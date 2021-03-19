7 Best Car Insurance Companies in Florida for 2021

To find the best car insurers in Florida, Money considered well-known companies offering affordable coverage, discounts and other features to help you save.

Florida law requires drivers to have a minimum auto liability insurance of $10,000 for PIP/ PDL, but our list includes reasonably-priced coverage options that exceed these limits.

Average rates for lower- and higher-risk drivers in Florida

The best Florida car insurers reviewed (alphabetically)

Allstate Florida car insurance

Allstate is the top car insurance provider for the state of Florida for overall customer satisfaction based on J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Lower-risk drivers pay an average rate of $1,485 for minimum coverage and $2,359 for full coverage with Allstate. Meanwhile, higher-risk drivers could pay between $3,452 and $4,884.

While Allstate’s premiums for higher-risk drivers may seem high, the company offers exclusive rewards for safe driving. For example, you’re entitled to a “safe driving bonus” check for every six months you’re accident-free and can qualify for accident forgiveness even if you’re a high-risk driver.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision (full cash value) $1,000 deductible Comprehensive (full cash value) $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $30,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $10,000 (basic) Death Indemnity $10,000

Additional coverage

Some additional coverage options from Allstate include:

Accident forgiveness

Medical payments

Sound system insurance

Roadside assistance

Personal umbrella policy

Rental reimbursement

Ride for Hire insurance (for Rideshare drivers)

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: Safety equipment, teen driving, bundling policies, new car, safe driving and payment discounts.

Safety equipment, teen driving, bundling policies, new car, safe driving and payment discounts. Drivewise App: Get a discount on your car insurance rate for save driving.

Get a discount on your car insurance rate for save driving. Milewise App: Get a lower premium based on how much and how well you drive.

Amica Mutual Florida car insurance

While Amica Mutual isn’t featured in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study for the state of Florida, the company has ranked as the top car insurer in New England for eight consecutive years.

Low-risk drivers can expect to pay between $1,092 for minimum coverage and $1,440 for maximum coverage with Amica. Meanwhile, higher-risk drivers could expect to pay between $4,827 and $6,036.

While these premiums aren’t among the highest on our list, higher-risk drivers should keep in mind that Amica Mutual’s basic coverage option surpasses the state minimum liability requirement and includes rental reimbursement.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $10,000 Rental Reimbursement $20/ $600

Additional coverage

Other Amica Mutual coverage options include:

Medical payments

Auto/loan lease coverage

Credit monitoring

Roadside assistance

Uninsured motorist property damage

Full glass coverage

Resources and ways to save

Accident Forgiveness/ Good Driving Rewards: Earn advantage points to reduce or eliminate your deductible. Waive the auto accident surcharge.

Earn advantage points to reduce or eliminate your deductible. Waive the auto accident surcharge. Discounts: Teen driver, bundling policies, loyalty, safe driving and payment discounts.

Teen driver, bundling policies, loyalty, safe driving and payment discounts. Amica Mutual Car Connect: Get quotes for car models you’re looking to purchase.

Get quotes for car models you’re looking to purchase. Amica Mutual Contractor Connect: Access to Amica’s network of home remodeling contractors.

Farmers Florida car insurance

Farmers wasn’t included in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study for Florida, yet the insurer was featured in most other states scoring just below the regional average for overall customer satisfaction.

Low-risk drivers in the state of Florida can expect to pay between $1,001 for minimum coverage and $1,657 for maximum coverage with Farmers. On the other hand, high-risk drivers could pay between $10,276 and $10,819, respectively.

Although Farmers offers perks like rental reimbursement, it charges some of the highest premiums out of all the companies on our list, both for high- and low-risk drivers.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $10,000 (basic) Medical Expense Coverage $500 per person (for lower-risk drivers)

Additional coverage

Other coverage options from Farmers are:

Medical payments

Towing and roadside service

Rental car reimbursement (30 days)

Rideshare insurance

Loss of Use

Customized equipment

Personal umbrella

Glass deductible buyback ($100 deductible)

Full windshield and glass coverage

Original equipment manufacturer

New car replacement

Accident forgiveness

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: For insuring multiple vehicles, sharing a family vehicle, bundling policies, being a good student or a student away from home, taking a defensive driving course, owning a vehicle that uses alternative fuel, driving safely and having vehicle safety features.

For insuring multiple vehicles, sharing a family vehicle, bundling policies, being a good student or a student away from home, taking a defensive driving course, owning a vehicle that uses alternative fuel, driving safely and having vehicle safety features. Classic & Collector Car Insurance: You can add roadside assistance, up to $750 in spare parts coverage, and full windshield and safety glass coverage to your policy.

You can add roadside assistance, up to $750 in spare parts coverage, and full windshield and safety glass coverage to your policy. Accident Forgiveness: Accident forgiveness is available at an additional cost and applies to one car accident every three years.

Accident forgiveness is available at an additional cost and applies to one car accident every three years. Signal App: Save up to 15% on premiums for good driving behavior.

Geico Florida car insurance

Geico received an above-average rating in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study for the state of Florida, coming in second for overall customer satisfaction.

As for premiums, low-risk customers can expect to pay approximately $849 for car insurance with Geico. In contrast, high-risk Geico clients could expect to pay up to $5,311.

Geico sells no-frills policies covering just the basics at prices nearing the higher end of the spectrum. Nevertheless, it offers a broad range of discounts to make its policies more affordable, including exclusive savings opportunities for active-duty military members and veterans.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

PIP Insured and Relative $10,000/ no deductible (lower-risk driver) PIP Insured and Relative $10,000/ $1,000 deductible (higher-risk driver)

Additional coverage

While Geico only offers one customizable policy option, you can always purchase additional coverage, such as:

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured motorist coverage

Underinsured motorist coverage

Emergency road service

Rental reimbursement

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: Safe driving, military and federal employee discounts, loyalty, safety equipment and driver’s education.

Safe driving, military and federal employee discounts, loyalty, safety equipment and driver’s education. Geico Mobile App: Easy Photo Estimate feature, access to insurance ID cards and 24/7 roadside assistance, among other tools.

Easy Photo Estimate feature, access to insurance ID cards and 24/7 roadside assistance, among other tools. DriveEasy App: Get a premium discount for safe driving.

Get a premium discount for safe driving. Federal Employees Program: Eligible clients can receive exclusive discounts or scholarships.

Eligible clients can receive exclusive discounts or scholarships. Tools: Geico Driving and Safety Tips Blog, a local gas prices comparison tool, car buying resources, a parking locator app and a coverage calculator.

Liberty Mutual Florida car insurance

Liberty Mutual received an above-average customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power’s most recent Car Insurance Satisfaction Study for Florida.

Low-risk Liberty Mutual customers in this state can expect to pay between $431 for minimum coverage and $1,075 maximum coverage, while higher-risk drivers could pay between $3,251 and $4,987.

While lower-risk drivers may benefit from Liberty Mutual’s competitive premiums, this is not the case for higher-risk drivers. This last group will find that, out of the companies on this list, Liberty Mutual charges some of the highest premiums to drivers who don’t own their home and vehicle or live in highly populated areas, among other factors.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist Bodily Injury $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident, $25,000 per vehicle Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive (other than collision) $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $10,000

Additional coverage

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of additional car insurance coverage options, including:

Medical payments

Rental reimbursement

Roadside assistance

Original parts replacement

Mexico car insurance

Gap coverage

Lifetime repair guarantee

New car replacement

Better car replacement

Coverage for teachers

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: Online purchase, bundling policies, early shoppers, student discounts, military, safety features, alternative energy, safe driving and paperless policy discounts.

Online purchase, bundling policies, early shoppers, student discounts, military, safety features, alternative energy, safe driving and paperless policy discounts. Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund: Customers with collision coverage pay extra premium to reduce their deductibles by $100 each year.

Customers with collision coverage pay extra premium to reduce their deductibles by $100 each year. RightTrack: Get rewarded for good driving and save up to 30% on your policy.

Get rewarded for good driving and save up to 30% on your policy. Tools: Car insurance 101 blog and car buying blog.

Progressive Florida car insurance

While Progressive scored just below the regional average on J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study for Florida, it was among the top five auto insurers in the state.

Low-risk Progressive customers in the state of Florida can expect to pay between $395 for minimum coverage and $903 for maximum coverage. By contrast, higher-risk drivers could pay between $1,756 and $3,977.

Out of all the insurers on this list, Progressive charges some of the lowest rates in Florida. While it’s true the company offers few additional coverage options for the price, its Name Your Price Tool is among its most attractive features, allowing Progressive customers to purchase car insurance based on what they can afford and their state’s minimum liability coverage requirements.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident, $25,000 per vehicle

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $1,000 deductible

Additional Coverage

Progressive offers a wide variety of coverage options you can add to your car insurance policy, including:

Uninsured bodily injury

Underinsured bodily injury

Uninsured motorist property damage

Underinsured motorist property damage

Medical Payments

Loan/ lease payoff (gap insurance)

Roadside assistance

Rideshare coverage

Rental car reimbursement ($40 – $60 per day)

Custom parts and equipment coverage ($5,000 limit)

Resources and ways to save

Deductible savings bank: Subtract $50 from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every claim-free policy period; policy periods last 6 months.

Subtract $50 from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every claim-free policy period; policy periods last 6 months. Tools: A car insurance calculator.

A car insurance calculator. Name Your Price Tool: Share your budget with Progressive and receive policy options within that price range.

Share your budget with Progressive and receive policy options within that price range. Discounts: For bundling policies, continuous coverage, safe driving, being a good student or students away from home, and several different payment discounts.

For bundling policies, continuous coverage, safe driving, being a good student or students away from home, and several different payment discounts. Snapshot Program: Personalizes your auto insurance rate based on how you drive.

State Farm Florida car insurance

State Farm is featured in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study for Florida, ranking just under the regional average for overall customer satisfaction.

Lower-risk State Farm customers could pay between $276 and $564, depending on the coverage limits selected, while higher-risk drivers could pay between $2,527 and $3,196 for maximum coverage.

State Farm’s premiums are the cheapest out of all the companies on our list, both for high- and low-risk Florida drivers. It also offers some appealing coverage options for those who collect antique or vintage cars.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $10,000

Additional coverage

State Farm also offers the following additional coverage options:

Teen driver coverage

Rental car coverage

Sports car coverage

Classic & antique vehicle coverage

Commercial auto coverage

Rideshare insurance

Car rental reimbursement

Medical payments

Emergency roadside assistance

State Farm Auto Resources

Discounts: For bundled policies, good students and students away from home, being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course and having vehicles with safety features.

For bundled policies, good students and students away from home, being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course and having vehicles with safety features. Tools: Auto insurance tips & resources blog, a repair facility locator tool and Simple Insights articles on insurance, savings and more.

Auto insurance tips & resources blog, a repair facility locator tool and Simple Insights articles on insurance, savings and more. Drive Safe & Save App: Save up to 30% on car insurance by driving safely.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Florida

The best ways to save money on car insurance are pretty universal, whether you live in Florida or elsewhere in the continental U.S.

Here are a few of them:

Shop around

Comparison shopping is one of the best ways to ensure you’re not paying more than you have to for the car insurance coverage you need.

Insurance companies price risk based on their own particular guidelines, so you may be quoted very different prices depending on the insurer, your personal details, and the coverage types and limits you select.

Another reason to shop for car insurance quotes is to find discounts and savings opportunities for which you may qualify. Keep in mind that not all discounts are available in all states and that discount amounts may vary by company.

Increase your deductible

The deductible is what you pay out of pocket before your insurer covers a percentage of your claim.

On average, a deductible can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000, although you may find some coverage options don’t require a deductible at all.

By paying a higher deductible, you take on more financial responsibility for a claim. The result is a decreased risk of incurring an insured loss for the insurer and a lower premium for you.

If you opt for a lower deductible, your premium will likely be higher. However, only choose a high deductible if you’re sure it’s an amount you can comfortably afford.

Ditch extra coverage for older vehicles

If you have an older car, consider ditching collision and comprehensive coverage for that vehicle.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, if your older car is worth less than 10 times the premium you’re paying for it, these two coverages may not be worth the cost.

Improve your credit score

Many insurers use credit information to determine car insurance premiums. That’s because research has shown that people with poor credit are more likely to be involved in an accident.

Credit scoring models differ, but generally speaking, you’re considered to have good credit when your credit score is above 670.

Check out your free credit reports at annualcreditreport.com to make sure there are no incorrect or fraudulent items in your reports that could be affecting your credit scores.

Look for cars with the latest safety features

If or when you’re in the market for a new car, consider the value of having a model with good safety features.

Many insurers offer discounts for vehicles with anti-lock brakes, stability control, air bags and other features that will keep you and your passengers safe and decrease your risk of being involved in an expensive collision.

Bundle and save

Bundling insurance is an easy way to cut down the cost of your premiums. Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle your home insurance and car insurance, for instance.

At first glance, this can be a straightforward solution to simplify your monthly payments. However, bundling insurance may not always be the cheapest option in certain cases. If you shop around, you may find that you’ll save more if you have policies with separate insurers.

Before putting all your eggs in one basket, do your homework and calculate your savings before switching over to a single provider. Also note that bundling, as with many discounts, may be limited to certain states, depending on the insurer.

Consider telematics insurance

Telematics or usage-based insurance (UBI) employs technology to customize your premiums based on how well or how much you drive. Many insurers offer discounts for signing up for telematics programs plus additional savings based on good driving behavior.

Policyholders interested in these programs can sign up by downloading an app on their mobile phones and taking a test drive. But be warned, while this can yield significant savings for safe drivers, it could also increase your rates if you’re not among this group.

FAQs about car insurance in Florida

What is the minimum liability insurance requirement in Florida?

Florida is one of 12 no-fault states. That means state law requires all drivers to file bodily injury or medical payment claims through their own insurer, regardless of who is at fault in an accident.

For this reason, Florida residents and non-residents must show proof of Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and Property Damage Liability (PDL) automobile insurance upon registering their vehicle.

According to Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the legal minimum liability car insurance required for the state is as follows:

$10,000 property damage liability per accident

$10,000 in personal injury protection

In addition to this, vehicles registered as taxis must also carry:

$125,000, bodily injury liability per person

$250,000, per occurrence

$50,000, property damage liability

All drivers must maintain coverage throughout the vehicle’s registration, even if the vehicle is not in use or is inoperable.

Before canceling your insurance, you must surrender your license plate to avoid penalties.

In some cases, military members stationed out of state may be exempt from maintaining continuous car insurance even if they are Florida residents.

Do non-residents need car insurance in Florida?

Florida non-residents must own a Florida registration and license plate and have a Florida car insurance policy if they have done one of the following:

Enrolled children to be educated in a Florida public school

Accepted employment in Florida

According to Florida’s DMV, if your circumstance is named above, you must obtain the registration certificate and license plate within 10 days of employment or school enrollment.

What happens if you don’t have auto insurance in Florida?

Uninsured drivers in Florida may have their driver’s license and registration suspended and be required to pay a reinstatement fee of up to $500.

As per Florida’s DMV, failure to maintain the required car insurance coverage even during the registration period may culminate in your driver’s license and license plate being suspended for up to three years.

What types of auto insurance does Florida accept?

Florida law requires drivers to carry a minimum of $10,000 in bodily injury liability and property damage coverage. However, you can always increase the policy’s coverage limits to fit your needs.

Additional forms of auto coverage commonly used include:

Uninsured/ underinsured motorist coverage

Medical payments coverage

Comprehensive

Collision

Towing and labor coverage

Rental reimbursement

Is hurricane damage covered under car insurance?

Your car insurance policy may cover hurricane-related damage, depending on the coverages you’ve purchased and the damage your vehicle sustains.

Comprehensive coverage, for example, will cover perils such as hurricane and flood damage as well as damage caused by falling objects.

Collision coverage can also protect you from certain events, such as a collision with a stationary object due to strong winds or rain.

If you live in a higher-risk county like Miami-Dade, Collier, Brevard, Sarasota and many others, these types of car insurance coverages could be worth the extra money.

Methodology

Money’s Best Car Insurance Companies in Florida include a variety of insurers licensed in most states that offer comprehensive yet affordable coverage options for every kind of driver.

To evaluate each company’s overall customer satisfaction pertaining to the state of Florida, we referenced J.D. Powers 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance satisfaction study, which ranks insurers based on factors such as billing process and policy information, claims, interaction, policy offerings and price.

Finally, we gathered rate quotes from each company based on two customer profiles: one high-risk driver and one low-risk driver.

Quotes obtained for the purpose of this research exceed the minimum liability insurance requirements in Florida.

Consumer profiles Insurance underwriters determine premiums based on demographic and statistical information linked to higher or lower risks of incurring losses. While risk factors vary from one insurer to the next, some key factors are common amongst insurers. Higher-risk drivers are those who have bad credit, a spotty payment history or violations such as DUIs on their driving records. However, a clean driving record does not a low-risk driver make. There are other factors that determine your risk level and, subsequently, your car insurance premium. These include: Gender

Age

Marital Status

Zip code

Driving history

If you own or rent your home

Mileage

Previous claims

Vehicle type

Vehicle condition (age and value) To obtain quotes from the auto insurers on this list, Money’s team constructed two client profiles, one considered lower-risk and another considered higher-risk based on personally identifiable information linked to higher and lower likelihoods of incurring losses. While credit and past traffic infractions such as speeding tickets influence premiums, we omitted these factors from our customer profiles.

Coverage amounts The car insurance quotes collected for Money’s Best Car Insurers in Florida are for coverage amounts that exceed the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements of $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL) coverage. The coverage breakdown is as follows: $50,000 in Property Damage Liability

$100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident in Bodily Injury Liability

$100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident in Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist protection

Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible As we obtained car insurance quotes, we found that most insurers offer three coverage tiers, from basic to comprehensive. While some basic tiers provided coverage that often exceeded Florida's minimum liability insurance requirements, each coverage package was customizable to a point. That means some companies include extra coverage options you can't opt-out of, like PIP, rental reimbursement or accident forgiveness. You can, however, adjust coverage limits based on your needs. While Florida’s minimum car insurance liability requirements are relatively low, it’s recommended that you purchase additional coverage to avoid paying out-of-pocket for a total loss.

The best car insurers in Florida, summed up

Additional reporting by Stephanie de Jesús