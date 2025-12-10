What Economists Predict for Retirees Over the Next 10 Years

You don’t have to be an economist to understand that prices are high for groceries, utilities and more. But economists’ predictions can offer insight into what retirees can expect for their wallets going forward — and what they can do to help preserve their nest eggs.

Read on for four macro trends many economists say to expect over the next few years.

Must Read

1. Sticky inflation

While inflation has come down significantly from a peak in 2022, prices remain high for certain goods and services. Many economists predict that in 2026 we’ll continue to see “sticky inflation," which is the term used for inflation — often for specific spending categories — that is persistently above the target level and doesn’t change quickly as an effect of demand.

Retirees can help protect their portfolios from inflation by shifting more of their capital into inflation-protected assets, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPs) and real estate. TIPS are government bonds that adjust their principal value based on the consumer price index, the index that tracks inflation. You can get exposure to real estate without buying property yourself via real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are companies that own income-producing properties.

Save Smarter: Take control of your money with the Rocket Money budgeting app, one of Money's favorites

2: Higher-for-longer interest rates

Interest rates, which dictate how much it costs to borrow money, may remain higher for longer over the next few years.

Treasury bills, corporate bonds and high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) become more attractive during cycles with higher interest rates. Investors can also move some of their capital from savings accounts to fixed-income products with far-out maturity dates to lock in high interest rates.

Gold Offer: Sign up with American Hartford Gold today and get a free investor kit, plus receive up to $20,000 in free silver on qualifying purchases

3: Labor shortages and gig economy growth

Many economists anticipate labor shortages and the rise of the gig economy, which can include side hustles and part-time jobs, to continue. That poses an opportunity for retirees, especially those who can do side gigs or part-time work in specialized areas.

If you haven’t retired yet, you may want to explore low-stress side hustles. That way, you are better prepared when you leave your traditional job behind.

Extra Money: See how you can get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new active SoFi invest account

4. The future of Social Security

Some economists have cast doubt on the sustainability of Social Security for several reasons, including people living longer than ever and falling birthrates.

Retirees can benefit from having a multi-pronged retirement savings plan so they don’t have to rely on Social Security completely. That can include savings from employer-sponsored retirement savings accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), taxable brokerage accounts, pensions and more.