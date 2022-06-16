Freddie Mac's 30-year Mortgage Rate Soars to 5.78%

Mortgage rates are back on the rise this week. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 5.78% for the week ending June 16, according to Freddie Mac.

"Mortgage rates surged as the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage moved up more than half a percentage point, marking the largest one-week increase in our survey since 1987," Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. "These higher rates are the result of a shift in expectations about inflation and the course of monetary policy."

The increase in rates will further strain affordability. Even before today’s movement, the average new monthly mortgage payment had already increased by 44%—to $1,958—since the start of the year, according to real estate data provider Black Knight.

Meanwhile, at the start of the year, a buyer who could afford a $2,000 monthly payment and put 20% down could buy a $450,000 home. Today, that same buyer could now only get a $350,000 home.

Rates have now increased for two consecutive weeks and are at the highest level since January 2008. The previous peak was 5.30% in mid-May.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Average Mortgage Rates Loan Type Jun 6 Last Week Change 15 Year Fixed Conventional 4.82% 4.75% 0.07% 30 Year Fixed Conventional 6.06% 5.92% 0.14% 7/1 ARM Rate 4.91% 4.82% 0.09% 10/1 ARM Rate 5.07% 4.97% 0.1% Your actual rate may vary Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans. Click below to get started and see your rate today. View Rates for June 16, 2022

Other loan categories are also higher this week. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage moved up to 4.81%, while the rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage increased to 4.33%.

On the flip side, "Higher mortgage rates will lead to moderation from the blistering pace of housing activity we have experienced coming out of the pandemic, ultimately resulting in a more balanced housing market," Khater predicts.

Why are mortgage rates rising and what’s next?

This week’s mortgage rate increase was widely anticipated. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it is raising the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point — the biggest interest rate increase since 1994.

Although the Fed does not set mortgage rates, the fed funds rates — what banks charge each other for overnight loans — has an indirect effect on what lenders charge for a home loan. When the cost of borrowing among banks increases, those higher costs are passed on to the consumer in the form of higher interest rates on all types of credit products including mortgages.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Average Mortgage Refinance Rates Loan Type Jun 6 Last Week Change 15 Year Fixed Conventional 5.09% 5.07% 0.02% 30 Year Fixed Conventional 6.49% 6.35% 0.14% 7/1 ARM Rate 5.36% 5.23% 0.13% 10/1 ARM Rate 5.72% 5.6% 0.12% Your actual rate may vary Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans. Click below to get started and see your rate today. View Rates for June 16, 2022

The Fed’s hike was in response to a higher than anticipated inflation. Last week, the Consumer Price Index for May showed prices increased 8.6% in May compared to the same month last year. It was the fastest year-over-year increase in 40 years. Most market observers thought inflation would slow down. Higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing and, the hope is, reduce inflation.

“With the Fed announcing a 75 basis point hike, the largest since 1994, we should expect continued volatility over the coming days and weeks, as the market continues to reprice and tries to settle in at these rate levels,” Robert Heck, vice president of mortgage at online broker Morty, wrote in an email to Money.

“Any persistent/obvious signs of a wage or inflationary spiral will continue to lead to more aggressive policies,” added Heck. “In these extreme scenarios it is very possible we’ll see mortgage rates head towards 7% or higher, reflective of the inflationary environment of the 1980s.”

More from Money: