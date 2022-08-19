LendingTree Review | Mortgage Lenders

LendingTree is what is commonly known as an online loan marketplace. Although it does not directly offer loans, LendingTree’s network of over 1,500 partnered lenders is a good tool for comparing multiple quotes.

Anyone looking for the best mortgage lenders — from first-time homebuyers to those considering refinancing options and even military veterans — can use LendingTree to find the best rates.

Table of Contents

LendingTree Mortgage Lenders Overview

Pros

Allows you to compare multiple quotes at the same time

Over 1,500 partnered lenders in its network

Offers credit monitoring tools Cons

Limited contact options

Customer support does not address issues with the lender of your choice

Does not service loans

LendingTree is an online marketplace that allows you to comparison shop for several types of loans, insurance policies, credit cards and other related services, such as credit repair and debt relief.

The marketplace’s network of loan providers includes more than 1,500 companies, and it also offers credit monitoring services, as well as finance trackers. Its mobile app is easy to use but requires you to input personal information, including your (partial) social security number, to accurately track your credit score and loan information.

LendingTree’s Services

LendingTree works by connecting you to one or more of the 1,500+ lenders in its network, based on the information you provide. Keep in mind that it only acts as an intermediary between you and the lender you choose, so it does not originate or service any of your loans.

How to qualify for a loan with LendingTree

Minimum credit score requirements:

Will vary depending on you chosen lender and loan type

Debt-to-income ratio:

Because LendingTree is a loan marketplace, debt-to-income ratio (DTI) requirements will vary across lenders. However, a DTI of 45% is recommended regardless of the type of loan you are looking for.

Minimum down payment requirements:

Will vary depending on chosen lender and loan type

Required documentation

Although LendingTree is not a mortgage lender, they do request some information up front so they can find the best loan offers for you. In order to start comparing offers, you need to provide LendingTree the following information:

Type of home you are looking to buy

City in which the home is located (if applicable)

Whether you’ve already found a home to buy

Whether you’re already working with a real estate agent

Estimated home value

Estimated down payment

Credit score

Employment status

Annual income

Military status

Bankruptcy status

Costs and fees

There are many costs associated with applying for a mortgage, such as closing costs and origination fees. However, the specific details of how much (if anything) you will have to pay depends on the specific lender you choose and loan type you are applying for.

What LendingTree offers

Mortgage options:

Conventional loans

Mortgage refinance

Reverse mortgages

Home equity loans

Jumbo loans

FHA loans

VA loans

USDA loans

Adjustable-rate mortgages

Loan terms:

Will vary depending on the lender you choose and type of loan you apply for

Maximum loan amounts:

Will vary depending on the lender you choose and type of loan you apply for

Aside from mortgage loan comparison shopping, LendingTree also offers:

Comparison shopping for various other loan types, such as personal loans, student loans, auto loans and business loans

Comparison shopping for insurance policies (auto, home, renters, life, health)

Comparison shopping for debt relief solutions

Comparison shopping for credit repair solutions

Credit card recommendations

Credit monitoring through its mobile app

LendingTree also features several loan calculators that use your estimated loan amount, down payment, monthly payment and loan term to give you sample loan rates before you start your search.

What LendingTree doesn’t offer

LendingTree does not:

Originate loans of any kind

Service loans of any kind

Provide financial services of any kind

When it comes to its credit monitoring services, you should always keep in mind that the credit score you see on the platform is not a substitute for an actual credit report. LendingTree doesn’t provide loan information like closing costs or minimum credit score requirements either. You’ll have to contact the different lenders to request that information.

LendingTree’s Credentials

Due to its close work with mortgage lenders, LendingTree is duly registered with the NMLS. However, it holds no outstanding awards and is rated “B” and “B2” by S&P and Moody’s, respectively.

Licenses and registrations

LendingTree is registered with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System / Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry (NMLS).

Awards and certifications

LendingTree does not currently hold any notable awards or certifications.

Third party ratings

LendingTree currently holds the following financial ratings:

S&P - B

- B Moody’s - B2

Regulatory or legal actions

There is currently no record of regulatory or legal action against LendingTree from agencies like the FTC or CFPB.

The NMLS shows three regulatory actions in total, going back as far as 2010 and as recently as 2021. These regulatory actions were related to allegations that LendingTree was operating as an unlicensed residential mortgage originator, engaging in false advertising practices and facilitating small loans with interest rates in excess of what was legally allowed at the time. All actions were resolved.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or entirely up to date. We recommend you do your own research, as well.

LendingTree’s Accessibility

LendingTree makes it as easy as possible to navigate its website and reach the services that you want to use. It takes only a few clicks to get the specific product you’re looking for, after which you will be asked to input some basic details about your finances. In a matter of seconds, you’ll see several loan offers pop up on your screen.

Its mobile app is also easy to use and features plenty of helpful information (such as your credit score) all on its homepage.

Availability

Because LendingTree operates exclusively online, you can send emails and direct messages at all hours of the day by filling out an online form. The company’s customer service phone line has the following hours of operation:

Monday-Thursday: 8am - 9pm EST

Friday: 8am - 8pm EST

Saturday: 10am - 7pm EST

Contact information

Phone: 800-813-4620

Postal mail: LendingTree, LLC

1415 Vantage Park Drive

Suite 700

Charlotte, NC 28203

1415 Vantage Park Drive Suite 700 Charlotte, NC 28203 Online form

User experience

LendingTree’s online user experience is straightforward. Depending on the type of loan product you’re shopping for, you click (or press) the appropriate tab, go to “compare rates” and provide the information requested of you.

LendingTree narrows down the lenders that best match your specifications in just a few steps. In the case of military members shopping for VA loans, you can tick a handy checkbox to ensure you’re led to the correct loan options.

You should be aware that, in some cases, you may start receiving phone calls from the recommended lenders as soon as your information is processed. For example, Veterans First Mortgage called us not even one second after submitting our information.

Limitations

As previously noted, LendingTree is not a mortgage originator or servicer, meaning that once you connect with a lender, its customer support can’t help you with any issues that come up during the application process.

If you would rather not receive phone calls, it can be difficult to find the “do not call” option immediately. You’ll have to navigate the “contact us” section and click the “unsubscribe from calls” link to opt out. Do keep in mind that requesting future quotes from LendingTree after processing this request will allow companies to call you again.

LendingTree’s Customer Satisfaction

In general, LendingTree boasts positive customer reviews regarding the speed with which they connect users to mortgage lenders that fit their search criteria and the company’s overall service.

However, while impressions of the company’s service are mostly positive, many customers also note immense dissatisfaction with the volume and frequency of calls from LendingTree’s affiliated lenders.

Customer complaints

Most complaints about LendingTree specifically address the number of calls and messages customers receive after providing their information to request rates. The two primary sources of customer complaints we looked at were the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot.

The common thread across both platforms was that the positive reviews mostly praised the speed with which LendingTree connected them to a lender, while the negative reviews almost exclusively brought up the volume of calls and messages they received.

Third-party ratings

LendingTree is not evaluated by customer satisfaction reports like J.D. Power because it is not a loan originator or servicer. However, the BBB gives LendingTree an A+ rating, while Trustpilot gives it a 4.8/5 rating based on more than 11,000 customer reviews.

LendingTree FAQ What credit score does LendingTree use? chevron-down chevron-up LendingTree does not use your FICO credit score for loan comparison purposes, but it does use the VantageScore® model for its credit score tracker tool. VantageScore® was developed by the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion), so you can be sure that the information you receive won't be too far off from your actual credit score. Does LendingTree hurt your credit? chevron-down chevron-up Credit inquiries for mortgage rate information often have a negative impact on your credit score, but LendingTree's rate comparison tool does not. Be aware that any lenders you choose to shop with may run what is called a "hard" credit check, which does have an effect on your credit score. How long does LendingTree take to approve? chevron-down chevron-up Since LendingTree is not a mortgage originator, there is no guarantee on how long the approval of your mortgage loan application will take. However, you can expect to be contacted by LendingTree's affiliate lenders in as little as a few seconds to five minutes after you submit your information. Where is LendingTree located? chevron-down chevron-up LendingTree is an entirely online company, which means it does not have any physical locations for customers to visit.

How we evaluated LendingTree Mortgage Lenders

Because LendingTree is not a mortgage lender, we adopted a slightly different approach to our usual evaluation criteria of rates and accessibility. We also substituted the “mortgage experience” category, which we typically use for mortgage lenders, with “user experience” to better adjust to the nature of LendingTree’s services.

Rates

While LendingTree is not strictly a mortgage lender, we still chose to evaluate it based on the interest rates provided by its affiliated lenders. We found that LendingTree’s partners offer competitive mortgage rates for various credit and income scenarios.

Accessibility

Thanks to the fact that it operates entirely online, LendingTree’s services are accessible 24/7. Likewise, their phone customer support hours are flexible, though they don’t operate on Sundays.

User experience

LendingTree’s website works seamlessly on desktop and mobile, typically delivering results in a matter of seconds, in our experience. It also has a mobile app that allows you to access any of its services from its home screen (and always shows you your credit score by default).

Summary of Money’s LendingTree Review

LendingTree is the ideal mortgage marketplace for borrowers looking to compare quotes from over 1,500 lenders in a matter of minutes. Its website is easy to navigate, and its mobile app is a handy hub where you can keep track of your credit score and finances from a single screen.

Customers can also compare quotes for various insurance policies, credit cards and financial products such as debt consolidation or debt relief.