How to Identify Gold Scams

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Scammers will capitalize on any opportunity that allows them to fraudulently obtain your money. Nigerian princes in need of your help, fake check scams and phony crypto wallet links are just some of the more popular swindles.

Unsurprisingly, gold scams are also common. These scams often prey on new investors who are excited about the precious metal but don’t know enough about it. Fortunately, there are a few ways to identify these scams so you — or those you know — can avoid fraudsters and generate long-term returns from the time-proven asset.

Different types of gold scams

Scammers have several options for tricking potential gold investors. The first one is to substantially overcharge for gold coins and bars. While markups are normal, scammers get excessive with higher prices, hoping that an investor won’t research competing options.

To help avoid this type of scam, be sure to read Money’s list of Best Online Gold Dealers.

Other scammers will promise to secure gold on your behalf. Out of sight, out of mind, and that’s exactly how a scammer wants it. Scammers who present this scheme may not have any vault of gold, even though they promise it. Other scammers operate it like a Ponzi scheme, never having enough gold in the event all investors request their gold at the same time.

It’s also possible for a gold scammer to deceive people into thinking that they discovered a gold mine. The scammer will say that they need to raise capital to extract gold from the mine. Then, in this scheme, victims believe that they will receive a percentage of total sales once the gold is produced. Despite the fact that this scam can be framed as an investment opportunity, the gold mine may not even exist. If it does exist, it’s extremely unlikely that it lives up to the scammer’s hype.

Finally, there’s the classic pump-and-dump scheme for gold stocks. An investor may buy shares in a small gold mining company and then pitch it to their target audience. After the gold mining stock’s price soars, the scammer promptly sells the shares, realizing a big profit in the process. Victims of the scam end up holding the bag.

Common signs of a gold scam

Each gold scam has its nuances, but they all tend to follow the same playbook. These are some of the common signs of a scam.

Promising high returns

It’s common for gold scammers to use the allure of high returns to attract unsuspecting victims. While gold can generate good annualized returns, it’s a bit aggressive to say that an investment will consistently return more than 20% each year, or that your initial investment will more than double in a short amount of time.

From January 1971 through March 2024, gold has had an annual average return of 7.98%. It is highly unlikely that promises of returns exceeding that figure by so much will ever bear fruit.

Creating a sense of urgency

Scammers may say that you only have 24 hours to get the best investment opportunity or that there are limited spots remaining. This sense of urgency gives potential victims less time to assess their options.

Lack of information online

Gold scammers often have vague websites and very little information about them online. It’s good to do some research about a company before buying gold from them or pursuing an investment opportunity. To research reputable gold companies, visit the websites for the Better Business Bureau, Business Consumer Alliance and Trustpilot.

Secretive

Gold scammers may present themselves as having a secret opportunity or investment system that only they know about. It can make them appear mysterious and help victims rationalize the company’s substantial but empty promises. These scammers may also mention that they have a secret location for storage, which is likely code for not having a storage vault of any kind.

Requesting your phone number repeatedly

Some companies request your phone number once, and they’re fine with it if you don’t want to provide it. However, scammers will repeatedly ask for your phone number. If someone expresses displeasure that you’re not providing your phone number to learn more about an investment opportunity, it may be a scam.

Selling gold at a much lower price than what it’s actually worth

The price of a troy ounce of gold fluctuates. It was priced at around $2,642 on Dec. 3, 2024. If someone approached you and invited you to buy a troy ounce of gold for $200 off the current price, don’t take them up on the offer.

Some scammers use fake gold that is far less valuable than the real thing, and they try to present it as real gold. While victims may think they’re getting a great deal, the scammer makes a big profit and runs off with the money.

How to tell if physical gold is legitimate

Physical gold has several properties that make it stand out from other minerals. These are some of the aspects you should review to ensure your physical gold is as advertised.

Check its magnetism : Gold is not magnetic. If it responds to a magnet, it’s a fake.

Know what gold feels like : Gold is supposed to feel heavy and soft. If it feels rugged and is lightweight, it’s not gold.

See if your gold has hallmarks : Every minted gold coin or bar has a hallmark that displays its purity. Gold without this hallmark is probably fake.

There are other ways to verify if your gold is real or not, but the best thing to do is take it to a professional to be analyzed. The professional can quickly tell if the gold is real or not and provide you with some insights on how to tell if it’s fake.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad American Hartford Gold can help protect your financial future Trust American Hartford Gold to help protect against market volatility and inflation. Get started by clicking below. SEE DETAILS Terms and conditions apply.

More from Money:

Best Gold IRA Companies

Best Online Gold Dealers

Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals