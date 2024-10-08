Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Sort by: Cash Bonus APY (Annual Percentage Yield) Cash Bonus Our Partner Company Highlight Our Partner VIEW RATES Savings Account with up to 4.30% APY* (see website for details) Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)

Online banks are increasingly popular due to their high annual percentage yields (APYs) and low fees. Thanks to their lower overhead costs, they can pass on the savings to customers, making them a great option for those looking for savings accounts or certificates of deposit (CDs) with higher APYs and free checking options.

Rates, deposit requirements, customer service options and fees can vary significantly by institution, so we researched leading banks and credit unions and identified the best online banks of 2024:

*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.

Best Overall: Discover®️ Our Partner View Rates

Besides its credit cards, Discover is also well known for its banking products. It offers deposit accounts with much higher-than-usual APYs with no monthly fees and has some unusual perks like giving customers rewards for debit card purchases. Discover offers savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Unlike many online banks that only accept electronic transfers or deposits, Discover is one of the few that allows customers to make cash deposits, making it a good option for those who regularly receive tips or work in cash-based businesses.

Although Discover has low fees, it has a higher deposit minimum for CDs; customers must deposit at least $2,500 to open a CD. Plus, Discover limits how many withdrawals you can make per month from a savings or money market account, and it charges a $30 outgoing wire transfer fee — a higher fee than many other institutions charge.

Pros Cash back rewards

High APYs on savings accounts and CDs

No monthly fees

Accepts cash deposits Cons High deposit minimum for CDs

Limited withdrawals with savings and money market accounts

High outgoing wire transfer fee

Best Money Market Account: Vio Bank View Rates

Out of all the banks and credit unions Money reviewed, Vio Bank has one of the highest rates for money market accounts, and it doesn't charge monthly fees on these accounts. You can open an account with as little as $100 and earn more than 10 times the national average APY through Vio. The bank has savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs, and it offers higher-than-average APYs on all of its deposit accounts. It boasts low account minimums and no monthly fees, making it a good choice if you're looking to grow your money in a safe place.

However, Vio does have some limitations. It doesn't offer checking accounts, so you'll need another bank account to get check writing privileges or access to a debit card, and Vio charges a $5 monthly fee if you prefer paper statements. Unlike many online banks, Vio has limited online tools and resources. Other financial institutions have robust apps, calculators, budgeting guides and videos to help people manage their money; Vio is more barebones.

Pros Low minimum deposit for money market accounts

No monthly fee on money market accounts

Higher-than-average APYs Cons No checking account option

$5 fee if you receive paper statements

Limited tools

Best for High-Yield Checking: Redneck Bank View Rates

Checking accounts rarely pay interest, and when they do, rates tend to be low — the national average APY is under 0.10%. Redneck Bank is a powerful alternative with a quirky name; you can earn a substantially higher rate with its rewards checking accounts, and Redneck Bank doesn't charge monthly fees. It offers the highest APY available for its checking account, and you can open a checking account with as little as $500. Redneck Bank will also refund up to $25 in ATM fees per month, making it easier to access your cash at an ATM.

There are some caveats to be aware of, though. Its highest APY only applies to balances up to $15,000; amounts over that amount will earn a much lower rate of interest. Additionally, Redneck Bank doesn't offer savings accounts or CDs, so you'll likely need another bank for your other financial needs.

Pros Highest APY for checking accounts

No monthly fee

Up to $25 in ATM fee refunds per month Cons No savings accounts or CDs

Higher apply only applies to first $15,000

Added fee for paper statements

Forbright Bank offers an unusually high APY on its growth savings account, so you can earn an APY that is more than 10 times higher the national average with no monthly fee. Forbright offers both savings accounts and CDs with high APYs, and you can easily open an account online. With its savings account, there are no limits on the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make per month. That feature is a significant advantage over other banks that commonly limit customers to just six withdrawals per month (and charge high excess withdrawal fees).

Unfortunately, Forbright's savings account doesn't include debit card access, so you can't withdraw money at an ATM. And the bank only offers checking accounts and money market accounts through its branches. It only operates branches in two states: Maryland and Virginia.

Pros Very high APY on savings accounts

No monthly fees

No limit on withdrawals or transfers Cons Money market accounts and checking accounts only available in two states

Doesn't provide debit cards or allow ATM withdrawals

Best for Innovation: Acorns View Rates

For those looking for a one-stop option for both banking and investing, Acorns offers innovative and unique options. For a flat membership fee, you can get access to checking and savings accounts with higher-than-average APYs, and you can take advantage of benefits like round-up deposits to an investment account and shopping rewards. When you become an Acorns member, you can open a checking account and savings account along with your investment account.

As you use your bank accounts, you can activate the roundup feature — Acorns will round up debit card or banking transactions to the next full dollar amount, and it will deposit the difference in cost to your investment account. Once your investment account has accrued $5 in spare change, Acorns will invest the money in the stock market on your behalf. Acorns also has a paycheck split option, which allows you to automatically invest a portion of your paycheck as it comes in.

However, Acorns doesn't offer CDs or money market accounts, and it does require a monthly membership fee.

Pros Higher-than-average APYs on savings and checking accounts

Round-up investment feature

Investment rewards for shopping Cons No CDs or money market accounts

Requires a monthly fee

Best for Customer Service: Bank5Connect View Rates

Bank5Connect has stellar customer reviews compared to other banks. On TrustPilot, its score is in the "excellent" range, which is unusual for a bank, and it offers multiple customer support options. Other banks often have limited customer support options. With Bank5Connect, you can reach customer service by phone, email, live chat or by setting up a video meeting — an uncommon feature. It also has a highly-rated mobile app you can use to manage your accounts, pay bills and send money to friends or family through Zelle.

Unlike other banks that have CD terms as long as 10 years, Bank5Connect is more limited. It only offers CDs with terms of 36 months or less. Additionally, to earn the highest rate on its money market account, you'll need to deposit at least $5,000 — a much higher-than-usual requirement.

Pros Excellent customer reviews

Multiple customer support options

Highly-rated mobile app Cons Limited CD terms

HYSAs have lower APYs for balances under $25,000

High minimum deposit for its high-yield money market account

Best Rates: American Express View Rates

American Express is more than charge cards or credit cards; it's also an excellent banking option. It offers substantially higher-than-average APYs on deposit accounts, and it even has an interest-bearing checking account. Through American Express, you can open a checking account, savings account or CD. These accounts have no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, and you can even earn Amex Membership Rewards points with your checking account when you use your debit card.

Unfortunately, American Express doesn't offer money market accounts, and it has limited CD term options. Although Amex does offer CDs with high APYs, be aware that it has high early withdrawal penalties; depending on your CD's term, the penalty can be as much as 540 days worth of interest.

Pros Offers interest-bearing checking account

Higher-than-usual rates on deposit accounts

Rewards on debit card purchases Cons No money market accounts

Limited CD terms

Substantial early withdrawal penalties on CDs

Best for Low Fees: SoFi Our Partner View Rates

SoFi offers powerful bank accounts without fees, meaning it doesn't charge monthly fees or ATM fees. And if you meet direct deposit requirements, SoFi won't charge overdraft fees either. Through SoFi, you can open a combination checking account and savings account; they cannot be opened separately. Both accounts earn higher-than-average APYs, and you can even qualify for a new customer bonus based on your deposit amounts.

There are some drawbacks to be mindful of. SoFi doesn't offer CDs or money market accounts, so you'll need to look elsewhere for those products. And in order to earn the full SoFi new customer banking bonus, you'll need to receive at least $5,000 in direct deposits within 25 days. For many, that requirement may be difficult to meet.

Pros No monthly fees or ATM fees

No overdraft fees

Interest-bearing checking account Cons No CDs or money market accounts

Substantial deposits required to earn bonus

Best Rewards: Alliant Credit Union View Rates

Most banks that offer new customer bonuses charge monthly fees or require hefty deposit requirements. Alliant Credit Union is different; it will reward you with $100 if you save at least $100 per month for 12 consecutive months (and maintain a balance of at least $1,200). That's a significant reward for a no-fee account. Alliant has checking accounts, savings accounts and share certificates — the credit union equivalent of a CD — with higher-than-average APYs and no monthly fees. With many credit unions, membership is limited to select groups, but Alliant's membership is open to residents nationwide.

However, Alliant doesn't have money market accounts, and it has more limited share certificate terms than other banks; the maximum term is just 60 months. Additionally, Alliant charges customers a paper statement fee, which can add to your overall cost.

Pros Open membership requirements

Cash reward for saving

High APY with no monthly fee Cons Charges paper statement fee

Limited certificate terms

No money market accounts

How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025

To determine our list of Best Banks for 2024-2025, Money staff evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks.

We researched the top 25 digital and online financial institutions to identify the best online banks and credit unions of 2024 and then compared the institutions' account options, deposit minimums, APYs, fees and customer service. Priority was given to banks and credit unions without monthly fees and higher-than-average APYs, and we also emphasized the tools available through mobile apps and online portals.

You can read our full methodology here.

