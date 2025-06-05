Crypto Signals: How and Where to Find the Crypto Trading Indicators

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

In the equities market, investors are always on the lookout for the next big stock tip. When it comes to the crypto market, it’s not much different. Crypto signals are trading recommendations that can suggest ideal times to buy, sell or hold digital assets. These alerts are based on market analysis and technical indicators and can be generated by experienced traders, industry experts, algorithms or artificial intelligence (AI).

However, just because crypto signals are issued by experts, AI and software doesn’t mean that they guarantee you will make a profit. You should never make your trading decisions solely based on these recommendations, but they can alert you to trends that others may miss.

Some crypto wallets and crypto brokerages provide these alerts to help investors determine their next move. Accordingly, it is helpful to understand how to find and interpret crypto signals.

How to find crypto signals

If you’re interested in finding crypto signals, you can visit numerous websites and Discord servers that specifically provide them. You can also head over to social media sites like X and Telegram to find crypto signal groups.

Additionally, prominent platforms — such as TradingView — offer a wealth of crypto signals. You will need a separate crypto wallet or crypto brokerage account to act on the information these signals provide, some of which allow you to see crypto signals in real time. In other words, you can do all of your research and trading from a single window.

Best crypto wallets and brokerage accounts for crypto trading signals

Investors can choose from many digital wallets and crypto brokerages that offer crypto trading signals. The following includes some of the top options available.

Best Wallet

Best Wallet is a digital wallet that features crypto signals in the form of upcoming token releases. By providing users with advance notifications about forthcoming token launches and presales, Best Wallet gives users an opportunity for early entries into those assets, which can lead to high potential gains if there is a big enough rally. It does not, however, issue traditional price-based signals such as buy, sell or hold alerts.

Best Wallet lets you trade thousands of cryptocurrencies across more than 50 blockchains. It is also well-reputed for its anonymity and lack of KYC. You don’t have to enter your personal ID or Social Security Number to get started. Note that even if you use an anonymous crypto wallet, blockchain transactions are still public and traceable

Coinbase

Coinbase gives you the flexibility to use its platform to buy crypto, create a separate Coinbase Wallet or link an external wallet to your Coinbase account. This brokerage firm doesn’t provide anonymity, but it offers crypto trading signals across numerous cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase has been around since 2012 and serves more than 100 million customers. You can currently choose from more than 200 cryptocurrencies on Coinbase.

Crytposignals.org

Cryptosignals.org is a Telegram community that can pair nicely with having a crypto wallet. This external solution has been around since 2014 and was founded by a team of highly trained traders. The platform has more than 50,000 members, and crypto enthusiasts can get up to three free trading signals each week. There’s also technical analysis and educational content available.

Cryptosignals.org has paid memberships that let you access more crypto signals each day. The company also offers lifetime access to its VIP Crypto Signals if you register with their chosen broker and deposit $250. Even if you don’t use one of Cryptosignals.org’s preferred brokers for your crypto trades, it may be worth depositing $250 into the account to get the VIP Crypto Signals guide.

The company scouts traders worldwide and boasts an 82% success rate.

Exodus Wallet

The Exodus Wallet offers integrations with third-party crypto signal providers. The self-custody wallet supports millions of assets and lets you stake crypto so you can earn interest.

You can also connect to Web3, which gives you access to DeFi and other dApps on multiple networks, including ethereum, solana and arbitrum. The app also offers a good user experience that makes it easy to find key details, such as account balances and order tickets.

Binance

Binance is a crypto brokerage that lets customers connect third-party apps and trading bots. These resources can bring crypto trading signals right to your Binance dashboard.

It’s important to note that Binance is a brokerage, so you won’t get the same privacy as an external wallet. Furthermore, Binance is not available in all U.S. states. For instance, residents of New York cannot create Binance accounts.

How to interpret crypto signals

Like traditional investments, crypto signals can alert investors to ideal entry and exit prices based on both technical and fundamental analysis. For example, a bitcoin (BTC) crypto signal could include a buy or sell action based on an identified price level, informing you when could be a good time to lock in gains.

For investors or traders looking for additional layers of information, these recommendations can also include stop-loss targets and the rationale behind the decision for the alert. Returning to the BTC example, a crypto alert could use technical analysis to suggest selling bitcoin with the reasoning that it broke below a key level of support and bearish price action is likely to follow.

Crypto signals can also include fundamental analysis as part of their rationale. For instance, when President Trump signed an executive order aimed at establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve, the news was bullish and could have accompanied a BTC buy recommendation in the form of a crypto signal.

You should never blindly follow any investing advice. So it’s advisable to familiarize yourself with the macro environment and some of the technical indicators that can factor into crypto signals before basing your investment decisions on them. The macro environment can be gleaned from the news cycle. Some common technical indicators used in crypto signals include the Relative Strength Index, moving averages and Bollinger Bands.

Should you use crypto signals?

Monitoring crypto signals can be an excellent way to discover new trading ideas and potentially profit from your crypto investments. However, it’s important to remember that some signals may be false signals. Just because someone has correctly predicted a few crypto movements doesn’t mean all of their signals will be correct.

A notable detail about joining some of the aforementioned crypto signal groups is that other investors may act upon a crypto signal. Some of these crypto signals may become self-fulfilling prophecies if enough investors and available capital are in the group. Therefore, pouncing early on a crypto signal could help maximize profits, but each crypto signal — just like the digital assets themselves — comes with plenty of risk.

Make sure you use other information alongside crypto signals to verify the trade. The more you learn about cryptocurrencies, the easier it will be to gauge the legitimacy of a crypto signal. You can then feel more confident as you place crypto trades and potentially boost your profits in the process.

