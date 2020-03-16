Coronavirus and Grocery Stores: Every Major Chain's Store Hours Right Now

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting nearly every aspect of American life — including where and when people can shop for groceries and other essentials.

From coast to coast, several major supermarket chains are reducing store hours amid the coronavirus outbreak. Even Walmart, which under normal circumstances is famous for keeping many of its stores open 24/7 every day of the year except Christmas, is cutting business hours and closing locations no later than 11 p.m. daily.

Other supermarkets, like Trader Joe’s, Stop & Shop, Publix, and Wegmans, are also cutting store hours, even though demand among shoppers has actually increased. Grocery stores say they are being forced to scale back hours in order to allow more time for employees to clean stores and refill shelves, which are being emptied daily by worried shoppers eager to stock up.

In other cases, retailers like Apple, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Nike are simply closing physical stores for the next two weeks, or perhaps indefinitely, as a means to abide by the “social distancing” protocol recommended to limit the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. As for major restaurants, many are temporarily shifting to a takeout-only model. Starbucks, for example, says that its locations could be closed or no longer offer dine-in options.

The rules, regulations, and business hours for retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues can vary widely by region. As of 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are enacting new rules to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which include mandatory closures of movie theaters, gyms, and casinos, and restaurants in these states can offer food for takeout or delivery only.

Here are more specifics for closures and store hour changes due to the coronavirus:

Walmart Hours

As of Sunday, March 15, Walmart store hours are being reduced in order for employees to clean stores and restock shelves that have been depleted by shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced. While many Walmarts are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will currently be open for a maximum of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., until further notice. As for Walmart stores with more limited store hours during normal times — say, they’re open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. regularly — they will keep their usual hours of operation in effect.

Target and Costco Open With Normal Store Hours

For the time being, Target says its intention is to keep all of its stores in the U.S. open and operational, with their usual business hours in effect. Costco has made no official announcement about the coronavirus, but stores are reporting normal business hours around the country.

Of course, just because a store is opened, it does not mean that it will have everything you want in stock. Shoppers have been reporting that Target and Costco stores are frequently sold out of hand sanitizer, and toilet paper has sold out at some locations. Several kinds of coronavirus panic purchases — including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and face masks — are listed as out of stock online at Costco and Target and not available for shipping.

Grocery Stores and the Coronavirus

Several major grocery store chains have reduced hours at stores, as a way to address health concerns and restocking issues related to the coronavirus. Among the supermarkets that have changed store hours stores at least in select locations are:

Discount grocer Aldi says that “some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours,” though it “cannot provide specific location information” for the time being.

All Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, seven days a week, as of March 15.

As of March 15, all H-E-B grocery stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kroger, which operates its flagship brand in addition to grocery stores like Ralphs, Harris Teeter, and City Market, has reduced store hours in many locations. Use the company’s store locator to check on business hours at your nearby supermarket.

All Publix stores are currently closing at 8 p.m. daily.

Stop & Shop says that as of Monday, March 16, business hours at most stores will be 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pickup services at stores are temporarily suspended as well, due to product shortages.

Starting on March 16 and lasting until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Store hours and services may be changed, depending the location. All Wegmans supermarkets in Maryland are now open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., for example, while stores in New England, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia, and nearly all of Pennsylvania are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods says it has suspended food sampling in stores, and that locations may be making other changes to address coronavirus concerns including “modified menus, hours of operation and additional deep cleanings throughout the day.”

Retail Store Closures

Several retail chains are closing stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Among others, Apple, Nike, and Urban Outfitters say they will keep stores closed at least through Friday, March 27, while Abercrombie & Fitch says stores will remain closed indefinitely. All non-essential stores in some entire malls are closed too, Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia mall is closed, and the Mall in Columbia, Maryland, is closing for at least a week starting on Monday, March 16, following local orders.