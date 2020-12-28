QuoteWizard Car Insurance Review 2020

With QuoteWizard you can compare policies and coverages from the top auto insurance companies to find the best coverage for the best rate.

PROS

Free and easy to use. QuoteWizard’s lead generation and comparison services are free to use. Once you fill out your information, QuoteWizard will go through their auto insurance partners to find the ones offering the lowest rates in your area.

Compare plans before applying. You can see a recap of the policy highlights and typical pricing for up to 30 of the top insurance companies in the U.S. so you can easily compare different insurance providers.

Informational resources. You’ll find plenty of resources to help walk you through the process of comparing and choosing the right auto insurance policy, from rate comparisons between companies to factors that will influence your rate, including your gender and where you live.

CONS

You won’t get actual car insurance quotes. Once you fill out your information, you’ll be directed to the company or companies that offer the lowest rates in your area. You will then have to fill out that company’s application form to get an insurance quote and do an individual quote comparison.

Unsolicited communications. One of the more common complaints regarding QuoteWizard has to do with unsolicited communications from insurance companies offering quotes, including phone calls and emails from companies that you may not have been paired with when you submitted your information.

QuoteWizard.com Auto Insurance Quotes

Everyone wants to be able to save money on their car insurance. With QuoteWizard you’ll be able to easily compare the policies and coverages from some of the largest auto insurance providers in the U.S. in order to do just that. You can compare policies from up to 30 different insurance companies before you apply for insurance.

Because QuoteWizard can help connect you with so many different insurance companies, you’ll be able to find a wide variety of coverage options, from basic to full coverages, add-ons, and bundling options. Applying for a quote is relatively easy. You’ll need to provide some information about your location, the make and model of the car you drive, the model year, and your physical address. Within a matter of minutes, you’ll be redirected to the insurance companies offering the best rates in your area.

After comparing the policies from each company, you can then apply directly to the insurer for coverage. If you need more personal assistance, you can also contact one of QuoteWizard’s customer service insurance agents to help you find the best policy at the best rate.

In addition to car insurance, QuoteWizard also allows you to compare policies and rates for home, renters, life, and health insurance. You’ll be able to save even more money if you decide to bundle policies together.

QuoteWizard’s Comparison Tools

Where QuoteWizard truly shines is in its comparison tools and informational resources, which provide you with all the information you’ll need to find the best insurance option.

You can start off by learning about the different types of insurance policies and coverages to learn which one best suits your needs. QuoteWizard will walk you through the different options available on the market, and what to look for when comparing policies.

You’ll be able to see the average cost of car insurance in each state – for both the minimum state coverage required and a full coverage policy. You’ll also be able to see a chart of the 13 most economical insurance companies in the country and whether they offer policies nationally or only in specific states.

QuoteWizard has also created a list of the top insurance companies based on customer satisfaction, fast claims resolutions, easy application process, national availability, and the number of complaints the company has received with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

QuoteWizard also provides reviews of different insurance companies so you can get more in-depth information on rates, types of policies, special discounts that may be available, and customer reviews, as well as how they stack up against other insurers.

By doing a little bit of comparison shopping around, you can narrow your search down to insurers that have the most important features you’re looking for – be that low cost or high customer service, or a combination of both.

QuoteWizard Car Insurance Partners

With QuoteWizard you’ll be able to get compare policies and get quotes from over 30 different insurance companies, including, among others:

Allstate

AIG

Liberty Mutual

Esurance

Nationwide

MetLife

Travelers

State Farm

Safe Auto

Progressive

The Hartford

USAA

Erie

Amica Mutual

AAA

GEICO

Farmers

The General

Ads by Money. We may be compensated when you click on this ad. Ad Get an affordable Car Insurance quote from QuoteWizard. Get Started ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Insurance Coverage Options

Whether you’re looking to get insurance for the first time or wanting to find a lower premium, one of the first steps you’ll need to take is determining what type of coverage you need. The following are the more common coverages you’ll have to choose from:

Liability coverage. Provides coverage for injuries or damages caused to third parties or their property. This is the most basic type of coverage, and is usually the minimum type of coverage required by many states.

Collision. Covers damage done to your vehicle as a result of a collision with another vehicle or object.

Comprehensive. Covers damage to your vehicle caused by something other than another vehicle, such as animals, falling objects, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, fire, etc.

Medical payments. Covers some of the medical bills that result from a vehicle accident for you or a passenger in your vehicle, as well as other expenses related to your injuries.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist. Covers damages to your vehicle caused by another driver who is either not insured or doesn’t carry enough insurance.

QuoteWizard Company Information

QuoteWizard was founded in 2006 in Seattle, Washington with the goal of providing internet users with the tools necessary to evaluate and compare different insurance companies and products, thereby making it easier for consumers to find the right coverage at the right price.

Since its inception, QuoteWizard has grown to a company with over 150 employees and three offices located in Seattle, Denver, and Sacramento. In 2018, the company was acquired by lending marketplace LendingTree.

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates

The amount you’ll pay for car insurance will vary widely depending on a number of different factors. The following are five of the most common factors an insurance company will take into consideration when determining any auto insurance premiums. Individual companies may take other information into consideration as well, so be sure to ask exactly how your premium is being calculated.

Where you live. Different states will have different insurance laws, accident rates, and property crime statistics that will influence your premium. According to QuoteWizard, Michigan has the highest insurance rates in the country, while Iowa has the lowest rates.

The amount of coverage you choose. Insurance policies that only provide the minimum amount of coverage required by the state you live in will be more economical than a full coverage policy. If you decide to include add-on coverages, the cost will be higher as well.

Your driving history. Having a history of accidents or traffic violations can impact the premiums you’ll pay for car insurance for up to three years. Serious violations that lead to criminal convictions could make it difficult if not impossible to get insurance coverage.

Your credit score. QuoteWizard estimates that those with poor credit will pay on average 95% more for car insurance than someone with excellent credit.

Your gender. Although the difference isn’t that great, QuoteWizard found that women tend to pay $19 more for car insurance than men.

QuoteWizard FAQ’s

Does QuoteWizard charge any fees?

No, QuoteWizard does not charge anything for using their site. They make money by generating leads for insurance companies.

Does QuoteWizard work in all states?

Yes. Thanks to its network of insurance partners, QuoteWizard can provide referrals to insurance companies anywhere in the U.S.

How much does car insurance cost?

The cost of your car insurance will be primarily determined by the type and amount of coverage you choose. Other factors that influence your cost of insurance will be your driving record, your gender, and your credit score, among others.

Can I get car insurance through QuoteWizard if I have a bad driving record?

Yes. Some of QuoteWizards insurance partners provide coverage for consumers who have a history of tickets or other traffic violations. However, your insurance premiums will be higher than usual, as you represent a higher risk for the insurance company.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated when you click on this ad. Ad Protect your investment on wheels by getting car coverage with QuoteWizard. By protecting your car, you'll get more than coverage, you'll get priceless peace of mind. Click below to request a free quote. Get a Free Quote ADVERTISEMENT

QuoteWizard Key Takeaways