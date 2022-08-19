How to Remove Radius Global Solutions LLC from Your Credit Report

If you find yourself unable to pay your bills, you may start getting phone calls from the Radius Global Solutions collection agency. It means Radius Global Solutions acquired your debt from the original creditor and opened a collection account on your credit report.

Collection accounts can prove extremely damaging to your credit score. Any collection entries on your credit report can impact your score for up to seven years, even if you pay off the debt. The best way to prevent extensive damage to your credit score is to remove the entry from your credit report as soon as you can.

What is Radius Global Solutions?

Radius Global Solutions is a medium-sized debt collection agency with headquarters in Edina, Minnesota, where it began in 1982. It collects on behalf of a variety of businesses, including:

credit card companies

medical providers

utility companies

education providers

According to its website, it offers:

account recovery and debt collection services

business process outsourcing (BPO)

healthcare revenue cycle management

customer relationship management

Is Radius Global Solutions legit?

Many people wonder if Radius Global Solutions is a legitimate company or a scam. To clarify, the agency is legit, but that doesn’t mean customers enjoy working with it. Even though it says it complies with the ever-changing regulatory environment, there are currently:

nearly 1,000 complaints against it on file with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

more than 100 complaints on file with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

These complaints relate to many issues, the most common being inaccurate reporting and failure to respond to debt validation requests.

Steps to remove Radius Global Solutions from your credit report

If you have a Radius Global Solutions entry on your credit report, it’s important to get the collection removed as soon as possible.

The following are the essential steps to get Radius Global Solutions off your credit report for good:

Ask for a goodwill deletion

Verify the debt

Negotiate a settlement

1. Ask for a goodwill deletion

If you pay Radius Global Solutions for the debt, you can ask it to delete the entry out of goodwill. A company will typically grant you a goodwill deletion if you write a letter explaining your late payments and why you want to delete the entry. Again, this will only work with paid debts. If Radius Global Solutions already has your money in hand, it may return the favor and not report the debt to credit bureaus.

How to request a goodwill deletion

Begin by writing a letter explaining why your payments were late in the first place. If a family or medical emergency tied up some of your funds, it’s probably worth mentioning. Then, tell them why you want them to delete the entry. If you’re applying for a car loan or a mortgage, let them know.

Make sure your letter is polite and apologetic and not contemptuous or demanding. A debt collector is more likely to do you a favor if you ask nicely rather than demand a deletion. As the old saying goes, you’ll catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

2. Verify the debt

If you haven’t paid the debt or it denies your application for a goodwill deletion, request Radius Global Solutions to validate the debt. This step is time-sensitive, so it’s best to do it as soon as possible, regardless of your debt status.

Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), you have the right to request debt verification before you make any payments on a debt. This is because misinterpretation of information regarding debt is common during the transfer from original creditors.

How to request debt validation

If you don’t know how to write a debt validation letter, don’t worry. To request debt validation, you need to write a letter asking Radius Global Solutions to confirm the details of the debt, including:

the name of the creditor

the date of debt acquisition

the total amount due

Also, ask for proof that it has the authorization to collect the debt.

Once the company receives your debt validation letter, it must respond to it. It should provide documentation that proves the debt belongs to you. If the company doesn’t respond, you can file a complaint with the CFPB to get the debt removed. It’s important to note that you only have 30 days from first contact to write a debt validation letter; otherwise, Radius Global Solutions may not respond.

Once you receive these documents, make sure your read through the details to look for any inaccuracies. If you see anything that doesn’t match up, file a dispute with the three major credit bureaus and then demand that Radius Global Solutions closes the account.

3. Negotiate a settlement

If don’t find any inaccuracies regarding the debt, your next step is to negotiate a pay-for-delete settlement. A pay-for-delete settlement is exactly what it sounds like. The debt collection agency agrees to stop reporting the debt to the major credit bureaus in exchange for payment of the debt. A debt collector will sometimes settle for less than the full amount just to make some of their money back.

How to negotiate a settlement

Start by offering to pay half of the total amount and negotiate from there. Once you reach an agreement, ask Radius Global Solutions to send it to you in writing. When you receive it in the mail and confirm that everything looks good, make your first payment.

Check your credit report 30 days after making the payment to see if Radius Global Solutions still appears on your credit report. If it does, reach out and remind the company of your agreement.

Dealing with Radius Global Solutions

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you’ll find that you aren’t getting anywhere with a debt collector on your own. This is when it’s beneficial to involve a credit repair professional. Credit repair companies specialize in getting negative entries and other dings off credit reports. They will communicate directly with the debt collector to remove the entry and improve your credit score, which means that you won’t have to deal with Radius Global Solutions at all.

Radius Global Solutions contact details

The contact information for Radius Global Solutions is:

Headquarters address: 7831 Glenroy Road, Suite 250, Edina, Minnesota 55439

Other office addresses:

50 West Skippack Pike, Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

108 Thomas Circle, Monticello, Minnesota 55362

4370 W 109th Street, Suite 100, Overland Park, Kansas 66211

​Phone number: not available on website

Website: radiusgs.com

Other office locations:

Jacksonville, Florida

Decorah, Iowa

Pasadena, California

West Deptford and Ramsey, New Jersey

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

Houston, Texas