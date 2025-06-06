We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Personal Finance

More Than 500,000 Americans Recently Became Millionaires. Here's How They Did It

By: Martha C. White
Martha C. White, expert in Areas of expertise: Banking, business travel, consumer credit, employment, markets, real estate, and Writer at Money
Martha C. White
Writer | Joined June 2025
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jun 6, 2025 2:27 p.m. EDT 4 min read

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.

Photo-illustration of two people sitting on a couch with a suitcase of money
Money; Getty Image

Stock market gains fueled by big bets on tech and the future of AI have turned more retirement savers into millionaires, and rich American investors are raking it in faster than their counterparts around the globe, according to two new studies.

A new retirement report from Fidelity Investments finds that in the first three months of 2025, there were 512,000 401(k) millionaires, with an average account balance of $1.6 million. While the number of 401(k) millionaires also dropped by nearly 5% in the first three months of 2025 due to market volatility, it's a big jump compared to five years ago.

Stock gains have added to the wealth of the ultra-rich in addition to the merely well-off. According to an annual global wealth management report released Wednesday by consulting firm Capgemini, high-net-worth individuals — defined as people with $1 million or more to invest — had a banner year in 2024.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA
Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click on your state to get started.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Invest in Gold

Wealthy investors in the U.S. did especially well. This population grew in number by nearly 8%, while their wealth grew by roughly 9% compared to a year earlier. Overall, Capgemini estimates there are now 7.9 million of these millionaires in the U.S.

Although high-net-worth investors in some other parts of the world also grew wealthier in 2024, rich Americans, by and large, did better than their overseas counterparts.

Worldwide, the population of high-net-worth people grew by 2.6% in 2024 from a year earlier; the amount of wealth held increased by 4.2%.

Enthusiasm for technology and AI investments drove big stock gains in 2024 — including a roughly 23% rise in the S&P 500 and a 29% jump in the technology-heavy Nasdaq, the report noted. It also highlighted the especially outsized role tech stocks played in driving these returns, especially the "Magnificent Seven" (that's Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, for those not hip to investing lingo).

What's more, the greatest gains were concentrated among the world's richest people.

The folks Capgemini dubs "millionaires next door," or those with investable assets of $1 million to $5 million, saw a 2.4% growth in population and a 2.6% growth in wealth. In comparison, those with more than $30 million grew in number by 6.2% and expanded their wealth by 6.3%.

Capgemini also found interest rate cuts combined more aggressive investing practices helped the rich get richer, a trend that seems to be continuing, according to the report. Affluent investors increased their exposure to equities and reduced their holdings of "safer" investments like bonds in the first three months of 2025. They also had 15% of their wealth locked up in digital assets like cryptocurrencies: a bet that the Trump administration will foster a favorable environment for bitcoin and crypto-based funds.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Top Precious Metals Company on Inc. 5000

Invest in Gold

Top Ranked Precious Metals Company on the Inc. 5000

  • Lowest price guarantee and no buyback fees
  • Exclusively recommended by Bill O'Reilly, Rick Harrison, & Others
  • Up to $15,000 in free silver on qualified accounts
  • Available customer service team dedicated to help you through every step of the process
  • A+ Rating from BBB

5-star rating with the BBB & Trustpilot

Invest in Gold

Authorized Retail Dealer for United States Mint

  • Rating and Awards: 5 star rating with the BBB and Trustpilot

  • Offer: Free Gold IRA set up. Other offers subject to availability

  • Secured Storage: Partners with reputable depositories to ensure secure storage

  • Price Match Guarantee: Lowest price guarantee

  • Long-Term Relationship: Trusted specialists available to help with your account

Up to $10,000 in gold credit

Invest in Gold

Up to $15k in Free Silver + Zero Account Fees on Qualifying Purchase

  • Endorsed by Robert Kiyosaki—Rich Dad Poor Dad Author & Finance Expert
  • Fast, Free Insured Shipping on Physical Gold & Silver Purchases
  • 100% No-Cost IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment
  • Over Two Decades iof Gold Industry Expertise
  • Rated A+ by the BBB and 5-star Reviews on Trustpilot and Google

Qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver

Invest in Gold

Get Unlimited Free Bonus Silver - Top Industry Offer

  • Highest Industry Buyback Guarantee
  • Winners of "Best Customer Service" and "Gold IRA Education" plus 8X Winner on INC5000
  • Over 7,000 5-STAR Reviews from Google, TrustPilot, Consumer Affairs, Retirement Living and the Better Business Bureau
  • Endorsed by Sean Hannity, Tom Selleck, Dennis Quaid, and Chuck Norris

4.6 Rating by Trustpilot

Invest in Gold

Trusted by Sean Spicer, Sebastian Gorka & Ted Nugent

  • A+ Rating from BBB
  • Get a Free Precious Metals Guide to get started
  • 4.6 Rating by Trustpilot and Google Reviews
  • NGC Authorized Dealer

More from Money:

This 401(k) Change Could Help 3 Million More Americans Afford Retirement

Worried Your Retirement Savings Won't Last? Consider This Alternative

Wealthy Boomers Would Rather Enjoy Their Money Now Than Save It for Their Kids

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
American Hartford Gold can help you take control of your financial future
Invest in Gold