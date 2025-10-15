We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Taxes
  2. News

Here Are the New Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2026

By: Adam Hardy
Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
Adam Hardy
Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Oct 15, 2025 11:58 a.m. EDT 4 min read
Photo-illustration of money hanging from a clothesline with tax forms in the background
Money; Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service, which remains partially operational during the government shutdown, has released new federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for the 2026 tax year.

As needed, the IRS makes inflation adjustments to the income ranges for each tax bracket and to the standard deduction, which is the amount that taxpayers can deduct from their income if they don’t want to itemize their write-offs. The adjustments apply to several other tax credits and tax-related benefits as well. The changes announced Thursday by the IRS affect taxes that most taxpayers will file in spring 2027.

For tax year 2026, the IRS says the standard deduction for singles is $16,100, an increase of 2.2% from the current tax year. For heads of household, the standard deduction is $24,150, and for married couples, it’s $32,200.

Here’s what else is changing.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
The right Tax Relief firm makes all the difference, especially if you owe over $10,000 in taxes.
Get the tailored experience that you expect from the tax litigation professionals in your area. Click on your state to get started!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

Federal income tax brackets for 2026

Perhaps the most important changes stemming from the inflation adjustment are to the federal income tax brackets. The IRS is increasing the income ranges associated with each bracket in conjunction with the standard deduction, to help ensure modest pay increases due to inflation don't bump taxpayers into a higher tax bracket.

Tax brackets determine how much you'll pay on each tier of your taxable income for the year. The maximum rate for 2026 remains 37%. There are still seven tiers total, which have been made permanent from the recent passage of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Tax rate 2026

Single filer

Married couple filing jointly

10%

$0 to $12,400

$0 to $24,800

12%

$12,401 to $50,400

$24,801 to $100,800

22%

$50,401 to $105,700

$100,801 to $211,400

24%

$105,701 to $201,775

$201,401 to $403,550

32%

$201,776 to $256,225

$403,551 to $512,450

35%

$256,226 to $640,600

$512,451 to $768,700

37%

$640,601 and above

$768,701 and above

Source: IRS, Money.com

Your top tax bracket is the amount you pay for that specific slice of income, not all of your earnings. For example, a single filer who had $60,000 of taxable income in 2026 would have a max rate of 22% but would pay only 22% on the earnings above $50,400 (then 12% on earnings between $12,401 and $50,400, and so on).

Other IRS inflation adjustments

The IRS says more than 60 tax provisions are impacted by the inflation adjustments in total. Some notable changes include increases to the earned income tax credit, or EITC, and the amount that taxpayers can contribute to health care flexible spending accounts, known as FSAs.

For the EITC, it’s increasing from $8,046 to $8,231 for taxpayers who have three or more qualifying children.

And the contribution limit for health care flexible spending accounts is rising by $100, to $3,400 in 2026. For plans with a carryover provision, that amount is ticking up to $680, an increase of $20.

Full details of the inflation adjustment are available on the IRS website.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Compare Tax Relief companies today

Rated A+ by the BBB

Get Started

Tax solutions for consumers with over $10,000 in owed taxes.

  • Save money on your taxes, or get 100% of your fees back—guaranteed
  • Discover your tax reduction options with a free, no-obligation eligibility analysis
  • Provide comprehensive support for federal and state tax challenges
  • 10+ years of expert tax resolution experience
  • Trusted A+ rating from the BBB

12+ years of tax resolution experience

Get Started

Tax solutions for consumers with over $10,000 in owed taxes

  • 12+ years of tax resolution experience
  • Free consultation with a tax resolution professional
  • BBB Torch Award for Ethics (two-time winner)

     

Over 15 years of Experience

Get Started

Assisting Taxpayers with $10,000 or more in Tax Debt

  • Trusted Nationwide, 4.9★ Client Rating
  • Free Consultation & Direct IRS Access
  • Elite Team of Tax Pros: Attorneys, CPAs, Enrolled Agents

21+ years in service

Get Started

Specialize in individual & corporate tax relief over $20,000

  • 22+ years in service
  • A+ Rating with the BBB
  • 15 Day Money Back Guarantee
  • Helps resolve back taxes, fight penalties and liens, stop collection efforts, and file accurate returns

24/7 Client Portal Access

Get Started

Specialized in Helping Clients Resolve Tax Debt Over $10,000

  • Receive guidance from specialized attorneys and CPAs 
  • Nearly 20 years of tax relief experience
  • 24/7 Client Portal Access

More from Money:

Workers Are Losing Over $4 Billion in Unspent FSA Money a Year

Workers' Health Insurance Could Get a Lot More Expensive Next Year

Don't Blame AI for the Crummy Job Market — Yet

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Owe over $10,000 in taxes? Get Tax Relief with Anthem now!
Get Started