and even mid priced) options.

Credit cards: Wyndham Rewards Earner by Barclays, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus by Barclays

Pros Offers special benefits for weeknight stays, including Starbucks, Amazon and Uber gift cards

Earn points on more than 20 cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cons Points can expire

Can't share or transfer points to another person

Fewer international options

Highlight: Has special golf rewards for members, including the ability to earn and use points on gear and clothes, plus exclusive deals when you book tee times at partner courses.

If you travel the country frequently for leisure — especially during the week or on off-peak seasons — the Choice Privileges rewards program is a good bet. It includes popular brands like Comfort Hotels, Econo Lodge, Cambria Hotels and Radisson, which it acquired last year. You’ll earn Gold status (the second membership tier) after just 10 nights. The Choice Privileges rewards program also lets you redeem your points for cruises, casino hotel stays, magazine subscriptions and more. And like some other chains on this list, Choice Hotels offers a special senior rate at many of its properties.

Credit card: Choice Privileges Mastercard Card, by Wells Fargo (launching May 1, 2023)

Pros Lots of pet-friendly options, including the ultra-pet-oriented Kimpton brand

Partnership with GrubHub lets you earn points when you order in

No blackout dates Cons Points can expire

Smaller hotel network than other major hotel chains

Highlight: IHG’s Pets + Points package lets you earn bonus points — and save on pet-related fees — when you add a pet to your reservation at certain hotels.

Traveling with a furry companion? Pet owners are welcome at many hotels within the IHG network, which includes the Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Kimpton brands, to name a few.

Kimpton Hotels in particular are known for welcoming pets, and will even loan you pet beds and food and water bowls. IHG also has a separate directory of the pet-friendly properties across all its brands.

Of course, there are plenty of perks even if you aren’t bringing Fido along. IHG One Rewards members get free Wi-Fi, exclusive rates and more, while top-tier members get access to an exclusive support line for help with booking and other hotel-related requests.

IHG also offers a paid membership option called Intercontinental Ambassador: For $200 per year, members get guaranteed late checkout, room upgrades, restaurant and bar credits and a free weekend night stay at more than 200 InterContinental hotels around the world.

Credit cards: IHG Rewards Traveler from Chase, IHG Rewards Premier from Chase

Pros No blackout dates

Late checkout available with most rewards tiers

Top-tier members of both World of Hyatt and American Airlines Advantage can earn double rewards on qualifying hotel stays and flights Cons Smaller network than other major hotel chains

Points can expire

Highlight: Members can redeem points on visits to Hyatt’s 100-plus hotel spas.

With the chain’s many spas at which rewards can be earned, those looking for a relaxing getaway can’t go wrong with the World of Hyatt rewards program. The hotel’s network includes Miraval, Andaz, and Thompson Hotels along with the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Hyatt Regency brands, and there are lots of options to choose from in major American cities. The program partners with 25 airlines and offers an exclusive member rate at many of its properties.

Hyatt’s new Inclusive Collection — a group of more than 100 luxury hotels and resorts in popular vacation destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean — gives travelers even more options for earning and redeeming points. And since late checkout is available for three out of the program’s four membership tiers, you’ll get all the rest you need.

Credit card: World of Hyatt by Chase

Pros Network of independent hotels with a large footprint

No blackout dates

Points don't expire Cons Rewards are only redeemable at a small number of properties

Must book through Stash's website to earn points

Highlight: Members get free WiFi at every hotel in Stash's network — guaranteed.

If you’re not a fan of staying consistently at the same (major) chain, the Stash Hotel Rewards program might suit your travel preferences better. The program lets you earn points within a network of more than 1,000 independent and boutique hotels, so long as you make your reservation through Stash’s website.

Points you earn are then redeemable at more than 230 Stash Partner hotels located in the U.S. Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. (You’ll also earn points at a faster rate when you stay at these hotels.)

Compared to some of the major hotel chains, the rewards structure is simple: Spend money, earn points, trade your points for free nights — there are no membership tiers to worry about. Free nights start at 8,000 points, which you can earn after spending about $1,600 within Stash’s network of Partner Hotels.

Credit cards: Stash Hotel Rewards Visa Card

Pros Lots of hotel locations throughout Europe, from budget picks to luxury accommodations

Many different ways to earn and redeem points Cons Points can expire

Few options in North America

Highlight: Rewards partnerships with the Eurostar train network and Europcar rental cars mean you can earn points as you drive, ride or backpack from city to city.

If you’re a frequent European traveler, you’ll probably fare best with the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) rewards program. Most of the 5,000-plus hotels in this network — which includes the Sofitel, Fairmont, Swissôtel and Ibis brands, among dozens of others — are concentrated in Europe (though the network has properties across the globe, too).

ALL gives you access to free WiFi and an exclusive rate for members, plus swankier perks as you move up tiers, like access to private hotel lounges and restaurant discounts. Members also get advance access to ticket presales at the Accor Arena in Paris, which plays host to some of the biggest names in modern music, from Elton John to Wu-Tang Clan. Rewards are calculated in euros, so be sure to pay attention to the conversion rate.

Credit card: none available in the U.S.

Best Hotel Rewards Programs Guide

Hotel rewards programs are special customer loyalty programs offered by major hotel chains and, in some cases, smaller independent hotels. They are free to join and allow customers to earn points each time they stay at a certain hotel or group of hotels. Most programs have multiple tiers of membership status — the more points you earn, the higher your status and the better the perks.

How do hotel rewards programs work?

Hotel loyalty programs keep track of your progress through points, which you rack up by spending money on room reservations and other eligible expenses. Those points can then be redeemed for perks like room upgrades, late checkout and free nights. The largest hotel rewards programs often partner with airlines, rental car agencies, cruise lines and other companies, so you can accrue points in a variety of ways.

Many of these programs share similarities, but they all structure their rewards systems a little differently. That’s why it’s important to consider your personal travel habits — like how often you travel abroad and your budget — before deciding which one is best for you.

How to choose the best hotel rewards program

Deciding on the best hotel loyalty program can be daunting. Consider the hotel brands you’ve already had good experiences with, and the destinations you travel to (or plan on traveling to) most often.

Choosing a program with a large network of hotels will give you more flexibility down the line, but don’t heed only the chain’s total number of locations. Pay attention also to the diversity of lodging type across the chain, to be sure it matches your preferences. Some chains, for example, almost exclusively focus on budget brands. If you sometimes want to splurge (or spend your rewards) to stay at a luxury or mid-priced hotel, you might be better off with a chain that provides a fuller range of price points.

If you will often visit particular destinations, check that the chain’s selection of properties in those places will meet your needs. Also, decide which perks are most important to you, whether that’s free nights, late checkout or the ability to choose your own room — and choose a program that makes it easy to earn those rewards.

Best hotel rewards program FAQS What is the best hotel rewards program? chevron-down chevron-up Our pick for the best hotel rewards program for most travelers is Hilton Honors, which has lots of options for earning and redeeming points as well as a large network of hotels within the United States to suit every type of budget. See Money's rankings of major hotel rewards programs above. Why join a hotel rewards program? chevron-down chevron-up Hotel rewards programs open the door to lots of little conveniences, and give you the opportunity to work towards elite status and luxury amenities. While the benefits are generally much better as you move up to higher tiers of status (and spend lots of money with the hotel chain), most programs offer solid perks just for signing up — like free wifi, a guaranteed member room rate and more. What is the largest hotel rewards program? chevron-down chevron-up Of all the programs we evaluated, Wyndham has the largest footprint, followed by Marriott. Those chains give travelers the most options as far as location goes, but that doesn't mean they're the right choice for everyone. Again, it's important to consider what perks and destinations are most important to you before choosing a rewards program. Are hotel rewards programs worth it? chevron-down chevron-up Hotel rewards programs make a lot of sense to join — you'll usually unlock a few small perks right away, and earning points on stays and eligible purchases means you'll eventually unlock freebies that could save you big bucks on an upcoming vacation or business trip. You'll generally earn points fastest if you stick to one hotel loyalty program and group of brands, but still keep your eyes open for deals. Staying in a chain where you don't have a membership every once in a while makes sense if you find an unbeatable price.

How we evaluated the Best Hotel Rewards programs

To determine the best hotel rewards programs for different types of travelers, Money evaluated the exclusive features, network partners (including airlines and other major brands) and ease of earning and spending points for 15 popular hotel rewards programs that have significant footprints of properties in the U.S.

We used this information to weigh the strengths and weaknesses of each program, highlighting the features that differentiate the winners while keeping in mind that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all program that works for every traveler.

Most hotel groups offer branded credit cards to accompany their rewards programs. We’ve chosen to focus on the program itself, not the perks of the credit card, in our analysis. That said, these cards can offer significant benefits and savings and can help you earn points at a faster rate. Learn more about the best travel credit cards here.

