Best Wireless Security Camera System of 2024
In today's rapidly evolving world, home security has become more accessible and sophisticated. Wireless security cameras offer a blend of convenience, advanced features and easy installation, making them a great choice for homeowners as a whole and an ideal one for people in remote locations, where power sources may be scarce.
We’ve reviewed and compiled the home security cameras in our list across various categories to help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn more about our top picks for the best wireless security camera systems and find the answer to commonly asked questions about these devices.
Our Top Picks for the Best Wireless Security Camera System
- Arlo Pro 4: Best Indoor Wireless Security Camera
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor: Best Outdoor Wireless Security Camera
- Ring Floodlight Cam: Best Floodlight Wireless Security Camera
- Reolink Argus 3 Pro: Best Solar Wireless Security Camera
- Wyze Battery Cam Pro: Best Budget Wireless Security Camera
- Eufy Video Doorbell S220: Best Wireless Doorbell Security Camera
Best Wireless Security Camera System Reviews
- Detailed 2K resolution
- AI-driven detections
- Long battery life
- Extensive smart home integrations
- Advanced features require a subscription
- Higher price point
Why we chose it: With exceptional video quality, seamless integration with smart home devices and advanced features like color night vision and two-way audio, the Arlo Pro 4 is a top choice for indoor surveillance.
The Arlo Pro 4 stands out in the crowded market of indoor security cameras due to its 2K HDR video quality — which provides clear and detailed footage — and its wide 160-degree field of view, ensuring comprehensive coverage of your living space. The camera’s sleek, compact design also blends effortlessly into any home decor.
Arlo’s app allows easy control and customization of settings, including motion detection zones and activity alerts. Moreover, the camera is compatible with major smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, offering a seamless experience for tech-savvy users.
- Resolution
- 2K HDR video
- Connectivity
- 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi
- Field of View
- 160º diagonal
- Current Price
- $249.99
- Subscription Fee
- Optional, starts at $9.99/month (Blink Subscription Plan)
- Smart Home Integration
- Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT
- Expected Battery Life
- Up to 6 months
- Excellent video quality and night vision
- Seamless integration with Google Home
- Intelligent alerts based on face recognition
- Durable and weatherproof
- Doesn't support Alexa, HomeKit or IFTTT
- No local storage
Why we chose it: Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor excels in durability, video quality and integration with Google’s ecosystem, making it one of the best choices for outdoor surveillance — especially so for households that use Google Home.
The Nest Cam Outdoor offers a variety of advanced security features and a robust build designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Known for its reliable performance, this camera provides 1080p HD video quality and has a 130-degree field of view.
The Nest Cam is an especially practical solution for Google Home users thanks to its seamless integration with that smart home ecosystem. Users can control and view footage via voice commands, and the Nest Aware subscription enhances the camera’s functionality with intelligent alerts and continuous video recording. However, the subscription can be a bit pricey for some users.
- Resolution
- 2K HDR video
- Connectivity
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Field of View
- 130º diagonal
- Current Price
- $179.99, or $15.00/month with 12-month financing
- Subscription Fee:
- Optional, starts at $8/month or $80/year (Nest Aware Plan)
- Smart Home Integration
- Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT
- Expected Battery Life
- Between 1.5 and 6 months
- High-quality 2K video
- Local and free cloud storage
- Flexible mounting options
- Motion-activated spotlight
- Limited third-party integrations
- Shorter battery life on average
Why we chose it: Thanks to itsthe combination of eco-friendly solar power and advanced security features, the Reolink Argus 3 Pro is our pick for the best solar-powered option.
The Reolink Argus 3 Pro offers a powerful, sustainable security solution with its solar battery and 2K resolution. Reolink has equipped this camera with features like starlight night vision and a 122-degree field of view, ensuring clear footage even in low-light conditions.
The camera’s wire-free design and solar panel make installation straightforward and flexible. The Argus 3 Pro is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which allows for convenient control options. Bear in mind that the camera requires good sunlight exposure for optimal performance and a subscription for cloud storage.
- Resolution
- 2K video
- Connectivity
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi
- Field of View
- 122º diagonal
- Current Price
- $153.99
- Subscription Fee
- Starts at $6.99/month or $69.99/year (Reolink Cloud)
- Smart Home Integration
- Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
- Expected Battery Life
- 3 months
- High-quality video
- Versatile use (indoor/outdoor)
- Built-in spotlight and siren
- Local and cloud storage options
- Limited features without subscription
- Suffered repeated security breaches
Why we chose it: The Battery Cam Pro’s competitive pricing makes it the best option for households on a tight budget that still want the functionality of an advanced home security camera.
The Wyze Battery Cam Pro delivers impressive performance with 1080p HD video and a 130-degree field of view — all for a fraction of the price of its competitors. The camera is packed with features such as smoke and CO alerts (from connected detectors), color night vision and AI detection, that are typically found only in higher-end models.
The camera supports both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its IP65 weather-resistant design, and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Unfortunately, many of the Battery Pro’s advanced features like person detection require a Wyze Cam Plus subscription. Moreover, it bears mentioning that Wyze has suffered from several data leaks and breaches since 2019.
- Resolution
- 2.5K HDR video
- Connectivity
- 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi
- Field of View
- 134º diagonal
- Current Price
- $93.99
- Subscription Fee
- Starts at $2.99/month (Cam Plus)
- Smart Home Integration
- Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT
- Expected Battery Life
- Up to 6 months
- 4:3 ratio at 2K resolution
- No subscription fees for local storage
- Alexa and Google Assistant integration
- Human body and face detection
- WDR video isn’t as good as HDR
Why we chose it: Wide-resolution video and local storage without monthly fees make the Video Doorbell 220 one of the best choices for doorbell cameras.
The Eufy Video Doorbell S220 provides sharp, detailed footage thanks to its 2K resolution and 160-degree field of view. This camera also comes with highly sought-out features like AI-powered human detection and two-way audio, enhancing its utility. It also integrates seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
One of the standout features of the Eufy Video Doorbell S220 is its local 16GB storage capability. This eliminates the need for a monthly subscription to cloud storage and makes it a cost-effective choice for homeowners who want reliable security without ongoing costs.
- Resolution
- 2K WDR video
- Connectivity
- 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
- Field of View
- 135º diagonal
- Current Price
- $199.99
- Subscription Fee
- n/a
- Smart Home Integration
- Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
- Expected Battery Life
- 6 months