210-520-6400 Keeps Calling. Here’s What to Do.

Who is 210-520-6400?

210-520-6400 is a number used by JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the United States. The institution offers a wide array of financial products and services, including personal banking, investment advice, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, etc.

Why is 210-520-6400 calling me?

Chase uses this number to collect on late payments. They could be calling because you have simply missed a payment on a credit card or loan. They could also be calling because your account is already in default.

If you get a call from 210-520-6400, first check your Chase account online. If you’ve missed a payment, you can generally make it there and the calls will stop.

If you’ve got more substantial debts with Chase, you’ll probably need to talk to them. Although you might already suspect which debt they are trying to collect, you won’t know for certain until you ask.

Should I answer 210-520-6400?

Generally speaking, if you get a call from anyone claiming to be a debt collector, you should first verify that they are legitimate.

Scammers often use call spoofing to mask their identity. So even though we have confirmed 210-520-6400 as a Chase number in our debt collector directory, the only way to be certain is to call this number back.

If you want to be extra sure, you could always call one of Chase’s customer service numbers directly.

When you do, there is no need to feel intimidated. Yes, dealing with banks and debt collectors can be stressful and sometimes distressing, but there are rules to protect you. You can find a full list of your rights on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s website.

How to deal with 210-520-6400

Whether you pick up the phone the next time Chase calls or call them back yourself, it’s important to be mentally prepared for the call. Debt collectors can be aggressive, so take a deep breath and stay calm.

First you must get information on the debt being collected, which you are entitled to by law. Second, you will need to verify the debt is legitimate.

Step one: Request information

In this first conversation, your aim is to get Chase to verify the information they have on the debt in question – nothing else.

On the call, ask for the following:

Verify that you are talking to Chase.

The account number associated with the debt.

An itemized list of the history of the debt – this should include interest, fees, payments, and credits.

The current amount of the debt.

Information about your debt collection rights, including how to dispute the debt.

Chase must either give you these details over the phone, or in writing via email or mail.

At this point, some debt collectors will often try to get you to pay a small portion of the debt as a “good faith” payment. DO NOT do this yet (among other considerations, you could be admitting the debt is yours). Your aim here should simply be to verify the debt.

Once you have this information, politely end the conversation and hang up.

Step two: Verify if the debt is legitimate

Most of the time you will either recognize the debt or you won’t.

If there is some question, you can always check your credit report. You are entitled to a free weekly copy of your credit report from Annual Credit Report. The debt should appear under “collections.”

This isn’t 100% foolproof, though. Debt collectors don’t always report the debt to the credit bureaus right away. So it is ultimately up to you to make the call.

Your next steps depend on whether the debt is real, or whether it’s a mistake.

Option one: If the debt ISN’T legitimate

If the debt is a mistake on your credit report, you have the right to ask for it to be removed. You can file a dispute with one of the three credit reporting agencies, who are required to look into the error. If it’s a genuine error, they will fix your credit report and your score should improve.

If you don’t want to go the do-it-yourself route, you can consult our list of the best credit repair companies. These agencies have long experience helping clients remove errors from their credit files. They can also help repair any damage done to your credit because of the collection.

Chase might call you again during this process. If they do, calmly explain that the debt is a mistake and that you are disputing it.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Are you being harassed about a debt that isn’t yours? Credit Saint can help remove the debt from your credit report and improve your credit score too. Click below to learn more. View Plans

Option two: If the debt IS legitimate

If the debt is legitimate, you have a few options:

Negotiate with Chase. Often, banks and debt collection agencies will accept less than the full amount of the debt once it’s gone into collections. If you can negotiate a price that you can afford, you can pay off the debt in full.

If you can’t afford to repay the debt, you can look for help. Debt consolidation loans and debt relief services can both help you pay off the debt and stop the harassing calls.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad If your debt is legit, a Debt Relief company could be a good option to help you pay it. If you owe $15,000 or more in debt, Freedom can help you lessen the amount you owe and make managing your debt easier. Get Started

Bottom line when dealing with 210-520-6400

There’s no doubt about it, dealing with banks and debt collectors can be difficult and stressful. The business model of debt collectors puts them in a position where it’s in their interest to try to intimidate you. But stay calm. You are protected by law from aggressive behavior, and can negotiate with the collector. So don’t ignore the call – but at the same time make sure you are prepared for it.