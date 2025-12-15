The Rise of the 'Digital Nomad' Retiree Lifestyle

Retirement doesn’t have to be location-dependent. In fact, some retirees ditch a permanent home altogether.

Instead, they’re embracing the “digital nomad” lifestyle, which allows them to go abroad to countries where the strength of the U.S. dollar lets them live a more luxurious lifestyle, or travel to places that have been on their bucket lists.

Must Read

This retirement model can look different from one retiree to the next. Some rely on part-time remote work to pay the bills while others depend on their location-independent income like 401(k) withdrawals and Social Security, or other forms of passive income. Here’s what you need to know.

The benefit of the digital nomad lifestyle

There’s no rules for exactly what a digital nomad lifestyle has to look like. Some retirees may jump from place to place often, while others settle down for a few months or years at a time. Either way, the retirement model gives you options.

Living in a city like Lisbon or Panama City, for example, may give you more flexibility when it comes to housing compared to what you’d find in an expensive U.S. city. Opting out of U.S. home prices can help preserve your savings, giving your nest egg more mileage. You also may have the ability to travel more often — and dine out and shop — since your budget will have a bit more breathing room.

And remember: Digital nomad retirees don’t have to be digital nomads forever. Some nomads spend over a decade in another country before returning to the U.S.

Save Smarter: Take control of your money with the Rocket Money budgeting app, one of Money's favorites

The digital nomad tech toolkit

If you are a digital nomad — especially one relying on part-time work — you will need access to the internet and a few key tools.

Communication platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom let you stay in touch with your U.S. family and friends while avoiding expensive messaging costs. International banking apps are also valuable for a digital nomad to ensure they can receive and spend money in their preferred location. A high-speed VPN is useful because it encrypts your Internet Protocol (IP) address, offering you more protection when you’re online. That's especially important if you plan to use public Wi-Fi, like at coffee shops and airports.

Gold Offer: Sign up with American Hartford Gold today and get a free investor kit, plus receive up to $20,000 in free silver on qualifying purchases

What digital nomad retirees should know about Visas

You will need a Visa to stay in a country long term, and each country has different rules for getting a Visa. For example, Portugal’s D7 and Costa Rica’s Pensionado are popular types of retirement visas that make it easier to stay in those countries for longer than just a tourist stop.

Be sure to research Visa requirements before choosing your destination.

Gold Offer: Sign up with American Hartford Gold today and get a free investor kit, plus receive up to $20,000 in free silver on qualifying purchases

Maintaining a social safety net

One of the downsides of becoming a digital nomad is that you risk losing touch with long-term family and friends. Maintaining contact through weekly or monthly video calls can help you stay in the loop, and keep you from feeling isolated.

But you also want to make time for new friends. Consider attending local classes and clubs in the new location, as well as finding communities of other expats.