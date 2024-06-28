We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Best Wireless Security Camera System of 2024

Published: Jun 28, 2024 6 min read
In today's rapidly evolving world, home security has become more accessible and sophisticated. Wireless security cameras offer a blend of convenience, advanced features and easy installation, making them a great choice for homeowners as a whole and an ideal one for people in remote locations, where power sources may be scarce.

We’ve reviewed and compiled the home security cameras in our list across various categories to help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn more about our top picks for the best wireless security camera systems and find the answer to commonly asked questions about these devices.

Our Top Picks for the Best Wireless Security Camera System

HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Best Wireless Security Camera System Reviews

See Details
Pros
  • Detailed 2K resolution
  • AI-driven detections
  • Long battery life
  • Extensive smart home integrations
Cons
  • Advanced features require a subscription
  • Higher price point

Why we chose it: With exceptional video quality, seamless integration with smart home devices and advanced features like color night vision and two-way audio, the Arlo Pro 4 is a top choice for indoor surveillance.

The Arlo Pro 4 stands out in the crowded market of indoor security cameras due to its 2K HDR video quality — which provides clear and detailed footage — and its wide 160-degree field of view, ensuring comprehensive coverage of your living space. The camera’s sleek, compact design also blends effortlessly into any home decor.

Arlo’s app allows easy control and customization of settings, including motion detection zones and activity alerts. Moreover, the camera is compatible with major smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, offering a seamless experience for tech-savvy users.

HIGHLIGHTS
Resolution
2K HDR video
Connectivity
2.4Ghz Wi-Fi
Field of View
160º diagonal
Current Price
$249.99
Subscription Fee
Optional, starts at $9.99/month (Blink Subscription Plan)
Smart Home Integration
Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT
Expected Battery Life
Up to 6 months
See Details
Pros
  • Excellent video quality and night vision
  • Seamless integration with Google Home
  • Intelligent alerts based on face recognition
  • Durable and weatherproof
Cons
  • Doesn't support Alexa, HomeKit or IFTTT
  • No local storage

Why we chose it: Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor excels in durability, video quality and integration with Google’s ecosystem, making it one of the best choices for outdoor surveillance — especially so for households that use Google Home.

The Nest Cam Outdoor offers a variety of advanced security features and a robust build designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Known for its reliable performance, this camera provides 1080p HD video quality and has a 130-degree field of view.

The Nest Cam is an especially practical solution for Google Home users thanks to its seamless integration with that smart home ecosystem. Users can control and view footage via voice commands, and the Nest Aware subscription enhances the camera’s functionality with intelligent alerts and continuous video recording. However, the subscription can be a bit pricey for some users.

HIGHLIGHTS
Resolution
2K HDR video
Connectivity
2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
Field of View
130º diagonal
Current Price
$179.99, or $15.00/month with 12-month financing
Subscription Fee:
Optional, starts at $8/month or $80/year (Nest Aware Plan)
Smart Home Integration
Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT
Expected Battery Life
Between 1.5 and 6 months
See Details
Pros
  • High-quality 2K video
  • Local and free cloud storage
  • Flexible mounting options
  • Motion-activated spotlight
Cons
  • Limited third-party integrations
  • Shorter battery life on average

Why we chose it: Thanks to itsthe combination of eco-friendly solar power and advanced security features, the Reolink Argus 3 Pro is our pick for the best solar-powered option.

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro offers a powerful, sustainable security solution with its solar battery and 2K resolution. Reolink has equipped this camera with features like starlight night vision and a 122-degree field of view, ensuring clear footage even in low-light conditions.

The camera’s wire-free design and solar panel make installation straightforward and flexible. The Argus 3 Pro is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which allows for convenient control options. Bear in mind that the camera requires good sunlight exposure for optimal performance and a subscription for cloud storage.

HIGHLIGHTS
Resolution
2K video
Connectivity
2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi
Field of View
122º diagonal
Current Price
$153.99
Subscription Fee
Starts at $6.99/month or $69.99/year (Reolink Cloud)
Smart Home Integration
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Expected Battery Life
3 months
See Details
Pros
  • High-quality video
  • Versatile use (indoor/outdoor)
  • Built-in spotlight and siren
  • Local and cloud storage options
Cons
  • Limited features without subscription
  • Suffered repeated security breaches

Why we chose it: The Battery Cam Pro’s competitive pricing makes it the best option for households on a tight budget that still want the functionality of an advanced home security camera.

The Wyze Battery Cam Pro delivers impressive performance with 1080p HD video and a 130-degree field of view — all for a fraction of the price of its competitors. The camera is packed with features such as smoke and CO alerts (from connected detectors), color night vision and AI detection, that are typically found only in higher-end models.

The camera supports both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its IP65 weather-resistant design, and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Unfortunately, many of the Battery Pro’s advanced features like person detection require a Wyze Cam Plus subscription. Moreover, it bears mentioning that Wyze has suffered from several data leaks and breaches since 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS
Resolution
2.5K HDR video
Connectivity
2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi
Field of View
134º diagonal
Current Price
$93.99
Subscription Fee
Starts at $2.99/month (Cam Plus)
Smart Home Integration
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT
Expected Battery Life
Up to 6 months
See Details
Pros
  • 4:3 ratio at 2K resolution
  • No subscription fees for local storage
  • Alexa and Google Assistant integration
  • Human body and face detection
Cons
  • WDR video isn’t as good as HDR

Why we chose it: Wide-resolution video and local storage without monthly fees make the Video Doorbell 220 one of the best choices for doorbell cameras.

The Eufy Video Doorbell S220 provides sharp, detailed footage thanks to its 2K resolution and 160-degree field of view. This camera also comes with highly sought-out features like AI-powered human detection and two-way audio, enhancing its utility. It also integrates seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

One of the standout features of the Eufy Video Doorbell S220 is its local 16GB storage capability. This eliminates the need for a monthly subscription to cloud storage and makes it a cost-effective choice for homeowners who want reliable security without ongoing costs.

HIGHLIGHTS
Resolution
2K WDR video
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi
Field of View
135º diagonal
Current Price
$199.99
Subscription Fee
n/a
Smart Home Integration
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Expected Battery Life
6 months
Best Wireless Security Camera System FAQs

How do wireless security cameras work?

chevron-down
chevron-up
Wireless security cameras transmit video and audio signals over a wireless network (usually Wi-Fi) to a receiver, which can be a dedicated storage device or a cloud storage service. They’ are powered by batteries or solar panels, or connected to a power source via a cord. Users can access the camera’s footage through their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Are wireless security cameras reliable?

chevron-down
chevron-up
Wireless security cameras are reliable if they are installed correctly and have a strong Wi-Fi connection. They offer greater flexibility in regards to placement and can continue recording even during power outages if they have battery backup. The strength and stability of your Wi-Fi signal will determine how reliable this type of camera can be.

How long do wireless security camera batteries last?

chevron-down
chevron-up
The battery life of wireless security cameras varies depending on the model, usage and settings. On average, battery-operated cameras can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. Some models, like the Arlo Ultra 2, are known for their extended battery life, lasting up to six months on a single charge.

Can wireless security cameras be hacked?

chevron-down
chevron-up
While it is possible to hack wireless security cameras, taking proper security measures can significantly reduce that risk. Use strong, unique passwords for your camera and Wi-Fi network, enable two-factor authentication, regularly update the camera's firmware and use any encryption features offered by the device’s manufacturer.

Do wireless security cameras have night vision?

chevron-down
chevron-up
Most wireless security cameras are equipped with night vision capabilities. They use infrared (IR) LEDs to illuminate the areas they watch in low-light or no-light conditions, allowing the camera to capture clear footage at night. Some advanced models, like the Arlo Pro 4, offer color night vision.

Is there a monthly fee for wireless security cameras?

chevron-down
chevron-up
Many wireless security cameras offer basic functionality without a monthly fee. However, advanced features like cloud storage, enhanced motion detection and continuous video recording usually require a subscription. Fees vary by manufacturer; for example, Arlo Smart plans start at $2.99 per month.