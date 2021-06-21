Prime Day Deals: Waterproof JBL Bluetooth Speakers Are $200 off Right Now

File this under deals that are just too good to pass up: JBL’s signature Xtreme 2 Waterproof Bluetooth speakers are $200 off for Amazon Prime Day.

While the Xtreme 2 speakers are usually listed for $349.95, you can find them on sale for $149.95 right now. That’s nearly 60% off, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since the start of last year’s Black Friday sales.

JBL consistently ranks as a top performer in the Bluetooth speakers field, and this is one of the best models in the brand’s lineup. With four drivers and two bass radiators, the waterproof Xtreme 2 offers loud, booming sound while weighing a little over 5 pounds, making them perfect for any outdoor activity — even if there’s rain or a pool involved.

They also have one of the longest-lasting batteries of any Bluetooth speaker out there, with 15 hours of uninterrupted playtime. In fact, the battery is powerful enough to charge other devices, so you can use its USB port to charge your phone when you need to.

The Xtreme 2 lets you alternate playlists with guests by syncing up with two phones at a time, and can also sync with more than 100 JBL speakers for an authentic surround sound experience.

Bear in mind that this JBL speakers deal, like other Prime Day deals, are available only to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the membership program that includes two-day (or faster) shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of video and music content. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to people who haven’t been subscribers recently.

