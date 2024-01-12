Student Loan Forgiveness Is Coming Early for Borrowers on Biden's New SAVE Plan

Student loan forgiveness is happening ahead of schedule for certain borrowers enrolled in the Biden administration’s new income-driven repayment plan.

Starting next month, borrowers in the plan, called Saving for a Valuable Education or SAVE, who took out less than $12,000 in loans and have been in repayment for at least 10 years will get their remaining student debt canceled, the White House announced Friday.

Partially launched last summer, the SAVE plan ties monthly loan bills to 10% of one's disposable income. Once the program is fully in effect, borrowers can receive loan forgiveness on any remaining balance after making between 10 and 25 years of qualifying payments. A key portion of that forgiveness provision is now rolling out almost six months early.

Why now? Well, "why wait?" the White House says.

"We did this early because we can push this through early," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells Money. "Why wait when you can get people help early?"

The loan forgiveness benefits were originally scheduled to begin on July 1 along with a slew of additional SAVE perks. (The other benefits — including reducing bills to 5% of one's disposable income — are still slated for July.)

Now, the Education Department says it will start automatically discharging the loans of eligible borrowers in February.

For folks already enrolled in SAVE, no action is needed; the Education Department says it will notify eligible borrowers. But if you haven’t signed up yet, the department “strongly encourages” you to do so — especially if you originally borrowed $12,000 of federal student loans or less.

“This action will particularly help community college borrowers, low-income borrowers, and those struggling to repay their loans," President Joe Biden said in a statement.



As part of a campaign to encourage folks to enroll, the Education Department says it will alert borrowers who could potentially benefit from the new forgiveness timeline but haven’t signed up yet.

If you fall into this group, you can expect an email from the Education Department titled “You may qualify for loan forgiveness on SAVE” as a nudge, according to a draft email the White House shared with Money.

So far, the White House says about 7 million people have signed up for SAVE, and 3.9 million of them qualify for $0 monthly payments under the program.

"The main goal of this president is to give Americans a little bit of breathing room," Jean-Pierre says. "We understand how student debt can crush a family."

Who is eligible for forgiveness under SAVE?

To get loan forgiveness on this earlier timeline, you must meet three specific criteria:

You must have originally borrowed $12,000 or less of federal student loans to pay for your higher education. You must have 10 years of qualifying payment history. You must be enrolled in the SAVE program.

The forgiveness timeline for folks who borrowed more than $12,000 will begin in July as originally planned. After July, waves of additional borrowers will see their remaining loan balances disappear depending on how much they borrowed and how long they’ve been in repayment.

“For every $1,000 borrowed above $12,000, a borrower can receive forgiveness after an additional year of payments,” the Department of Education said in a statement shared with Money.

For example, if you originally took out $16,000 to pay for college, you could get forgiveness under the SAVE plan in as few as 14 years.

The Education Department says that months spent in qualifying forbearance and deferment periods — including the recent three-and-a-half-year moratorium — will count toward your payment history for income-driven forgiveness.

“I encourage all borrowers who may be eligible for early debt cancellation to sign up for the SAVE plan at studentaid.gov,” Biden said in a statement.

