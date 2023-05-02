Achieve the Perfect Cup Every Time: How To Make Pour Over Coffee

Coffee is an integral part of many people’s lives, and making it at home can be a great way to save money and start your day off on the right foot. But if you’re after something a little more sophisticated than your typical drip coffee, pour-over coffee may be the perfect way to go. With pour-over coffee, you’re in full control of the process and can ensure a perfect cup of coffee every time.

In this article, we’ll look at the tools you need to make pour-over coffee and the steps involved in the process, from brewing the coffee to executing the ideal pour. We’ll also share some tips to help you achieve the perfect cup. So get your coffee mug ready, and let’s get started!

What you need

Making an exceptional cup of pour-over coffee is an achievable goal, but first, you’ll need the right equipment. Here are the basics you need to get started:

Coffee grinder

A good quality coffee grinder is a great investment if you make pour-over coffee. It will help ensure that the grind is consistent so that the water extracts the flavor more evenly. Manual and electric grinders are both suitable for this brewing method, though many baristas prefer manual models for more precise control.

Filtered water

Quality is key here! Bottle, tap, spring, or filtered — just steer clear of distilled water or any other type lacking in minerals, as it will result in a duller cup of coffee.

Pour-over coffee maker

This device is essential for making pour-over coffee. There are many different manufacturers and models to choose from, ranging from simple ceramic drippers to complex automated systems with temperature control and other special features. Choose one that suits your needs and budget.

Gooseneck kettle

Having a gooseneck kettle on hand makes pouring a cinch. An adjustable temperature control feature is especially helpful as it allows you to dial in your desired temperature before making your pour so that the flavor potential of the beans is fully realized.

Coffee beans

Last but not least, of course, is the coffee itself! Choose beans that are fresh and flavorful — generally no more than two weeks after the roasting date. Pick some with a flavor profile you know and enjoy. Make sure to opt for coarsely ground beans if using a manual grinder or medium-fine ground if using an electric one.

Preparing the coffee

Once your equipment is ready, it’s time to prep your coffee! Start by measuring out enough beans for your desired number of cups of coffee — about two tablespoons per six ounces of water is a good starting point. Next, prepare your grinder according to the manufacturer's instructions and grind your coffee beans. Transfer the ground coffee beans into a paper filter fitted into your pour-over coffee maker. From there, it’s time to move on to brewing your coffee!

Brewing the coffee

When brewing pour-over coffee, it’s important to have the right water-to-coffee ratio as well as a steady pouring technique to extract the flavor correctly without tainting it with sediment or overwhelming it with too much water. To start, heat up enough water for however many cups of coffee you plan on making until it reaches between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, beginning at the center of your coffee grounds, pour hot water in small circles as you work outwards until all the grounds have been evenly saturated and allowed to bloom. This should take about 30-45 seconds. Then continue with even slower circular pouring until you finish pouring all the remaining hot water.

Finishing the pour

Once the desired amount of water has been poured into the brewer, let it sit for approximately 30 seconds before carefully removing the filter and discarding it with any excess grounds. Next, pour yourself a cup of this freshly brewed coffee and enjoy! With practice, you can expect to be making delicious cups of coffee like a pro in no time — all thanks to the use of a pour-over coffee maker.

Conclusion

Making pour-over coffee doesn't have to be intimidating or complicated. With the right tools and technique, you can easily master this rewarding craft and enjoy perfect cups of coffee every single time. From choosing the right filter for your brewer to mastering the proper pouring technique, the key to pour-over coffee perfection is practice! By following the steps outlined in this article, you’ll be able to make delicious coffee with ease — perfect for a morning pick-me-up or to impress your friends when hosting brunch. So grab your mug, gather your ingredients and equipment, and start experimenting with this easy coffee-brewing method today!