Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Investors From Gen Z to Gen X All Love the Same 7 Stocks

By: Pete Grieve
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Published: May 31, 2023 3 min read

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.

Vintage photograph of Traders purchasing stock at the New York Stock Exchange Floor in New York City
Money; Getty Images

Gen Z, millennials and Gen X may not see eye to eye on a lot of topics, but here's one thing they all agree on: Their favorite stocks to own are the same seven tech companies, including the likes of Apple, Google and red-hot Nvidia.

Nvidia has been on a remarkable run this year, with its stock rising 164% year-to-date as it has grown to a nearly $1 trillion market cap. Nvidia is now among the top five most owned stocks across generations, according to a new report from Apex. The Silicon Valley-based chipmaking company's stock has boomed amid broader stock price growth for chipmakers and software companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.

In addition to Nvidia being one of the most held stocks, a separate report from Reuters found that it was one of the top-traded stocks among individual investors in May.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Time in the market beats timing the market
The brokerage you choose matters. Try Public.com, the investing platform helping people become better investors. See what makes us different.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Free $10 Stock Slice
Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures.

What the research says

Across three generations, the same seven stock tickers account for the largest shares of investors’ holdings.

  • For Gen Z, millennials and Gen X investors, the top stocks they are holding are the same seven companies: Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook).
  • Boomers diverge slightly from their younger counterparts and tend to own more stock in Netflix and AMD, a semiconductor company. Alphabet and Meta rank lower in boomers’ holdings.

How Gen Z is investing

The authors of the Apex report say Gen Z's investing behavior is important to study, even though these young investors (roughly age 27 and under) generally don't have much money in the markets yet compared to older generations

  • "This is a generation that invests in disruptors and against expected trends — and over $70 trillion in assets will be passed down to this generation in the coming decades," Connor Coughlin, an Apex executive, said in the report.
  • The three stocks that moved up the most among Gen Z investors in the first quarter of 2023 were Coinbase, Marathon Digital (another crypto company) and Crowdstrike, which is a cybersecurity firm.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Want to grow as an investor, no matter your level?
Public.com is the investing platform that helps people become better investors. Build your portfolio alongside over a million other community members.
Download Now
Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures.

More from Money:

7 Best Online Trading Platforms of 2023

Investors Are Pessimistic About the Stock Market. That Could Be a Good Thing

Everyone Wants to Invest in AI. Here's the Best Strategy