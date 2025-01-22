Gold Price Outlook 2025

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Gold delivered strong gains in 2024, rallying by more than 25% and hitting its all-time high. Those gains build on the strength that the precious metal has enjoyed over the past five years, during which time its price has increased by more than 70%.

Many analysts value gold for its intrinsic value and its applications in various industries. Those same analysts also feel bullish about gold in 2025. While analysts have different price targets in mind, the general consensus is that gold will continue to rally.

Goldman Sachs’ gold price target

Research from Goldman Sachs suggests that gold can exceed $3,000 per troy ounce by the end of 2025. This projection suggests that gold continues its momentum. The analysis mentions central banks accumulating gold as a bullish catalyst for the precious metal.

Federal debt is another gold price catalyst mentioned in Goldman Sachs’ research. At the time of writing, the U.S. has more than $36.383 trillion in debt and a higher portion of that is going exclusively to interest payments. As interest payments take up a higher percentage of debt-related expenses, gold should continue to rally.

Declining interest rates can also incentivize more investors to borrow additional capital. Goldman Sachs’ research points out that gold ETF inflows tend to increase as interest rates fall. Some people may borrow money to increase the size of their holdings, while others may feel inclined to put more money into the asset, seeing a bullish indicator in play.

After President Trump again took office this January, there is less clarity about whether or not the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates. However, if inflation does not rise considerably and remains near the Fed’s 2% target, additional rate cuts could come in 2025.

Deutsche Bank’s gold price target

Deutsche Bank is also bullish on gold. Its price target isn’t as bullish as Goldman Sachs, but the high end of Deutsche Bank’s projected price range for gold suggests a stronger rally. The bank’s current price target is $2,725 per ounce.

However, the bank also suggests a range of possible prices for the asset. Deutsche Bank believes gold won’t get any lower than $2,450 or any higher than $3,050. The high end of the range is more bullish than Goldman Sachs’ price target. A $3,050 target implies that gold can generate a 10.62% return from current levels.

Deutsche Bank also mentioned ramped up central bank activity as a catalyst for gold’s long-term performance. With many nations deep in debt, gold offers insulation from the constant money printing and steady inflation.

JPMorgan’s gold price target

JPMorgan is also bullish on gold, citing policy uncertainty and geopolitical risks as two bullish factors. The investment bank projects that gold will reach $3,000 per troy ounce, which is in line with Goldman Sachs’ price target.

However, that doesn’t mean gold’s price will steadily climb to that price target, in the bank’s opinion. JPMorgan believes gold will experience a short-term downturn due to expected tariffs from the Trump administration. However, the bank expects gold to recover in the second half of the year to reach its price target.

Some gold investors may interpret this as waiting for the dip. Any dips in gold make it easier to accumulate more gold with the same cash. However, it’s also possible that gold continues to rally. A dollar-cost averaging approach can work for investors who are bullish on gold but are nervous about missing the timing on great opportunities. Buying some gold each month ensures you start a position and capitalize on any dips along the way.

How credible are gold price targets?

You should never make an investment based on price targets. The assumptions analysts use can be thrown out of the window with a single piece of breaking news. However, analysts do more research than the average individual. It’s their full-time job to stay well-informed on markets for assets like gold.

While gold is not guaranteed to reach $3,000 per troy ounce in 2025, analysts always highlight the research and catalysts that helped them reach their price targets. These are some of the common catalysts mentioned among bullish gold investors:

Central banks are buying more gold

Geopolitical uncertainty persists

Inflation may go up as a result of tariffs

Interest rates may continue to go lower

These are some of the reasons that gold could gain value. Analysts essentially do most of the homework for you, but it is still good to stay informed of what is impacting the markets.

Should you buy gold?

Gold has been a vital medium of exchange for thousands of years, dating back to ancient Egypt. It is also a valuable resource for many industries, especially luxury products. Gold has delivered solid long-term gains and is up by more than 70% over the past five years.

One of gold’s key strengths over other assets is that it can perform well during periods of global uncertainty. Stocks and real estate tend to lose value during those same economic cycles. Gold can act as a hedge that shields you from inflation.

Many experts recommend investing no more than 5–10% of your holdings in alternative assets like gold, but each investor is different. Before buying gold, it is important to consider your long-term financial objectives and risk tolerance.

