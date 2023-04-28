Chase's Popular Travel Card Is Now Offering a Signup Bonus Worth $1,000
There's a new reason to consider signing up for one of Money’s picks for best travel credit cards. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® now has an 80,000-point introductory bonus, which is worth $800 in cash back or $1,000 when used for travel.
Not long ago, the intro bonus was 60,000 points. The 20,000-point increase amounts to an extra $200 in cash back or $250 for cardholders who redeem their rewards for travel.
The spending requirements for the card remain the same, however. New cardholders earn the 80,000 points after spending $4,000 on the card in three months.
Each point accumulated with this card can be redeemed for 1 cent in cash back. Using points for travel increases their value because the card has a 1.25x rate when redeeming for flights and other travel arrangements through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. So those 80,000 bonus points can be worth $1,000 towards plane tickets, hotel bookings or car rentals.
With summer fast approaching, this could be a great opportunity for anybody considering a new travel credit card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is one of Money’s picks for best travel credit cards because of its high value and various travel perks.
Charging a moderate annual fee of $95, the card offers 5x points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, and it comes with a yearly $50 hotel statement credit and a suite of insurance coverage for your travels, including: trip cancellation and interruption insurance, flight delay reimbursement, baggage delay insurance and, very rare in its category, primary rental car insurance.
There’s also the opportunity of 1:1 transfer to any of Chase’s airline and hotel partners, so you can use the bonus in a variety of ways to make travel cheaper and more comfortable.
When it comes to day-to-day spending, cardholders earn 3x points on dining, online grocery shopping and select streaming services, as well as 1x point per $1 on all other purchases. There’s also a 10% point bonus each account anniversary, which offers an extra 10% of the year’s overall expenses in points.
Even after the bonus, the card will continue to earn points and offer excellent travel benefits for all your upcoming trips.
