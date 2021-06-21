The Best Instant Pot Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day has rolled around once more and there are many deals to take advantage of — including some great discounts on Instant Pots.

Multi-functional Instant Pots are perfect for space-conscious home cooks, as well as people who find it annoying to use multiple pots and pans while preparing meals. From making soups to yogurt, rice cooking, steaming, and more, Instant Pots have you covered, and with savings of up to $100 on several different models for Prime Day, now is a great time to scoop one up.

Best Prime Day Deals on Instant Pots

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is one of the best Instant Pots you can buy, and it’s on sale today — exclusively for Prime members — for $54.95, or 54% off the list price of $119.99.

The Duo Plus combines nine appliances into one, allowing you to handle multiple kitchen tasks at the same time (such as steaming rice while baking chicken). The Duo Plus is especially notable for its sous vide cooking function, which is normally the domain of much more expensive appliances (sometimes over $200 more). It can also handle rice cooking, cake baking, yogurt making, and then some. Not bad for a 24-cup pressure cooker, huh?

If you’re more interested in an air fryer, there’s also a very nice 35% discount on the Instant Vortex Plus, letting you grab this 6-in-1 combination air fryer, broiler and more for just $64.95.

The Vortex Plus is especially notable for its quick preheating, which can reach a target temperature of 400° in as little as 5 minutes. The interface is also fully touchscreen, which makes it easy to navigate and clean (since you have no knobs and buttons with hard to reach nooks and crannies). All in all, it’s easy to see why we picked the Vortex as one of the best air fryers for the money.

Bear in mind that Instant Pot is hardly the only top kitchen brand seeing major discounts for Prime Day. If you want to treat yourself to a little something extra, or need additional cooking space, consider the Ninja Foodi Deluxe. It has an extra 2 quarts of food space (8 cups) and at 40% off, you save over $100 from its regular price.

The Foodi Deluxe shares some functions with the Duo Plus, particularly its yogurt making, pressure cooking and steaming functions, but it trades the sous vide for an air fryer. This is particularly useful if you want to give your meal an extra crispy finish. The inside of the Foodi is also made from a non-stick ceramic material which makes cleanup a cinch, though you want to be gentle when cleaning it out with a sponge, to avoid scratching it.

