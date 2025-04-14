This 401(k) Change Could Help 3 Million More Americans Afford Retirement

For many workers, saving for retirement is a chore, given how complex managing workplace plans can be. However, new research shows that automating key administrative aspects of the process could have life-changing benefits for millions of Americans.

By streamlining 401(k)s, the share of account holders who can afford to retire jumps from 62.8% to 67.6%, a recent analysis from the nonprofit Employee Benefits Research Institute, or EBRI, finds.

“When these automatic features … are used together, the impact can be substantial in reducing the likelihood that today’s workers will run short of money in retirement,” Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at EBRI, said in the report. “And if they still run short, it will reduce the deficit in the amount needed.”

Based on Labor Department data on 401(k) participation in the private workforce, Copeland's findings translate into more than 3 million Americans gaining the ability to fully afford retirement, with many more benefiting from increased savings. Younger workers and people of color, in particular, would stand to gain.

The three key features analyzed in the study are automatic enrollment, automatic contribution escalation and automatic portability. And the good news is that thanks to recently implemented retirement reform legislation, known as SECURE Act 2.0, automated features like these are starting to become the norm.

Here’s how these retirement savings account features can supercharge your nest egg.

Automatic enrollment

One major way to boost workers’ retirement savings, the study shows, is by automatically signing up everyone who’s eligible for a workplace retirement plan. This makes them take action to opt out as opposed to opting in.

By auto enrolling in a 401(k) or similar plan and starting their retirement contributions at 6% of their income, workers are able to increase their savings while reducing the probability of running out of money in retirement — especially for those who are early in their careers, Copeland found.

Overall, about 40% of workers are expected to run out of money in retirement, according to EBRI. Automatic enrollment still benefits them, however, by reducing their savings shortfall by 7%. For younger workers, the savings deficit shrinks by more than 10%.

This automated feature is now required in most cases. As of Jan. 1, SECURE Act 2.0 requires employers with more than 10 employees to automatically enroll their workers into the company’s retirement plan, with a default contribution rate between 3% and 10%.

Automatic escalation

Increasing your retirement savings rate as your career progresses — and salary increases — can have big long-term benefits during retirement. With automatic escalation, the employer increases the contribution rate of the worker by 1% of their earnings each year unless the worker manually chooses a different number.

In Copeland’s model, he assumed a starting contribution of 6% that increased annually until reaching 12%. By automating enrollment and escalation, his research shows many more workers would be able to save enough to cover all their retirement expenses.

For instance, the share of workers projected to fully afford retirement jumps from 62.8% to 65.5% when automatic enrollment and escalation are implemented.

Under SECURE Act 2.0, most employers must now increase their workers’ savings rates in a similar manner, starting at a minimum of 3% until it reaches at least 10%. Workers are allowed to change the savings rate as they see fit. Employers can also use higher default savings and escalation rates.

Typically, financial experts recommend a retirement savings rate of 15% of your annual earnings (including any employer match, if applicable) to afford a comfortable retirement, though most of the workforce struggles to hit that mark.

Automatic portability

According to the financial firm Vanguard, the typical U.S. worker changes jobs about eight times over their career. Each time, if the person has a 401(k), they typically have to roll over the funds into an individual retirement account, or IRA — and that’s assuming they don’t just forget about it.

The manual rollover process can be costly. More than a quarter of workers who do this forget to reinvest the IRA money, a mistake with a $130,000 price tag, on average.

This is a major reason why “automatic portability” is so important to financial experts. The idea is that when you switch jobs, your 401(k) should seamlessly follow you. According to Copeland, the automatic feature is in its “early adoption stage” as new rules from SECURE Act 2.0 are encouraging plans to follow the worker.

If retirement plans were to offer this feature across the board, it could have an outsized impact on younger workers especially, reducing their retirement savings shortfall by 11.4%. Meanwhile, the share of young workers who could afford retirement would increase 3.5 percentage points.

And if all three automated features are combined, the benefits are compounded.

The share of early-career workers who could fully afford retirement would jump by nearly 14 percentage points, the EBRI analysis found. And those who couldn’t save the full amount would see their savings deficit shrink by a staggering 60%.

And Copeland suggests these figures could be on the conservative side, given that his analysis assumed a worker’s contribution rate drops back down to the minimum when switching jobs, instead of staying at their current savings rate. He also does not explicitly account for employer matching programs, when employees match the amount the worker contributes to their retirement account, up to a certain percentage. According to Fidelity, about 90% of retirement savers have some sort of employer-matching benefits.

Given that it’s still early days for SECURE Act 2.0, you won’t likely see the full benefits of widespread automated 401(k)s for some time. For the time being, it’s up to you to monitor your retirement plan to stay on track with your savings goals.

Otherwise, small oversights could add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars of forgone retirement savings.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Top Precious Metals Company on Inc. 5000 Invest in Gold Top Ranked Gold Company on Inc. 5000 Up to $15,000 in Free Silver on Qualifying Purchases

100% Free IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment

Free Storage & Maintenace

Exclusively Recommended by Bill O'Reilly & Rick Harrison 5-star rating with the BBB & Trustpilot Invest in Gold Get Up to $20,000 in Free Metals on Qualifying Purchases Commission-Free Exchange Program

Offers Free Shipping and Insurance on All Orders

5-Star Rating with the BBB and Trustpilot

Free IRA Set Up and No-Fee Buybacks View Thor Metals Offer Up to $10,000 in gold credit Invest in Gold Up to $15k in Free Silver + Zero Account Fees on Qualifying Purchase Fast, Free Insured Shipping on Physical Gold & Silver Purchases

100% No-Cost IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment

Over Two Decades iof Gold Industry Expertise

Rated A+ by the BBB and 5-star Reviews on Trustpilot and Google Qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver Invest in Gold Qualify for up to $10k in FREE precious metals* Diversify your portfolio by purchasing a precious metal IRA or buy gold and silver directly

Highest price buyback guarantee

A+ Rating from BBB, AAA Rating from Business Consumers Alliance 4.6 Rating by Trustpilot Invest in Gold Trusted by Sean Spicer, Sebastian Gorka & Ted Nugent A+ Rating from BBB

Get a Free Precious Metals Guide to get started

4.6 Rating by Trustpilot and Google Reviews

NGC Authorized Dealer View Bishop Gold Offer

More from Money:

You Might Be Overestimating How Much Money You Need to Save for Retirement

It Might Be Time to Ditch These Two Retirement 'Rules'

Worried Your Retirement Savings Won't Last? Consider This Alternative