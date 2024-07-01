We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Lifestyle

Cash Is King. But Is It OK to Give as a Present?

By: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: Jul 01, 2024 5 min read
A stack of money wrapped with a gift bow
Money; Getty Images

July, August and September are the most common birth months in the United States, meaning you probably have a birthday — or know someone who has a birthday — coming up soon. And try as you might to plan ahead, you've probably found yourself running around the house in the hours before a party searching for an item you can wrap and conceivably pass off as a present.

It would be so much easier if you could just Venmo them a few bucks or email over an Amazon gift card… but is that too impersonal? Does it come across as thoughtless?

Not according to Diane Gottsman, national etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Start building your emergency fund by opening a High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi
Secure your financial future now by selecting your state today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

“Cash is king,” she says. “Everyone loves money.”

People of all ages welcome monetary gifts — and sometimes, they prefer it. In a 2019 survey from Mint, 61% of respondents said they’d prefer cash or a gift card to a quote-unquote “traditional” present. A 2023 YouGov poll found that “cash or money in some form” beat books, event tickets, clothes and electronics in a ranking of the holiday gifts people would be most excited to receive.

“I think giving money as a present can be perfectly appropriate and even appreciated in most instances,” etiquette expert Myka Meier, from Beaumont Etiquette, writes in an email. “It's a gift that truly allows the person you are gifting to choose what they really want or need.”

Meier points out that, in some cultures, it's actually standard to receive money for certain occasions. The New York Times reports that in Japan, for instance, the typical goshugi — envelope of cash handed over in association with a celebration — is up to ¥50,000 (over $300). South Korean weddings often have a designated person who collects all the chug-ui-geum.

Speaking broadly, cash can be preferable if the recipient is going through a transition and/or taking on expenses associated with a new life stage. Think: graduations, weddings, baby showers.

The money can help offset the debt they’re taking on, and that’s no small thing.

How to give the gift of cash (or gift card)

There are some caveats here. Gottsman says whether a gift of money is perceived as impolite often depends on the relationship you have with the recipient.

For instance, while your 15-year-old nephew might be stoked to get $50 cash, your more established great-aunt might be offended — she might interpret the gesture as you suggesting she needs money. It could also go south if you’re in a new romantic relationship where your partner is waiting for you to give them something meaningful.

“Think about the recipient's lifestyle and your relationship with them,” Meier says. “Consider if they might prefer the flexibility of cash or if they would appreciate the thoughtfulness of a bespoke gift.”

If you’re worried about seeming cold, Gottsman suggests you “warm it up” by getting a crisp bill from the bank and enclosing it in a nice, handwritten card. That shows the recipient that you put time and effort into the present (and didn’t just pull a crumpled twenty out of your back pocket 10 minutes before the party).

This goes for gift cards, as well. Choose a place that you know, based on your shared history, the recipient loves. That way, you’re personalizing the gift and enabling them to get a treat of their choice on your dime.

Say your cousin loves going to their local AMC movie theater but has trouble justifying the $15 popcorn combo given her strict budget. With an AMC gift card, you’re letting her splurge without the guilt of overspending on something frivolous.

That’s going to make more of an impact than a random hand cream she’ll never use.

“It is not a thoughtless gift if there's some thought put into it,” Gottsman says.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Up to 2-day-early paycheck

View Rates

Best for Large Deposits

  • Earn 4.60% APY* with SoFi's Savings Account
  • No minimum balance to open account1
  • Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (terms apply)
  • Earn highest APY with direct deposit 
  • Up to 2-day-early paycheck
  • Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks

*Rate as of 5/15/2024

View SoFi Offer

No monthly maintenance fees

View Rates

Earn 4.35% APY* with Barclays' Savings Account

  • $0 minimum balance to earn APY (terms apply)

  • Customer service open 7 days a week

  • No monthly maintenance fees
  • FDIC insured

*Rate as of 5/24/2024

View Barclays Offer

Savings plan that fits your lifestyle

View Rates

Earn 4.65% APY* with CIT's Savings Account

  • $100 minimum balance for APY
  • No account opening or monthly service fees
  • Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app
  • FDIC Insured

*Rate as of 5/15/2023

No minimum opening deposit

View Rates

Earn 4.25% APY* with a Discover Savings Account 

  • $0 minimum balance to earn APY
  • No minimum opening deposit
  • No monthly or overdraft fees
  • FDIC insured

*Rate as of 5/10/2024

View Discover Offer

More from Money:

How Much Should I Spend on a Wedding Gift?

Is It OK to Ask People to Venmo Me for My Birthday?

What Money Tips Are Actually Myths?

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a Savings Account from SoFi, you can save money while earning it
View Rates