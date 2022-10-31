Chase Just Launched the Best Intro Bonus Ever on These Business Credit Cards

Two Chase business credit cards are offering their largest introductory bonuses ever — $900 after a customer spends $6,000 in the first three months of account opening.

People who apply for the Chase Ink Business Cash® and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® credit cards from Oct. 31 onward will be able to earn this newly upgraded bonus. (It is unclear when the offer will end.)

Previously, the intro bonus was $750 and required that customers spend $7,500 on the card in the first three months to qualify. Beyond the bonus being $150 higher, it’s now easier to qualify for as well. In order to get the $900, cardholders must spend $6,000 within the first three months.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® is a business credit card that offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. The card has purchase protection, extended warranty and rental collision waiver. Cards are available for employees at no additional cost, and they come with features that allow business owners — or whoever the primary cardholders are — to monitor use, establish spending limits and more.

The Chase Ink Business Cash® has similar perks and business benefits, but rewards cardholders differently. It offers 5% cash back on office supplies and on internet, phone and cable services up to the first $25,000 combined, and 1% cash back thereafter. It also offers a 2% cash back rate on all other purchases up to the first $25,000, with 1% after that.

There may be bigger cash back intro bonus offers out there, but typically only for cards that charge an annual fee. Neither of these cards has an annual fee or any strict requirements regarding the applicant’s business. While corporations or partnerships are required to provide their Employer Identification Number when applying for credit cards, sole proprietors can apply with just their Social Security Number and basic information about their business — which can be a side gig, not necessarily a full-time operation.

Both cards are great options for small businesses and startup companies looking to get the most rewards out of their expenses.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved. Credit Repair companies, like Lexington Law, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit. Get Started Today

More from Money:

6 Best Credit Cards of 2022

8 Best Travel Credit Cards of 2022

6 Best Small Business Loans of 2022