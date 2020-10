Extra $300 Unemployment Benefits: All the States Still Sending out Weekly Bonus Checks

Americans waited in vain this summer for a second round of stimulus checks, and unemployed workers saw their benefits shrink when the extra $600 in their weekly checks ended at the end of July. Now, a program designed to make up for that loss has depleted its funding earlier than anticipated.

The extra $600 per week unemployment payments was part of the CARES Act, and after Congress allowed it to expire at the end of July, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that allowed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to step in and provide $44 billion in Lost Wages Assistance. That help was intended to cover an additional $300 per week boost to unemployment for the weeks ending on August 1, August 8 and August 15 at minimum. After that, states were told they could apply for additional payments through the end of the year as long as funding remained. Now, FEMA has confirmed that states will only be able to apply for funding covering three additional weeks (for six in total) through September 5. Once states are approved for all six weeks, their pool of money is depleted; states that have only applied for 3 to 5 weeks of funding may still apply for more until they reach six weeks.

States have begun to pay out Lost Wages Assistance at their own pace. Many states have already applied for all six weeks, but may not have finished sending out the payments yet. Other states have finished sending out payments already. (People who were unemployed in August will be able to receive funds retroactively even if their claim is still being processed. Those laid off after Sept. 5 are not eligible for Lost Wage Assistance.)

To see where your state stands, check out our list below:

Alabama

Alabama was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21 and began sending out payments on Sept. 3.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 4

Weeks Unpaid: 1

Alaska

Alaska was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 23 and will begin sending out payments on approximately Sept. 28.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 5

Arizona

Arizona was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 15 and began sending out payments on Aug. 17.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Arkansas

Arkansas was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 23 and began sending out payments on Sept. 12.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 1

Weeks Unpaid: 4

California

California was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 22 and began sending out payments on Sept. 7.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks, although the state has applied for an additional week.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 3

Weeks Unpaid: 2 (3, if the state is approved for the additional week.)

Colorado

Colorado was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 16 and began sending out payments on Sept. 18.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Connecticut

Connecticut was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 24 and began sending out payments on Sept. 17.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 3

Weeks Unpaid: 3

Delaware

Delaware was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 2 and began sending out payments on Sept. 18.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

District of Columbia

The District of Columbia was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 8 and will begin sending out payments in early October.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 4

Weeks Unpaid: 2

Florida

Florida was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 29 and began sending out payments on Sept. 8.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 4 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 4

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Georgia

Georgia was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 23 and began sending out payments on Sept. 12.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Hawaii

Hawaii was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 29 and will began sending out payments on Sept. 23.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 1

Weeks Unpaid: 5

Idaho

Idaho was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 19 and began sending out payments on Sept. 5.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 5

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Illinois

Illinois was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 1 and began sending out payments on Sept. 6.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Indiana

Indiana was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21 and began sending out payments on Sept. 21.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Iowa

Iowa was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 15 and began sending out payments on Sept. 3.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Kansas

Kansas was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 7 and planned to begin sending out payments in late September.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 6

Kentucky

Kentucky was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21 and began sending out payments on Sept. 15.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $400

Weeks Paid: 1

Weeks Unpaid: 5

Louisiana

Louisiana was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 15 and began sending out payments on Aug. 26.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Maine

Maine was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 25 and began sending out payments on Sept. 11.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Maryland

Maryland was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 19 and began sending out payments on Sept. 11.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Massachusetts

Massachusetts was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21 and began sending out payments on Sept. 7.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Michigan

Michigan was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21 and began sending out payments on Sept. 10.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Minnesota

Minnesota was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 29 and began sending out payments on Sept. 4.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Mississippi

Mississippi was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 22 and began sending out payments on Sept. 19.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Missouri

Missouri was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 16 and began sending out payments on Aug. 23.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Montana

Montana was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 18 and began sending out payments on Aug. 24.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $400

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Nebraska

Nebraska was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 9 and began sending out payments on Sept. 18.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Nevada

Nevada was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 11 and will begin sending out payments within 4 to 6 weeks of the approval date.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 6

New Hampshire

New Hampshire was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 24 and began sending out payments on Sept. 10.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

New Jersey

New Jersey was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 4 and will begin sending out payments some time in October.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 6

New Mexico

New Mexico was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 15 and began sending out payments on Sept. 3.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

New York

New York was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 23 and began sending out payments on Sept. 14.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

North Carolina

North Carolina was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21 and began sending out payments on Sept. 3.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

North Dakota

North Dakota was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 31 and began sending out payments on Sept. 17.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 3

Weeks Unpaid: 2

Ohio

Ohio was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 26 and began sending out payments on Sept. 14.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Oklahoma

Oklahoma was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 18 and began sending out payments on Sept. 23.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Oregon

Oregon was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 28 and will begin sending out payments by the end of September.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 6

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 24 and began sending out payments on Sept. 14.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Rhode Island

Rhode Island was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 22 and began sending out payments on Sept. 6.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 5

Weeks Unpaid: 1

South Carolina

South Carolina was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 1 and will began sending out payments by check on September 25.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 5 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

South Dakota

South Dakota declined the offer of FEMA funding. Residents will not receive any Lost Wages Assistance.

Tennessee

Tennessee was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 22, and began sending out payments on Aug. 28.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Texas

Texas was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 21, and began sending out payments on Aug. 24.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Utah

Utah was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 16, and began sending out payments on Sept. 9.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Vermont

Vermont was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 22, and began sending out payments on Sept. 14.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 3

Weeks Unpaid: 3

Virginia

Virginia was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 26, and will begin sending out payments on Oct. 15.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 6

Washington

Washington was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 24, and began sending out payments on Sept. 21.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

West Virginia

West Virginia was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 27, and began sending out payments on Sept. 16.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $400

Weeks Paid: 6

Weeks Unpaid: 0

Wisconsin

Wisconsin was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Sept. 1, and will begin sending out payments by the end of October.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 0

Weeks Unpaid: 6

Wyoming

Wyoming was approved for Lost Wages Assistance on Aug. 28, and began making payments on Sept. 11.

Payments Approved by FEMA: 6 weeks.

Additional Amount per Week: $300

Weeks Paid: 4

Weeks Unpaid: 2

