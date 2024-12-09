Here's a Free Way to Tip Your Amazon Delivery Drivers

Amazon is running a holiday promotion that lets customers show appreciation for their delivery drivers by clicking a button to send them $5 — on the retailer's dime.

If you've recently shopped on Amazon, you can either use the company's Alexa virtual assistant and say, "Alexa, thank my driver" or type, "Thank my driver" in the search bar on Amazon.com or the Amazon app. You'll get a brief message confirming that the driver who delivered your most recent order will receive a notice of your thanks. For the first 2 million driver thank-yous customers submit, drivers will receive $5 tips.

Customers can actually thank a driver all year round, according to an FAQ about the program on Amazon's website, so if you have a driver who regularly goes above and beyond, a thank-you is a nice way to show your appreciation that isn't limited to the holiday season.

The company first rolled out the Thank My Driver feature in 2022. Since then, customers have used it over 40 million times. Last year, when Amazon ran the $5 tip promotion for the holidays, the 2 million limit was reached in less than three days.

After that threshold was reached, the retailer announced that 1,000 drivers receiving the most thank-yous each day would each get an additional $100 reward through the end of the year. In addition, Amazon also recognized 15 top-ranking drivers with $10,000 or $25,000 awards.

Amazon declined to say how many shoppers have used the Thank My Driver feature since the program opened Wednesday.

The holiday promotion is only available in the U.S. for drivers and for Amazon Flex independent delivery contractors.

In addition to the promotion, there are several other ways to thank delivery drivers during the holiday season. Some customers leave drinks and snacks out on their porches for drivers. But keep in mind that shippers may have policies restricting what delivery drivers can accept. U.S. Postal Service workers, for example, can only take gifts under $20 — and you're not allowed to give them cash.

