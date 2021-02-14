A Special Obamacare Open Enrollment Period Starts This Week

Starting Feb. 15, Americans will have another chance to shop for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

The Biden administration has ordered a special, three-month enrollment period to allow consumers to shop for individual or family plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” Those who are already enrolled can reevaluate their coverage options, while new consumers can enroll for the first time.

The move is designed to help Americans affected by the pandemic. The regular open enrollment period ended in December, and while people who lose their employer-sponsored health insurance already qualify for a special enrollment period, they must enroll within 60 days of losing their job, and many miss that window.

This opportunity will allow people whose health insurance has lapsed, or those who are paying pricey COBRA premiums, to enroll in new, likely cheaper coverage. And while the insurers participating in this enrollment period will be the same ones that participated last fall, it’s still a good idea for those with existing coverage to make sure there isn’t a plan better suited to their needs, says Corey Ford, director of reimbursement & policy Insights at Xcenda, a health care consulting firm.

When is the special “Obamacare” enrollment period for 2021?

The special enrollment period runs from Feb. 15 through May 15, 2021.

Where is the health insurance marketplace?

Consumers can sign up for coverage on healthcare.gov. About 14 states and the District of Columbia run their own state marketplaces, and some of them, including California, have also announced plans for a special enrollment period. If you’re not sure where to look, type your zip code into healthcare.gov and the site will direct you either to your options within the site or to your state’s individual marketplace.

How to get affordable health insurance

Don’t assume that health insurance will be unaffordable. The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed the approximately 15 million uninsured Americans who could shop for coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces and found that four million could get a free bronze plan based on their income (with a $0 premium, after federal subsidies).

The analysis also found that nearly five million additional uninsured people could buy a marketplace plan for a reduced premium, partially covered by a subsidy.

“Some people think that ACA subsidies are only for low-income folks, but in fact they extend up into the middle-income tier,” says Anthony Lopez, vice president of sales at eHealth, an online broker. “For example, a family of four with a household income of up to about $105,000 per year may still qualify for a partial subsidy.”

Higher-income individuals whose income exceeds the subsidy thresholds may find coverage unaffordable.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A quality Health Insurance Plan can cover most unexpected incidents. With a Health Insurance Plan that meets your needs while remaining affordable, you'll be good to go. Click below to find out more. Get a Free Quote

Where can I get more help?

The Trump administration slashed the Affordable Care Act budget for marketing and enrollment assistance. By contrast, the Biden administration wants to raise awareness of the special enrollment period through an advertising campaign and direct consumer outreach: Starting February 15, consumers seeking to enroll can find out if they are eligible by visiting HealthCare.gov.

Consumers can find local assistance at Localhelp.healthcare.gov or by calling the marketplace call center at 1-800-318-2596, and teletype (TTY) users should call 1-855-889-4325. Assistance is available in 150 languages, and the call is free.

Brokers can also help you enroll in a plan, but keep in mind that some brokers also sell cheaper short-term plans, which come with lots of coverage exclusions and are sometimes mistaken for more comprehensive coverage. Very low-income consumers may be eligible for Medicaid.

Resources Download Money’s 21 Smartest Money Moves for 2021 Fine tune your financial life this year with Money’s expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing. Get Money’s Toolkit Download Money’s 21 Smartest Money Moves for 2021 Fine tune your financial life this year with Money’s expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing. Get Money’s Toolkit Success! Check your inbox or begin downloading your 2021 Toolkit now be selecting the button below. Download now

More from Money:

Taxes and the Third Stimulus Check: Why You Should File Soon if Your Income Dropped Last Year

The Pandemic Is Scaring Young People Into Buying Life Insurance

7 Best Mortgage Lenders of 2021