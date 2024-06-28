Best Wireless Security Camera System of 2024

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner SEE DETAILS 🏅 Best Equipment & Professional Monitoring Google Nest Cams*, Doorbells, Sensors & more

In today's rapidly evolving world, home security has become more accessible and sophisticated. Wireless security cameras offer a blend of convenience, advanced features and easy installation, making them a great choice for homeowners as a whole and an ideal one for people in remote locations, where power sources may be scarce.

We’ve reviewed and compiled the home security cameras in our list across various categories to help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn more about our top picks for the best wireless security camera systems and find the answer to commonly asked questions about these devices.

Our Top Picks for the Best Wireless Security Camera System

Best Wireless Security Camera System Reviews

Best Indoor Wireless Security Camera: Arlo Pro 4 See Details

Pros Detailed 2K resolution

AI-driven detections

Long battery life

Extensive smart home integrations Cons Advanced features require a subscription

Higher price point

Why we chose it: With exceptional video quality, seamless integration with smart home devices and advanced features like color night vision and two-way audio, the Arlo Pro 4 is a top choice for indoor surveillance.

The Arlo Pro 4 stands out in the crowded market of indoor security cameras due to its 2K HDR video quality — which provides clear and detailed footage — and its wide 160-degree field of view, ensuring comprehensive coverage of your living space. The camera’s sleek, compact design also blends effortlessly into any home decor.

Arlo’s app allows easy control and customization of settings, including motion detection zones and activity alerts. Moreover, the camera is compatible with major smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, offering a seamless experience for tech-savvy users.

HIGHLIGHTS Resolution 2K HDR video Connectivity 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi Field of View 160º diagonal Current Price $249.99 Subscription Fee Optional, starts at $9.99/month (Blink Subscription Plan) Smart Home Integration Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT Expected Battery Life Up to 6 months

Best Outdoor Wireless Security Camera: Google Nest Cam Outdoor See Details

Pros Excellent video quality and night vision

Seamless integration with Google Home

Intelligent alerts based on face recognition

Durable and weatherproof Cons Doesn't support Alexa, HomeKit or IFTTT

No local storage

Why we chose it: Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor excels in durability, video quality and integration with Google’s ecosystem, making it one of the best choices for outdoor surveillance — especially so for households that use Google Home.

The Nest Cam Outdoor offers a variety of advanced security features and a robust build designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Known for its reliable performance, this camera provides 1080p HD video quality and has a 130-degree field of view.

The Nest Cam is an especially practical solution for Google Home users thanks to its seamless integration with that smart home ecosystem. Users can control and view footage via voice commands, and the Nest Aware subscription enhances the camera’s functionality with intelligent alerts and continuous video recording. However, the subscription can be a bit pricey for some users.

HIGHLIGHTS Resolution 2K HDR video Connectivity 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Field of View 130º diagonal Current Price $179.99, or $15.00/month with 12-month financing Subscription Fee: Optional, starts at $8/month or $80/year (Nest Aware Plan) Smart Home Integration Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT Expected Battery Life Between 1.5 and 6 months

Best Solar Wireless Security Camera: Reolink Argus 3 Pro See Details

Pros High-quality 2K video

Local and free cloud storage

Flexible mounting options

Motion-activated spotlight Cons Limited third-party integrations

Shorter battery life on average

Why we chose it: Thanks to itsthe combination of eco-friendly solar power and advanced security features, the Reolink Argus 3 Pro is our pick for the best solar-powered option.

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro offers a powerful, sustainable security solution with its solar battery and 2K resolution. Reolink has equipped this camera with features like starlight night vision and a 122-degree field of view, ensuring clear footage even in low-light conditions.

The camera’s wire-free design and solar panel make installation straightforward and flexible. The Argus 3 Pro is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which allows for convenient control options. Bear in mind that the camera requires good sunlight exposure for optimal performance and a subscription for cloud storage.

HIGHLIGHTS Resolution 2K video Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi Field of View 122º diagonal Current Price $153.99 Subscription Fee Starts at $6.99/month or $69.99/year (Reolink Cloud) Smart Home Integration Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Expected Battery Life 3 months

Best Budget Wireless Security Camera: Wyze Battery Cam Pro See Details

Pros High-quality video

Versatile use (indoor/outdoor)

Built-in spotlight and siren

Local and cloud storage options Cons Limited features without subscription

Suffered repeated security breaches

Why we chose it: The Battery Cam Pro’s competitive pricing makes it the best option for households on a tight budget that still want the functionality of an advanced home security camera.

The Wyze Battery Cam Pro delivers impressive performance with 1080p HD video and a 130-degree field of view — all for a fraction of the price of its competitors. The camera is packed with features such as smoke and CO alerts (from connected detectors), color night vision and AI detection, that are typically found only in higher-end models.

The camera supports both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its IP65 weather-resistant design, and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Unfortunately, many of the Battery Pro’s advanced features like person detection require a Wyze Cam Plus subscription. Moreover, it bears mentioning that Wyze has suffered from several data leaks and breaches since 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS Resolution 2.5K HDR video Connectivity 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi Field of View 134º diagonal Current Price $93.99 Subscription Fee Starts at $2.99/month (Cam Plus) Smart Home Integration Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT Expected Battery Life Up to 6 months

Best Doorbell Wireless Security Camera: Eufy Video Doorbell S220 See Details

Pros 4:3 ratio at 2K resolution

No subscription fees for local storage

Alexa and Google Assistant integration

Human body and face detection Cons WDR video isn’t as good as HDR

Why we chose it: Wide-resolution video and local storage without monthly fees make the Video Doorbell 220 one of the best choices for doorbell cameras.

The Eufy Video Doorbell S220 provides sharp, detailed footage thanks to its 2K resolution and 160-degree field of view. This camera also comes with highly sought-out features like AI-powered human detection and two-way audio, enhancing its utility. It also integrates seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

One of the standout features of the Eufy Video Doorbell S220 is its local 16GB storage capability. This eliminates the need for a monthly subscription to cloud storage and makes it a cost-effective choice for homeowners who want reliable security without ongoing costs.

HIGHLIGHTS Resolution 2K WDR video Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Field of View 135º diagonal Current Price $199.99 Subscription Fee n/a Smart Home Integration Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Expected Battery Life 6 months

