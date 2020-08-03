5 critical action steps every first-time homebuyer must know
arrow
David Bach’s
arrow First-Time Homebuyer Challenge
Get Access Now Learn More

Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Advertiser Disclosure

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.

Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.

Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.

Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.

Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.

To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.

Money Market Accounts vs. Funds: What's the Difference, and Which Is the Best Place to Put Cash Now?

By Julia Glum
August 3, 2020
Jade Schulz for Money

Along with a run on Clorox wipes and a national obsession with Anthony Fauci, the coronavirus outbreak has triggered an identity crisis for high-yield savings accounts. Interest rates have fallen precipitously, and that has savers exploring other ways to maximize their money.

You should always make sure your savings are working for you, of course, but you also need to know what you’re getting into. Though it’s easy to click around your mobile banking app and land on a page advertising money market accounts, you should brush up on your financial basics before you move your cash.

And that’s especially true because the term “money market” can refer to two different things.

Ads by Ad Practitioners
A Money Market Account is a great option to grow funds at a faster rate.
You'll be able to build your saving quicker while also maintaining convenient access to your funds.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Open an Account Today
ADVERTISEMENT

There are money market accounts, which are “like savings accounts that pay interest, offered by banks and insured by the FDIC,” says Angela Holliday, president of Frost Brokerage Services in Texas. And then there are money market funds, which are “investments in short-term government-issued securities offered by investment firms.”

Let’s discuss the first one first. Lots of banks and credit unions include money market accounts in their offerings alongside the standard checking and savings accounts. Money market accounts are similar to savings accounts but typically have a higher yield; sometimes they also have checks or debit cards. They also have restrictions on how many times in a month you can access my money via transfers and withdrawals.

You may have noticed the word “typically” in the previous paragraph — that’s because everything is upside-down these days thanks to the coronavirus. Interest rates are largely influenced by the Fed, and that applies here, too. The gap between a regular savings account and a money market account isn’t that significant right now.

This time last year, the national average rate for money market accounts containing $100,000 or less was 0.18% — double the 0.09% average for savings accounts.

Right now, though, the average for money market accounts is 0.08%… unimpressive compared to the 0.06% average for savings accounts.

Still, money market accounts might be a good option to consider when you’re looking at your overall situation, says Sean Wilson, a senior director of investment products at financial services organization TIAA.

“Because of what’s going on, lot of people have had to rely more on their savings,” he adds. “Making sure they are maximizing where they can — that’s important. Understanding the difference is important.”

Moving on to money market funds. Also called money market mutual funds, these are investment products. By nature, they’re not insured by the FDIC, meaning my money isn’t protected. In theory, you could lose it.

Money market funds are usually for short-term investing, working “similar to cash accounts where the number of dollars you invest is the number of shares you own,” Holliday says. They can help people get “more return on their money versus an interest-bearing bank account,” but there is a degree of risk involved because of that lack of FDIC backing.

“Money market funds may be part or all of an investment portfolio, and determining if that’s good for the investor is only based on the individual investors’ investment objectives and financial condition,” Holliday adds.

Even so, Wilson says they’re still conservative as far as investments go — and a solid option if you’re moving around assets. It’s quick and easy to access, so you can park money there while you figure out what you really want to do with it.

Bottom line? It’s a personal decision as to whether you need a money market account (which is basically a savings account) or a money market fund (which is an investment). In choosing which is best for you, you should be aware of the current financial climate, look at the yields, weigh the risk involved and consider how you can access them.

It’s all about your goals. What do you want your money to do? For example, if you’re looking for a place to keep your emergency fund, Wilson says both money market accounts and funds could work. They’re not going to beat inflation in the long run, but they can generate small returns while still staying relatively liquid.

Ads by Ad Practitioners
A Money Market Account can turn your savings into so much more!
Earn one of the nations' top interest rates on your savings with a CIT Bank Money Market Account. Click below to get started.
Open an Account Today
ADVERTISEMENT

More from Money:

Interest Rates for High-Yield Savings Accounts Probably Won’t Bounce Back ‘for the Foreseeable Future’

The Coronavirus Outbreak Is Highlighting the Importance of Emergency Funds

Here Are the 3 Best Places to Keep Your Savings

You May Like

FEATURED
Homebuying Preparation
David Bach’s
First-Time Homebuyer Challenge
Check It Out
Hosted by: 10x New York Times Bestselling Author David Bach

Read More

FEATURED
Homebuying Preparation
David Bach’s
First-Time Homebuyer Challenge
Check It Out
Hosted by: 10x New York Times Bestselling Author David Bach
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of Money
SUBSCRIBE