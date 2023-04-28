Chase's Popular Travel Card Is Now Offering a Signup Bonus Worth $1,000

There's a new reason to consider signing up for one of Money’s picks for best travel credit cards. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® now has an 80,000-point introductory bonus, which is worth $800 in cash back or $1,000 when used for travel.

Not long ago, the intro bonus was 60,000 points. The 20,000-point increase amounts to an extra $200 in cash back or $250 for cardholders who redeem their rewards for travel.

The spending requirements for the card remain the same, however. New cardholders earn the 80,000 points after spending $4,000 on the card in three months.

Each point accumulated with this card can be redeemed for 1 cent in cash back. Using points for travel increases their value because the card has a 1.25x rate when redeeming for flights and other travel arrangements through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. So those 80,000 bonus points can be worth $1,000 towards plane tickets, hotel bookings or car rentals.

With summer fast approaching, this could be a great opportunity for anybody considering a new travel credit card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is one of Money’s picks for best travel credit cards because of its high value and various travel perks.

Charging a moderate annual fee of $95, the card offers 5x points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, and it comes with a yearly $50 hotel statement credit and a suite of insurance coverage for your travels, including: trip cancellation and interruption insurance, flight delay reimbursement, baggage delay insurance and, very rare in its category, primary rental car insurance.

There’s also the opportunity of 1:1 transfer to any of Chase’s airline and hotel partners, so you can use the bonus in a variety of ways to make travel cheaper and more comfortable.

When it comes to day-to-day spending, cardholders earn 3x points on dining, online grocery shopping and select streaming services, as well as 1x point per $1 on all other purchases. There’s also a 10% point bonus each account anniversary, which offers an extra 10% of the year’s overall expenses in points.

Even after the bonus, the card will continue to earn points and offer excellent travel benefits for all your upcoming trips.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved Credit Repair companies, like Credit Saint, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit. GET STARTED

More from Money:

7 Best Credit Cards of April 2023

50 Best Places to Travel in 2023

How to Consolidate Credit Card Debt