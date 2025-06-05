We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Americans' 401(k) Savings Rate Just Hit a Record High. See How You Compare

By: Adam Hardy
Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
Adam Hardy
Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
Published: Jun 5, 2025 7:53 a.m. EDT 4 min read
Money bag and stacks of cash
Money; Getty Images

Workers in the U.S. are socking away a record share of their earnings for retirement, new data reveals.

The average 401(k) savings rate has reached an all-time high of 14.3%, according to a retirement trends report released Wednesday by the financial firm Fidelity. The report, which analyzed retirement account balances over the first three months of 2025, found that both worker contributions and employer-matching contributions have reached the highest levels to date.

“It’s encouraging to see people take a continuous savings approach which focuses on their long-term retirement goals,” Sharon Brovelli, president of workplace investing at Fidelity, said in a news release. “This approach will help individuals weather any type of market turmoil and stay on track.”

