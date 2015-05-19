The 6 Most Valuable Grocery Items You Can Buy

When it comes to utility, not all grocery items are created equal.

If value can be defined by versatility then, some grocery items offer a lot more bang for your buck than others.

Sure, everybody knows about the incredible and legendary versatility of duct tape. Heck, duct tape can even fix your personal finances.

Savvy grocery shoppers often take advantage of highly versatile products in the supermarket too. Specifically, here are the six most valuable products in your typical supermarket — along with a partial list of their many uses.

Just keep in mind that I haven’t personally verified all of these tips — so, please, use them at your own risk.

Vinegar

When it comes to grocery store products, vinegar is liquid gold. People have been using it for ages — and not just for cooking and preserving foods. Vinegar’s versatility is virtually unmatched; there are literally hundreds of potential applications. Aside from its primary applications, here is just a small sample of all the other things vinegar can be used for:

1. Disinfect wood cutting boards

2. Soothe a sore throat; use 1 tsp of vinegar per glass of water, then gargle

3. Fight dandruff; after shampooing, rinse hair with vinegar and 2 cups of warm water

4. Remove warts; apply daily a 50/50 solution of cider vinegar and glycerin until they’re gone

5. Cure an upset stomach; drink 2 tsp apple cider vinegar in one cup of water

6. Polish chrome

7. Keep boiled eggs from cracking; add 2 tbsp to water before boiling

8. Clean deposits from fish tanks

9. Remove urine stains from carpet

10. Keep fleas off dogs; add a little vinegar to the dog’s drinking water

11. Keep car windows from frosting up; use a solution of 3 oz. vinegar to 1 oz. water

12. Clean dentures; soak overnight in vinegar and then brush

13. Get rid of lint in clothes; add 0.5 cup vinegar to rinse cycle

14. Remove grease from suede

15. Kill grass on sidewalks and driveways

16. Make wool blankets softer; add 2 cups distilled vinegar to rinse cycle

17. Remove skunk odor from a dog; rub fur with full strength vinegar and rinse

18. Freshen wilted vegetables; soak them in 1 tbsp vinegar and a cup of water

19. Dissolve mineral deposits in drip coffee makers

20. Deodorize drains; pour a cup down the drain once a week, let sit for 30 minutes, then rinse

21. Use as a replacement for a lemon; 0.25 tsp vinegar substitutes for 1 tsp of lemon juice

22. Make rice fluffier; add 1 tsp of vinegar to water when it boils

23. Prevent grease build-up in ovens; wipe oven with cleaning rag soaked in distilled vinegar and water

24. Kill germs; mix a 50/50 solution of vinegar and water in a spray bottle.

25. Unclog shower heads; place in a pot with 50-50 solution of vinegar and water, bring it to a boil and then simmer for 5 minutes

26. Shine patent leather

27. Make propane lantern wicks burn longer/brighter; soak them in vinegar for 3 hours, let dry

28. Act as an an air freshener

29. Soften paint brushes; soak in hot vinegar then rinse with soapy water

30. Remove bumper stickers and decals; simply cover them with vinegar-soaked cloth for several minutes

31. Prolong the life of fresh-cut flowers; use 2 tbsp of vinegar and 3 tbsp of sugar per quart of warm water

All of these vinegar applications — and scores more — can be found here.

Baking Soda

Aside from its primary use as a baking agent, baking soda is another grocery item with an almost countless number of applications. For example, baking soda can be used to:

1. Deodorize your refrigerator; put an open box in the fridge

2. Remove odors from shoes

3. Keep drains clean and free-flowing; use 4 tbspns of soda and flush with hot water

4. Keep your underarms smelling fresh

5. Soften your skin

6. Relieve diaper rash

7. Relieve sunburn; apply a paste of soda and water

8. Extinguish small grease and electrical fires

9. Polish silverware

10. Clean your refrigerator. (Or your neighbors, for that matter.)

11. Remove cat box odors; cover the bottom of the box with soda, then top with kitty litter

12. Clean and remove stale odors from thermos bottles and coolers

13. Make dried beans more digestible by soaking them in a solution of baking soda and water

14. Make wild game taste less, well, “gamey”

15. Remove oil and grease stains from laundry; add baking soda to the wash water

16. Remove stains from marble, Formica or plastic surfaces; apply a paste of soda and water

17. Remove grease from garage floors

18. Clean vegetables and fruit; sprinkle some in water, then soak and rinse

19. Wash garbage cans

20. Clean and remove odors from your dishwasher; just run it with soda instead of soap

21. Inhibit smoldering butts in ashtrays

22. Clean shower curtains

23. Keep teeth or dentures clean. (Preferably, yours.)

24. Relieve indigestion and heartburn; drink 0.5 tsp of soda in 4 oz of water

25. Use as a mouthwash and/or relieve canker sore pain; gargle with 0.5 tsp of soda in 4 oz of water

26. Remove baked-on food from pots and pans; soak in soda and water for 15 minutes

27. Relieve bee sting pain

28. Make homemade Play Dough; combine 1.25 cups water, 2 cups soda, 1 cup cornstarch

29. Remove feathers more easily when scalding a chicken; just add to the water

30. As a windshield water repellent

31. Clean canvas handbags

32. Shine chrome and stainless steel

For even more baking soda applications, check out this site.

WD-40

You can’t get a gallon of milk at your local Home Depot, but you can often find WD-40 in a grocery store! WD-40 was originally developed as a water repellent and corrosion preventer, but today the manufacturer claims the product has over 2000 uses. But, Len, if there are 2000 uses why didn’t you rank it number one? Well, the answer is two-fold: 1) because most of those 2000 uses are just variations of the same basic applications; 2) this is my list and I’ll do as I want. (So there.)

Here are 20 of the more arcane ones which have actually been verified:

1. Removes road tar and grime from cars

2. Loosens stuck zippers

3. Untangles jewelry chains

4. Keeps pigeons off the balcony. (Apparently, they hate the smell.)

5. Lubricates prosthetic limbs

6. Protects silver from tarnishing

7. Keeps ceramic and terra-cotta garden pots from oxidizing

8. Keeps scissors working smoothly

9. Lubricates squeaky home and vehicle door hinges

10. Lubricates gear shifts and deck levers on riding mowers

11. Eliminates squeaks from kids’ swings

12. Makes home windows easier to open. (And it’s safer than a hammer!)

13. Helps stubborn umbrellas to open and close

14. Restores and cleans vehicle roof racks

15. Lubricates and stops squeaks in electric fans

16. Lubricates wheel sprockets on tricycles, wagons, and bicycles

17. Removes residual duct tape adhesive

18. Cleans bugs off of grills and bumpers

19. Displaces the moisture and allows a car to start when sprayed on the distributor cap

20. Removes black scuff marks from floors

Coca-Cola

Wisebread highlighted a whole bunch of clever uses for Coke or Pepsi. Here are some of the more interesting ones:

1. Remove grease and blood stains from clothing and fabric

2. Clean oil stains from a garage floor

3. Remove rust. (My mom said she used to do this as a kid do get corrosion off her bike — I guess she didn’t have any WD-40!)

4. Loosen a rusty bolt. (Another WD-40 trick. Am I the only one here beginning to think Coke is a main ingredient in that stuff?)

5. Tenderize and add extra flavor to a pot roast. (Okay. Let’s see WD-40 do this!)

6. Kill slugs and snails

7. Help a lawn become lush and green

8. Prevent an asthma attack

9. Defrost a frozen windshield. (I prefer using hot coffee — black — but that’s just me.)

10. Clean burnt pans

11. Neutralize a jellyfish sting

12. Clean car battery terminals.(I’ve done this before. It works!)

13. Entertain the kids by creating an exploding fountain. (With the help of a pack of Mentos.)

14. Make your hair curly

15. Age documents and photos

16. Clean tile grout

17. Make better compost. (The the acidity and sugar feeds microorganisms.)

18. Remove gum from hair

19. Remove stains from vitreous china

20. Clear up swimming pool water

21. Deodorize laundry

22. Remove dye from hair by pouring Diet Coke over it

23. Remove marker stains from carpet

Fabric Softener Sheets

Most people use fabric sheets to make clothes soft and remove static cling. But did you know that these versatile sheets can also:

1. Repel mice and ants

2. Act as a mosquito, bee and yellow jacket repellent; tie one through a belt loop

3. Prevent dust from settling on computer monitors

4. Dissolve soap scum from shower doors

5. Eliminate wastebasket odors; just place them in the bottom

6. Prevent dust from settling on Venetian blinds; wipe them down and no more dust

7. Deodorize stinky shoes

8. Keep stored tents and sleeping bags smelling fresh

9. Prevent musty suitcases

10. Collect cat hair. (No word on whether it works on dog hair too.)

11. Act as a car or room air freshener

12. Prevent thread from tangling; run a threaded needle through a sheet before sewing

13. Collect sawdust resulting from drilling or sandpapering

14. Eliminate odors from dirty laundry; place a sheet at the bottom of a hamper

15. Remove splattered bugs from cars; scrub with a wet sheet

16. Clean baked-on food from pans; put a sheet in pan, fill with water and let sit overnight. Sponge clean.

Paper Towels

Those of you who have seen my great paper towel test know that some paper towels are better than others when it comes to sopping up spills — but paper towels can also:

1. Act as a quick-and-dirty lumbar pillow. (You’ll need to use the whole roll, of course.)

2. Remove silk from fresh corn; just run a damp paper towel across the ear

3. Act as a coffee filter. (I’ve done this before in a pinch and it works well.)

4. Keep lettuce fresh longer; wrap around lettuce head to soak up excess moisture. (I’ve done this for years.)

5. Prevent frozen bread from getting soggy as it thaws; simply place a paper towel in the bagbefore freezing

6. Provide temporary sunburn relief; lay a damp towel across affected skin

7. Clean your can opener; close the opener over a paper towel edge and turn the crank

8. Keep cast iron pots rust-free; placed in clean pots, they’ll absorb moisture

9. Remove crayon from chalk boards; place a paper towel over wax, then press a warm iron over towel

10. Remove candle wax from carpet and upholstery(Use the same method as above.)

11. Sprout seeds; place a few seeds between damp towels, then keep damp for two weeks

12. Act as a cheap place mat

13. Strain fat from broth; place a paper towel in colander and pour the broth through it

14. Protect Christmas tree ornaments during storage

15. Prevent bacon splatter in a microwave oven

16. Remove residual grease from sewing machines; run the first few stitches through the towel

Well, that’s it. Remember, these are only partial lists for each of these products.

If you have any favorite special applications for any of these items, don’t be shy! Share them with the rest of us!

