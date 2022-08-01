Money Classic: Video Games You Can Actually Afford (1994)

Money is turning 50! To celebrate, we’ve combed through decades of our print magazines to uncover hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have (surprisingly) withstood the test of time. Throughout 2022, we’ll be sharing our favorite finds in Money Classic, a special limited-edition newsletter that goes out twice a month.

This excerpt, featured in the 15th issue of Money Classic, comes from a story in our January 1994 edition.

No doubt you're waiting until the supercharged 32/64-bit systems like Atari's Jaguar or the Panasonic 3DO release enough games to justify the $700 price tags. Meantime, if you're hooked up to any one of the 80 million video systems or home computers in the U.S., you can happily squander weekends sampling any of 4,000 or more available games. For our best-in-show, Money canvassed gaming magazine editors and a dozen enthusiasts, ages 10 to 19. But take note: "Even the fighter games," says reliable source Henry Wheelwright, 15, "are more of a threat to getting homework done than anything else." Prices are list: Shop for $10 to $20 markdowns.

Under 10

Disney's Aladdin (Sega, $59.99) is our top pick for its Disney graphics (based on last year's movie) and lively play.

Sonic the Spinball (Sega, $49.99) is the '90s pinball, with the sensational Sonic bouncing off the bumpers.

Mario Paint & Mouse (Nintendo, $59.95). Bestseller Super Mario now adds art, music and creativity to the package.

Busytown (PC or Mac, floppy or CD-ROM, $59.95). Richard Scarry's much loved children's books come to life, Lowly Worm and all.

Teens

Pocky & Rocky (Nintendo, $59.95). Don't be deceived by the cute critters: This will challenge veterans.

NHL '94 (Nintendo or Sega, $59.95). You control the skater and jam on a power play, but the league's against fighting — even on video.

Rock Rap 'n' Roll (PC or Mac, floppy, $59.95; or CD-ROM, $79.95). Teenage heaven: a computer program that creates the player's own music cuts — from blues to techno pop. CD-ROM is the best format; you'll need a sound card for full power ($80 to $150).

Street Fighter II Turbo (Nintendo, $69.95). Face it: All fighter games are brutal, but this version beats infamous Mortal (blood and gore) Kombat at its own game.

Adults

El-Fish (PC or Mac, $69.95). This complex computer toy lets you design an aquarium, breed fish and grow aquatic plants.

Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective II (Sega, $49.99). Gumshoeing that's inventive and fit for the whole family. The game provides eight different whodunits to solve.

Kasparov's Gambit (PC or Mac, $59.95). One of the most sophisticated computer chess games, the Gambit is programmed for every skill level. You're coached by reigning champion Gary Kasparov, and the board looks real.

Subscribe to Money Classic.