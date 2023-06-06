Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance Review

While a vacation should be about relaxing and enjoying your time, an unexpected problem or accident can easily ruin your trip. Travel insurance may be well worth the investment.

Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance offers immediate assistance for emergencies experienced while traveling and has a customer base of over 2 million people. Read on for our review of Generali's services.

Best for emergency support services

With emergency support available 24/7 in all three of its plans, Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance is our top pick for emergency support services. But how does it stack up in terms of coverage options, policy exclusions, customer support and accessibility? Let’s have a look at key policy benefits and limitations and find out.

Generali Global Assistance travel insurance pros and cons

Pros 100% trip cancellation coverage included in all plans

24/7 travel support services

All plans include identity theft resolution services Cons Pre-existing medical conditions are only covered in the premium plan

Baggage delay coverage applies after 12 hours with the most expensive plan

Travel insurance plans are only available to U.S. residents

Pros explained

100% trip cancellation coverage included in all plans

If you need to cancel your hotel, aircraft, lodging or tour reservation due to unforeseeable conditions, travel providers might not refund your purchases, or you may have to pay cancellation fees. Generali Global Assistance provides up to 100% trip cancellation coverage in all three of its travel insurance plans. This applies to your unused, non-refundable, pre-paid travel expenses.

Most reasons for trip cancellation, such as sickness, travel document theft or carrier cancellation or delay, are covered by Generali. This is a feature that even some of the best travel credit cards and travel insurance companies fail to offer.

24/7 travel support services

Generali Global Assistance offers immediate, 24-hour travel assistance for unexpected problems during a trip. This assistance comes with all of its plans. The company’s help hotline is available every day with about 4,700 assistance agents and 425,000 service providers around the world.

Some of the services they can assist with include:

Legal and medical referral

Emergency cash transfer

Locating and replacing lost and stolen items

Embassy and consular services

Translation and interpretation

Returning your pet home in case you experience a medical emergency

Returning your vehicle home or to the closest rental agency in case you experience a medical or mechanical problem

All plans include identity theft resolution services

While many travel insurance companies don’t offer identity theft resolution services, Generali Global Assistance includes this benefit in all of its plans. The service becomes available on your planned departure day and terminates after 180 days. The company treats each identity theft case as an emergency.

After you contact the company, it can assist by:

Giving you information about how identity theft happens and protective measures you can take to prevent it

Submitting an ID theft affidavit to the proper authorities, credit bureaus and creditors

Providing you with an ID theft resolution kit

Reporting the fraudulent activity to local authorities

Notifying relevant credit-reporting agencies about the incident

Placing a security freeze on your credit reports

Cons explained

Pre-existing medical conditions are only covered in the premium plan

While all three of the plans include protection for medical emergencies, the Standard and Preferred plans don’t cover medical conditions you were aware of during the 180 days before your planned trip. The Premium plan is the only travel insurance plan from the company that provides coverage for pre-existing medical conditions. In order to qualify for this plan, you must be medically able to travel at the time of the insurance purchase.

Baggage delay coverage applies after 12 hours with the most expensive plan

All Generali Global Assistance plans reimburse you for the reasonable costs of clothes and items you need to purchase while waiting for your delayed baggage. However, even with the Premium plan, your items must be delayed for at least 12 hours to be eligible for this coverage. While the 12-hour waiting period isn’t an uncommon practice among travel insurance providers, some offer coverage after a three or six-hour delay.

Travel insurance plans are only available to U.S. residents

Generali's Global Assistance plans are only available to U.S. residents. Additionally, Generali doesn’t provide coverage for travel to Afghanistan, Belarus, Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s regions, Cuba, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. Assistance capabilities in Ukraine are limited.

Generali Global Assistance travel insurance plans

Generali Global Assistance offers three extensive insurance plans: Standard, Preferred and Premium.

Standard

The Standard plan is the most affordable plan you can purchase. It has the lowest benefit limits among the three. The plan offers emergency travel assistance and basic coverage for both domestic and international trips and vacations. It’s best for travelers mainly concerned about trip cancellation.

Here’s a list of the coverages and their limits in the Standard plan:

Coverage Limit Trip cancellation 100% of trip cost Trip interruption 125% of trip cost Travel delay $1,000 per person, $150 per person daily Baggage $1,000 per person Baggage delay $200 per person Missed connection $500 per person Medical and dental including telemedicine $50,000 per person Emergency assistance and transportation $250,000 per person Accidental death and dismemberment due to an air flight accident $50,000 per person, $100,000 per plan

Preferred

The Preferred plan offers everything that the Standard plan does, but with significantly higher coverage limits for trip interruption, medical services, emergency assistance and transportation, and additional coverages for sporting equipment and accidental death or dismemberment due to a travel accident. This option is best for travelers wanting to enjoy their hiking, skiing, golf or international trips.

Here’s a list of the coverages and their limits in the Preferred plan:

Coverage Limit Trip cancellation 100% of trip cost Trip interruption 150% of trip cost Travel delay $1,000 per person, $200 per person daily Baggage $1,500 per person Sporting equipment $1,500 per person Baggage delay $300 per person Sporting equipment delay $300 per person Missed connection $750 per person Medical and dental including telemedicine $150,000 per person, $500 emergency dental expense limit Emergency assistance and transportation $500,000 per person Accidental death and dismemberment due to an air flight accident $75,000 per person, $150,000 per plan Accidental death and dismemberment due to a travel accident $25,000 per person, $50,000 per plan

Premium

The Premium plan is the most extensive travel insurance plan Generali has to offer. With the highest available benefit limits and additional coverages, this plan is ideal for travelers carrying expensive baggage or sporting equipment or who have a pre-existing medical condition. As only the best travel rewards credit cards and insurance companies provide generous car rental benefits, the rental car damage coverage is a nice addition to the Premium plan.

Here’s a list of the coverages and their limits in the Preferred plan:

Coverage Limit Trip cancellation 100% of trip cost Trip interruption 175% of trip cost Travel delay $1,000 per person, $300 per person daily Baggage $2,000 per person Sporting equipment $2,000 per person Baggage delay $500 per person Sporting equipment delay $500 per person Missed connection $1,000 per person Medical and dental including telemedicine $250,000 per person Emergency assistance and transportation $1,000,000 per person Accidental death and dismemberment due to an air flight accident $100,000 per person, $200,000 per plan Accidental death and dismemberment due to a travel accident $50,000 per person, $100,000 per plan Rental car damage $25,000 per person/per plan

Generali Global Assistance travel insurance pricing

To get a personalized quote for your trip, you need to provide a few details about the travelers, the destination and your planned budget on Generali’s website. We asked for a quote for a family of four (two 40-year-olds, a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old) traveling to Cancun, Mexico, for a week in February with $4,000 as the total trip cost.

These are the total costs we got for each plan:

Standard : $258

: $258 Preferred : $367

: $367 Premium: $465

Keep in mind that changing any of the factors we used can significantly alter these prices.

Generali Global Assistance financial stability

The ratings assigned to the financial strength of Generali are A3 (stable) by Moody’s, A (positive) by Fitch and A (stable) by AM Best. This means there’s minimal risk in purchasing Generali insurance according to these leading international agencies.

Generali Global Assistance accessibility

Availability

Generali Global Assistance provides 24/7 support services before, during and after your trip. Its customer service is available to answer any questions about the plans and coverages.

Contact information

You can contact the company 24/7 by calling 800-874-2442 or emailing customerservice@generalitravelinsurance.com. You can also find a convenient live chat on its website.

User experience

The process of comparing plans or getting a quote is relatively easy and fast on Generali Global Assistance’s website. The company communicates transparently with most details clearly stated. The information on the website answers most of the questions travelers may have.

Generali Global Assistance customer satisfaction

Generali Global Assistance is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and earns an A+ rating from that organization. Users on Trustpilot award the company a pretty good rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. However, the company only has a 2.5-star rating on Yelp. Most of the unsatisfied customer opinions reference bad customer service, slow responses and denied claims.

Generali Global Assistance travel insurance FAQ Is Generali travel insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Thanks to the excellent service and range of coverage options it provides, Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance is among our top picks for the best travel insurance companies for 2023. Does Generali travel insurance have a "cancel for any reason" benefit? chevron-down chevron-up The "trip cancellation for any reason" benefit is only available in the Premium plan as an add-on coverage. When does Generali travel insurance coverage go into effect? chevron-down chevron-up Generali's trip cancellation coverage goes into effect the day after you purchase your plan. Most other coverages, including for medical and dental, trip interruption, travel delay, emergency assistance and baggage, become effective as soon as you depart. How do I sign up for travel insurance through Generali Global Assistance? chevron-down chevron-up Signing up for travel insurance through Generali Global Assistance is a relatively easy and fast process. Before you do so, it's best to have your flights and accommodations booked through a reliable travel booking site so you know the total cost of your trip. To get a quote on the website, you need to enter some basic information about your trip. This includes the number, age and residence of travelers, and the destination, date and total cost of the trip. The site will show you an estimated cost for all of the plans, and you can decide which one you want to purchase. The last steps require you to enter your personal information and pay for your chosen plan.

How we evaluated Generali Global Assistance travel insurance

To evaluate Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance, we assessed the following factors:

Coverage options

Coverage limits

Additional services

Policy exclusions

Costs

Risks

Accessibility

Customer support

Summary of Money's Generali Global Assistance travel insurance review

The biggest advantage of Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance is its 24/7 emergency support. While it has some coverage exclusions and limits you should definitely pay attention to, the company offers excellent services such as identity theft resolution and 100% trip cancellation coverage in every plan. Plans are relatively affordable and the website is quite transparent and accessible.

The insurance plans offered by this company are best if you want to make sure you can contact and get help from your insurance provider throughout your whole trip.

If you're interested in more travel tips, take a look at our picks for the best travel booking sites so you can properly prepare for your next journey.